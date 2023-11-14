Another Sip Cafe Inc. 164 Union Ave
Drinks Menu
Coffee
- Latte$4.15+
Espresso and steamed milk
- Breve$4.75+
Espresso and steamed half and half
- Cappuccino$4.75
Espresso with frothy steamed milk
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25
Stacked Latte-from the bottom up, vanilla, choice of milk, espresso and caramel drizzle
- Cinnamon Dolce$5.25
White chocolate cinnamon latte
- Crème Brulee$5.25
Like the decadent dessert crème brulee latte is a crowd pleaser with raw sugar and caramel
- Honeymoon Latte$5.75+
Lavender, honey, and white chocolate latte
- Humble Bee$6.00
Oat milk latte with a dash of honey and orange
- Mama Bear$5.25
Oat milk latte with blackberry and honey
- Mocha$5.25
Mocha Latte
- Sunset$5.25
Honey and Cinnamon Latte
- White chocolate mocha$5.25
White chcocolate Latte
- KP Americano$5.00
Caramel, vanilla, and milk
- Cortado$4.00
Espresso with a dash of steamed milk
- Americano$3.50
Espresso with hot water
- Affogato$6.25
Small batch Area 51 vanilla ice cream drowned in a double shot of espresso
- Drip Brew Coffee$3.00+
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Cold brew$4.75
- Café Au Lait$3.75
- Red Eye$5.50
- Pour Over$5.25
- Bullet Proof$5.00
- CxBlack/B&W Pour Over$6.00
Coffee Shots
Lemonade
Soda
Frappe
Tea
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Sunrise Refresher$6.00
- Chi Tea Latte$4.35
`
- Mint Green Tea$3.85
- Coconut Almond$3.85
- Earl Grey$3.85
- English Breakfast$3.85
- Chamomile$3.85
- London Fog$4.75
- Lavender London Fog$5.00
- ImmuniTEA$5.00
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Pomegranate Tea$3.85
- Matcha Lemonade$5.00
- Hibiscus$3.85
- Turmeric Ginger$3.85
Smoothe
Seasonal Drink
Catering
Food Menu
Scone
Muffin
Pastry
Coffee Cake
Acai
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg, Potato Breakfast Wrap$7.25
- Vegan Sausage Breakfast Wrap$8.25
- Sausage and Cheese Balls$5.85
- Slice of Quiche$8.00
- House Made Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.28
- Breakfast Casserole$5.25
- Bacon, Egg, and Gouda$5.25
- Egg Bites$3.95
- Hard Boiled Eggs$2.00
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant$5.75
- Breakfast Bagel$5.75
Bagel with bacon, egg, & cheese
- Pancake Sausage Sandwich$5.75
Toast/ Bagel
- Avocado Toast$7.25
Cream cheese and sea salt
- Hummus Toast- Cucumber and Tomato$9.75
Our house made hummus topped with cucumber, tomato, olive oil and sea salt
- Build your own bagel$3.75
- Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Sandwich$7.00
- Elvis Toast$6.25
Peanut butter, banana, and honey on your choice of bread toasted
- Nutella Berry Toast$6.25
- TGIF Turkey Gouda Egg and Cream Cheese$8.00
- The Buffalo Bagel$8.75
- Snshine Toast$7.25
- Strawberry Bruschetta Toast$7.25