Lunch

Lunch Appetizers

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$18.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Panfried Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Lunch Soups and Salads

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$14.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$19.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Almond Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, crispy noodles, sweet red peppers, and sesame tamari dressing.

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Lunch Entrees

True Cod 'n Chips 2Pc

$21.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Oysters Pan Fried Willapa Bay

$24.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Toast

$19.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

Shrimp Fettuccine

$21.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Prawns Tempura Lunch

$21.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Chicken Kalbi Bowl

$20.00

Chargrilled chicken breast glazed with sweet tamari marinade. Served over Jasmine rice and a market green salad.

Budd's Ahi Stack Lunch

$21.00

Traditional Hawaiian poke served on homemade taro chips with wasabi oil.

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Impossible Burger

$21.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Mahi Taco & Chowder

$20.00

Rockfish Taco & Chowder

$17.00

Rockfish Tacos

$18.00

Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with tomato, salsa mayo & pineapple-mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Lunch Fresh Sheet

Fresh Ahi Poke

$17.00Out of stock

Flash seared in sweet sesame-tamari sauce with wontons. Please ask your server for today's selections.

Salmon Ponzu Bowl

$24.00

Bakers Bowl

$21.00

Ling Cod Caddy Ganty

$29.00

Marinated in white wine and baked with a topping of sour cream, red onions and fresh dill. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Cioppino & Caesar

$24.00

Wild salmon, Manila clams, Alaska cod and NW mussels simmered in savory tomato-herb broth. Served with our classic Caesar salad.

Rockfish Blackened

$24.00

Blackened and topped with pineapple-mango salsa. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables

Halibut Panko

$36.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Halibut 'n Chips 3pc

$36.00

Halibut 'n Chips 2pc

$28.00

Sockeye Planked

$28.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Halibut Cakes

$34.00

Chargrilled with citrus butter and finished with caramelized Walla Walla sweet onion and wild huckleberry sauce. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

ToGo

Starters

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$17.00

Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, & Artichoke Dip

$21.00

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

Served with lemon aioli

Citrus Fennel Scallops

$19.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared over fennel-citrus slaw.

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Tenderloin filet, hot red peppers, red onion, garlic, tamari-lime glaze, iceberg lettuce.

Northwest Manila Clams

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Hawaiian Ahi Nachos

$18.00

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$18.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Budd's Ahi Stack

$21.00

Soup & Salad

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Bowl

$14.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Anthony's Award-Winning Clam Chowder Cup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Blue Cheese Salad with Shrimp

$11.00

Crisp romaine with Oregon Coast shrimp, tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$26.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb

$12.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Strawberry

$12.00

Crab Grapefruit Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens with Dungeness crab, avocado, grapefruit, and a basil vinaigrette.

Chop Chop Seafood Salad

$37.00

Cioppino

$42.00

Dungeness Crab, wild salmon, Manila clams, Northwest mussels and Alaska cod in seasoned tomato-basil broth.

Entrees

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$42.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns

$49.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$24.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine

$39.00

Fresh fettuccine, Dungeness crab, mushrooms, zucchini, fresh herbs and a garlic cream sauce.

Seafood Fettuccine

$35.00

Ocean prawns, Oregon bay Shrimp., Manila clams, mussels, Alaska Weathervane scallops and vegetables tossed with a garlic cream sauce.

Double R Ranch Ribeye

$62.00

14 ounces and grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Desserts

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Burnt Cream

$9.00

Cheesecake with Strawberry Rhubarb

$12.00

Hazelnut Truffles

$11.00