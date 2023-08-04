Another Round Pizza & Beer
Food
To Start
Little Dippers
Our signature marinara with a dash of parmesan served with garlic parmesan bites
Pepperoni Bites
Six mega pizza rolls made with our dough, stuffed with pepperoni & cheese. Ready to dunk in our red sauce
Goat Cheese & Artichoke Dip
Creamy, warm goat cheese, artichoke heart & our house marinara served with garlic parmesan bites
Buffalo Chicken
Slow-roasted bird, hot sauce & 3 cheeses served with garlic Parmesan bites
Whipped Ricotta Cloud
Whipped ricotta cheese, honey, basil & tomato (chilled) served with garlic Parmesan bites
Chronic Smashers
Sidewinder potatoes topped with cheese, chorizo, salsa, onion, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, jalapeño & finished with a Dorito crumble
Cheesy Focaccia Bread
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan cheese & garlic butter served with your choice of sauce
Wings/Tenders
5 Pieces Traditional
Naked or with choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
10 Pieces Traditional
Naked or with choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
20 Pieces Traditional
Naked or with choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
5 Pieces Boneless
Naked or with a choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
10 Pieces Boneless
Naked or with a choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
20 Pieces Boneless
Naked or with a choice of sauce. Served with carrot & celery sticks and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
5 Piece Chicken Tender
Served with a choice of dipping sauce, carrot & celery sticks
3 Pieces Chicken Tender with Chips
Served with a choice of dipping sauce
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic & herb croutons, cherry tomato & Caesar dressing
Regular Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic & herb croutons, cherry tomato & Caesar dressing
Side Tomato Caprese
Arugula, pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato & sweet balsamic glaze
Regular Tomato Caprese
Arugula, pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato & sweet balsamic glaze
Side Spinach Artichoke
Spinach, artichoke heart, cherry tomato & bleu cheese dressing
Regular Spinach Artichoke
Spinach, artichoke heart, cherry tomato & bleu cheese dressing
Side Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced onion, bacon, cherry tomato & chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with ranch dressing
Regular Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced onion, bacon, cherry tomato & chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce with ranch dressing
Sandwiches
Avocado & Tomato
Toasted bun, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, sliced tomato, avocado & creamy pesto aioli
Meatball Sammich
Toasted bun, three large Italian meatballs, house marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)
Nach-Yo Mama's Steak Sandwich
Toasted bun, steak, nacho cheese, mozzarella, onion, green pepper & sun-dried tomato aioli
Chicken BLT
Toasted bun, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, sliced tomato, ranch dressing, mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses
Sausage Stromboli
Toasted bun, Italian sausage, pepper, onion with house marinara & mozzarella
Healthy Chick
Toasted bun, lemon roasted chicken, avocado, tomato, arugula & pesto aioli
Specialty Pizzas
9" Another Margherita Pizza
Sun-ripened tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & cherry tomato
15" Another Margherita Pizza
Sun-ripened tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & cherry tomato
9" Sweet Heat Pepperoni
House marinara with mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, crushed red pepper flakes & hot honey drizzle
15" Sweet Heat Pepperoni
House marinara with mozzarella, cupping pepperoni, crushed red pepper flakes & hot honey drizzle
9" I Love You So Mushroom
Sun-dried tomato pesto, basil pesto, roasted mushroom caps, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, ricotta, truffle oil & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle
15" I Love You So Mushroom
Sun-dried tomato pesto, basil pesto, roasted mushroom caps, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, ricotta, truffle oil & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle
9" Super Fans Saaaaausage Pizza
House marinara, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, sweet bell pepper, onion & dash of oregano. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)
15" Super Fans Saaaaausage Pizza
House marinara, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, sweet bell pepper, onion & dash of oregano. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)
9" Hawaiian Luau BBQ
House marinara, mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, pineapple & sweet and tangy BBQ sauce drizzle
15" Hawaiian Luau BBQ
House marinara, mozzarella, thinly sliced prosciutto, pineapple & sweet and tangy BBQ sauce drizzle
9" Nothin Betta Than Steak & Chedda
Steak, diced onion, green pepper, mozzarella, creamy & extra sharp Cheddar cheeses & horseradish cream drizzle
15" Nothin Betta Than Steak & Chedda
Steak, diced onion, green pepper, mozzarella, creamy & extra sharp Cheddar cheeses & horseradish cream drizzle
9" Mama Mia!
Italian meatballs smothered in house marinara, fresh basil, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
15" Mama Mia!
Italian meatballs smothered in house marinara, fresh basil, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses
9" Pig Newton
House marinara with mozzarella & goat cheeses, thinly sliced prosciutto, sliced fig & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle
15" Pig Newton
House marinara with mozzarella & goat cheeses, thinly sliced prosciutto, sliced fig & sweet balsamic glaze drizzle
9" All Choked Up
Alfredo sauce, garlic, spinach, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom & shaved Parmesan. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)
15" All Choked Up
Alfredo sauce, garlic, spinach, mozzarella cheese, artichoke, mushroom & shaved Parmesan. Served with panzito (herbed bread crumbs)
9" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
Cream cheese & jalapeño base, with Cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, topped with bacon, sliced jalapeño & our sweet and tangy raspberry chili sauce
15" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
Cream cheese & jalapeño base, with Cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, topped with bacon, sliced jalapeño & our sweet and tangy raspberry chili sauce
9" Another Supreme
House marinara with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive
15" Another Supreme
House marinara with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive
9" Meat at Another Round
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & prosciutto
15" Meat at Another Round
House marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & prosciutto
9" The Magic Mac
15" The Magic Mac
BYO Pizza
9" BYO Pizza
All byo pizzas come standard with house marinara & mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified. The prices listed below are for substitutions and additional toppings. *Meatballs contain gluten
15" BYO Pizza
All byo pizzas come standard with house marinara & mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified. The prices listed below are for substitutions and additional toppings. *Meatballs contain gluten