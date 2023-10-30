Skip to Main content
An’s canteen 989 Franklin St Ste B
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Jian Bing
1 Dough Stick+1 Sausage
$8.85
2 Dough Sticks
$8.85
1 Dough Stick
$8.00
Sausage Only
$8.85
Crepe Only
$7.00
Vegan (W/O Egg)
$8.85
Wonton
$9.35
Tea Egg
$1.25
Soy Milk
$3.75
Soda
$2.50
Tea
$3.00
Bottled Water
$1.50
Coffee
$2.00
An’s canteen 989 Franklin St Ste B Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 279-0735
989 Franklin St Ste B, Oakland, CA 94607
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 9:30AM
All hours
