Anthony's at Columbia Point Anthony's at Richland
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Soups and Salads
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Classic Caesar Salad
Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp
Northwest Seasonal Salad
Anthony's Cobb Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Almond Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy noodles, sweet red peppers, and sesame tamari dressing.
Large Classic Caesar Salad
Lunch Entrees
True Cod 'n Chips 2Pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Oysters Pan Fried Willapa Bay
Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Toast
Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.
Shrimp Fettuccine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Prawns Tempura Lunch
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Avocado Toast
Chicken Kalbi Bowl
Chargrilled chicken breast glazed with sweet tamari marinade. Served over Jasmine rice and a market green salad.
Budd's Ahi Stack Lunch
Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.
Chargrilled Hamburger
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Impossible Burger
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.
Mahi Taco & Chowder
Rockfish Taco & Chowder
Rockfish Tacos
Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with tomato, salsa mayo & pineapple-mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
Pasta Primavera
Lunch Fresh Sheet
Fresh Ahi Poke
Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.
Salmon Ponzu Bowl
Bakers Bowl
Ling Cod Caddy Ganty
Marinated in white wine and baked with a topping of sour cream, red onions and fresh dill. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Cioppino & Caesar
Wild salmon, Manila clams, Alaska cod and NW mussels simmered in savory tomato-herb broth. Served with our classic Caesar salad.
Rockfish Blackened
Blackened and topped with pineapple-mango salsa. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables
Halibut Panko
Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.
Halibut 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.
Halibut 'n Chips 2pc
Sockeye Planked
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Halibut Cakes
Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
ToGo
Starters
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, & Artichoke Dip
Crispy Calamari
Served with lemon aioli
Citrus Fennel Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared over fennel-citrus slaw.
Shaking Beef
Tenderloin filet, hot red peppers, red onion, garlic, tamari-lime glaze, iceberg lettuce.
Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Hawaiian Ahi Nachos
Fresh Puget Sound Mussels
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
Budd's Ahi Stack
Soup & Salad
Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Bowl
Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Cup
Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp
Crisp romaine with Oregon Coast shrimp, tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Anthony's Cobb Salad
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Strawberry
Crab Grapefruit Salad
Mixed greens with Dungeness crab, avocado, grapefruit, and a basil vinaigrette.
Chop Chop Seafood Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Cioppino
Dungeness Crab, wild salmon, Manila clams, Northwest mussels and Alaska cod in seasoned tomato-basil broth.
Entrees
Alaska Weathervane Scallops
Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
Roasted Scampi Prawns
Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Dungeness Crab Fettuccine
Fresh fettuccine, Dungeness crab, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh herbs and a garlic cream sauce.
Seafood Fettuccine
Ocean prawns, Oregon bay Shrimp., Manila clams, mussels, Alaska Weathervane scallops and vegetables tossed with a garlic cream sauce.
Double R Ranch Ribeye
14 ounces and grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet
A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.