Food

To Start

Little Dippers

$6.99

Our signature marinara with a dash of parmesan served with garlic parmesan bites

Pepperoni Bites

$11.99

Six mega pizza rolls made with our dough, stuffed with pepperoni & cheese. Ready to dunk in our red sauce

Goat Cheese & Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Creamy, warm goat cheese, artichoke heart & our house marinara served with garlic parmesan bites

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Slow-roasted bird, hot sauce & 3 cheeses served with garlic Parmesan bites

Whipped Ricotta Cloud

$7.99

Whipped ricotta cheese, honey, basil & tomato (chilled) served with garlic Parmesan bites

Chronic Smashers

$9.99

Sidewinder potatoes topped with cheese, chorizo, salsa, onion, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, jalapeño & finished with a Dorito crumble

Cheesy Focaccia Bread

$6.99

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan cheese & garlic butter served with your choice of sauce

Wings/Tenders

5 Pieces Traditional

$6.99

Naked or with choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

10 Pieces Traditional

$12.99

Naked or with choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

20 Pieces Traditional

$24.99

Naked or with choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

5 Pieces Boneless

$6.99

Naked or with a choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

10 Pieces Boneless

$12.99

Naked or with a choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

20 Pieces Boneless

$24.99

Naked or with a choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

5 Piece Chicken Tender

$10.99

Served with a choice of dipping sauce, carrot & celery sticks

3 Pieces Chicken Tender with Chips

$6.99

Served with a choice of dipping sauce

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic & herb croutons, cherry tomato & Caesar dressing

Regular Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic & herb croutons, cherry tomato & Caesar dressing

Side Tomato Caprese

$4.99

Arugula, pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato & sweet balsamic glaze

Regular Tomato Caprese

$9.99

Arugula, pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato & sweet balsamic glaze

Side Spinach Artichoke

$4.99

Spinach, artichoke heart, cherry tomato & bleu cheese dressing

Regular Spinach Artichoke

$9.99

Spinach, artichoke heart, cherry tomato & bleu cheese dressing

Side Buffalo Chicken Salad

$4.99

Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced onion, bacon, cherry tomato & chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with ranch dressing

Regular Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced onion, bacon, cherry tomato & chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Avocado & Tomato

$9.99

Toasted bun, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, sliced tomato, avocado & creamy pesto aioli

Meatball Sammich

$10.99

Toasted bun, three large Italian meatballs, house marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)

Nach-Yo Mama's Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Toasted bun, steak, nacho cheese, mozzarella, onion, green pepper & sun-dried tomato aioli

Chicken BLT

$9.99

Toasted bun, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, sliced tomato, ranch dressing, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses

Sausage Stromboli

$9.99

Toasted bun, Italian sausage, pepper, onion with house marinara & mozzarella

Healthy Chick

$9.99

Toasted bun, lemon roasted chicken, avocado, tomato, arugula & pesto aioli

Specialty Pizzas

9" Another Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Sun-ripened tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & cherry tomato

15" Another Margherita Pizza

$22.99

Sun-ripened tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & cherry tomato

9" Sweet Heat Pepperoni

$11.99

House marinara with mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, crushed red pepper flakes & hot honey drizzle

15" Sweet Heat Pepperoni

$22.99

House marinara with mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, crushed red pepper flakes & hot honey drizzle

9" I Love You So Mushroom

$11.99

Sun-dried tomato pesto, basil pesto, roasted mushroom caps, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, ricotta, truffle oil & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle

15" I Love You So Mushroom

$22.99

Sun-dried tomato pesto, basil pesto, roasted mushroom caps, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, ricotta, truffle oil & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle

9" Super Fans Saaaaausage Pizza

$11.99

House marinara, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, sweet bell pepper, onion & dash of oregano. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)

15" Super Fans Saaaaausage Pizza

$22.99

House marinara, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, sweet bell pepper, onion & dash of oregano. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)

9" Hawaiian Luau BBQ

$11.99

House marinara, mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, pineapple & sweet and tangy BBQ sauce drizzle

15" Hawaiian Luau BBQ

$22.99

House marinara, mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, pineapple & sweet and tangy BBQ sauce drizzle

9" Nothin Betta Than Steak & Chedda

$11.99

Steak, diced onion, green pepper, mozzarella, creamy & extra sharp Cheddar cheeses & horseradish cream drizzle

15" Nothin Betta Than Steak & Chedda

$22.99

Steak, diced onion, green pepper, mozzarella, creamy & extra sharp Cheddar cheeses & horseradish cream drizzle

9" Mama Mia!

$11.99

Italian meatballs smothered in house marinara, fresh basil, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

15" Mama Mia!

$22.99

Italian meatballs smothered in house marinara, fresh basil, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses

9" Pig Newton

$11.99

House marinara with mozzarella & goat cheeses, thinly sliced prosciutto, sliced fig & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle

15" Pig Newton

$22.99

House marinara with mozzarella & goat cheeses, thinly sliced prosciutto, sliced fig & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle

9" All Choked Up

$11.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, spinach, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom & shaved Parmesan. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)

15" All Choked Up

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic, spinach, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom & shaved Parmesan. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)

9" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$11.99

Cream cheese & jalapeño base, with Cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, topped with bacon, sliced jalapeño & our sweet and tangy raspberry chili sauce

15" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$22.99

Cream cheese & jalapeño base, with Cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, topped with bacon, sliced jalapeño & our sweet and tangy raspberry chili sauce

9" Another Supreme

$14.99

House marinara with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive

15" Another Supreme

$26.99

House marinara with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive

9" Meat at Another Round

$14.99

House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & prosciutto

15" Meat at Another Round

$26.99

House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & prosciutto

9" The Magic Mac

$11.99

15" The Magic Mac

$22.99

BYO Pizza

9" BYO Pizza

$8.95

All byo pizzas come standard with house marinara & mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified. The prices listed below are for substitutions and additional toppings. *Meatballs contain gluten

15" BYO Pizza

$15.95

All byo pizzas come standard with house marinara & mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified. The prices listed below are for substitutions and additional toppings. *Meatballs contain gluten

Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.49

Regular Pepsi

$2.49

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Regular Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Kids Mug Root Beer

$1.49

Regular Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.49

Regular Sierra Mist

$2.49

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Regular Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Kids Lemonade

$1.49

Regular Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49