Another Sip Cafe Inc. 164 Union Ave
Drinks Menu
Coffee
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk
Breve
Espresso and steamed half and half
Cappuccino
Espresso with frothy steamed milk
Caramel Macchiato
Stacked Latte-from the bottom up, vanilla, choice of milk, espresso and caramel drizzle
Cinnamon Dolce
White chocolate cinnamon latte
Crème Brulee
Like the decadent dessert crème brulee latte is a crowd pleaser with raw sugar and caramel
Honeymoon Latte
Lavender, honey, and white chocolate latte
Humble Bee
Oat milk latte with a dash of honey and orange
Mama Bear
Oat milk latte with blackberry and honey
Mocha
Mocha Latte
Sunset
Honey and Cinnamon Latte
White chocolate mocha
White chcocolate Latte
KP Americano
Caramel, vanilla, and milk
Cortado
Espresso with a dash of steamed milk
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Affogato
Small batch Area 51 vanilla ice cream drowned in a double shot of espresso
Drip Brew Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold brew
Café Au Lait
Red Eye
Pour Over
Bullet Proof
CxBlack/B&W Pour Over
Coffee Shots
Lemonade
Soda
Frappe
Tea
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Sunrise Refresher
Chi Tea Latte
`
Mint Green Tea
Coconut Almond
Earl Grey
English Breakfast
Chamomile
London Fog
Lavender London Fog
ImmuniTEA
Matcha Latte
Pomegranate Tea
Matcha Lemonade
Hibiscus
Turmeric Ginger
Smoothe
Seasonal Drink
Food Menu
Scone
Muffin
Pastry
Coffee Cake
Acai
Breakfast
Bacon, Egg, Potato Breakfast Wrap
Vegan Sausage Breakfast Wrap
Sausage and Cheese Balls
Slice of Quiche
House Made Greek Yogurt Parfait
Breakfast Casserole
Bacon, Egg, and Gouda
Egg Bites
Hard Boiled Eggs
Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant
Breakfast Bagel
Bagel with bacon, egg, & cheese
Pancake Sausage Sandwich
Toast/ Bagel
Avocado Toast
Cream cheese and sea salt
Hummus Toast- Cucumber and Tomato
Our house made hummus topped with cucumber, tomato, olive oil and sea salt
Build your own bagel
Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich
Elvis Toast
Peanut butter, banana, and honey on your choice of bread toasted