Anoush'ella - Watertown 47 Nichols Avenue
Food
m'anoush (flat bread wrap) - vegetarian
za'atar - (v)
a blend of Mediterranean herbs mixed in olive oil topped with tomatoes, cucumber, mint, black olives and pomegranate seeds.
cheese - (v)
melted anoush’ella cheese topped with tomatoes, cucumber, mint and sujuk, sprinkled with sesame and nigella seeds
anoush'ella omelette (v)
two eggs, topped with tomatoes, cucumber, mint, black olive, green onion, pickled turnip, sprinkled with za'atar.
red lentil kofta - (v) NGF
a red lentil, bulgur and caramelized onions kofta mix, topped with tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, green onion and pickled turnip.
mediterranean (v) NGF
hummus, spicy red pepper and walnut spread topped with tomato, cucumber, mint, olives, sumac onion, radish and pomegranate seeds.
sabich (v)
hummus, topped with grilled eggplant slices, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, onions, pickled onion and drizzled with amba, tahini and spicy zhouk sauces.
baked falafel (v)
silky hummus, baked falafel, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled turnip and drizzle of tahini sauce
grilled halloumi
grilled halloumi, harissa, tomato, cucumber, radish, parsley, pomegranate vinaigrette
m'anoush (flat bread wrap) - meat
chicken za'atar
hummus, slow-roasted za’atar marinated chicken topped with, tomatoes, baked fries, pickled turnip, anoush’ella garlic sauce
lamajun 'burger wrap'
spiced minced lamb + beef mix topped with arugula, roasted eggplant, radish
anoush'ella kofta
spiced minced lamb + beef mix topped with arugula, roasted eggplant, radish, pomegranate
overnight braised beef
braised beef with exotic spices, baba-ganoush, , topped with cilantro, pickled turnip, tomato, drizzled with our sauces
salads
armenian chopped salad
diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, parsley, drizzled with lemon and olive oil
fattoush
arugula, mint, parsley, crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, saj chips, sprinkled with sumac, drizzled with pomegranate vinaigrette
tabbouleh NGF
finely diced tomatoes, chopped scallions, parsley, mint, whole wheat bulgur, drizzled with lemon and olive oil
grain bowl
mezze cold
mezze hot
hummus + chicken za'atar
hummus + braised beef
hummus + spiced lamb
babaganoush + spiced lamb
couscous + chicken za'atar
couscous + braised beef
grilled eggplant + labne + lamajun crumble
baked za’atar fries
lentil rice + labne
spiced braised beef + zhouk
za’atar chicken + garlic sauce
anoush’ella kofta + sumac onion + tahini
sabich (grilled eggplant) mezze
grilled halloumi
labne bar savory
labne + lamajun mix + olive
marinated ground meat, black olives, pomegranate, olive oil, fresh mint
labne + walnut harissa + feta NGF
walnut harissa, feta cheese, pine-nuts, pomegranate, fresh mint, olive oil
labne tzatziki
cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, mint, drizzled with olive oil
labne + eggplant + chickpeas + tahini
tahini, chickpeas, eggplant, pinenuts, pomegranate, za’atar, olive oil
sweets
nutella chocolate
strawberry, banana, cinnamon, honey, granola
anoush’ella smores
nutella with graham crackers, marshmallows
anoush’ella peanut butter
peanut butter and seasonal berries
halva - sesame candies
halva and seasonal berries
rice pudding
pomegranate, berries, honey, pistachio
labne + banana + almond
banana, almond, pinenuts, cinnamon, honey
labne + blueberry + power seeds
blueberries, chia, pumpkin, sunflower seeds, walnuts, grape molasses
labne + mango + chocolate
mango, pistachios, chocolate pearls, fresh mint, honey
labne + fresh fruit + granola
seasonal fresh fruit, granola, grape molasses
