OB Food

Cilantro Poached Prawns

$16.00

chilled with cocktail sauce

"This is How We Poke"

$21.00

ahi, sweet onion, sesame oil, chili, taro chips

Chilled Dungeness Crab

$16.00

served in the shell, lemon wedge, Louie dressing

Aguachile Shrimp

$24.00

chiltepin peppers, lime juice, salt, slices of cucumber, slices of onion

Baja Seafood Cocktail

$21.00

prawns, mahi mahi, calamari, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro

Seafood Ceviche

$24.00

mahi mahi, scallops, calamari, jalapeno, lime, cilantro, avocado, radish, corn chips

Gremolata Fries

$9.00

crispy fries, fresh parsley, gremolata

Crab Grapefruit Salad

$16.00

Dungeness crab, mix greens, grapefruit, avocado, basil vinaigrette

True Cod & Chips (2)

$24.00

wild Alaska lingcod tempura

Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Blackfish seasoning, Yuzu Kosho remoulade, Bibb lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with French fries.

Lobster Roll

$32.00

North Atlantic lobster, shrimp, Louie dressing, celery, tarragon, sliced fennel, Anthony’s seafood seasoning, crispy bread roll, fries

Hawaiian Cobb

$21.00

bay shrimp, mix greens, blue cheese, mango, avocado, basil vinaigrette

Oyster Sampler

$25.00

half a dozen of today’s selection of oysters

Willapa 1/2 shell Oyster

$4.25

Kumamoto

$5.00

Totten Petites

$3.75

Bloody Mary Shooter

$5.00

Leche De Tegre

$5.00

Sweet Thai Chili

$5.00

OB Drinks

Golden Flute

$11.00

Rum 2 fl oz Lime Bar Cocktail Juice 3/4 fl oz Honey Syrup 3/4 fl oz Michelle Sparkling Brut CSM 2 fl oz Garnish Orange Peel Twist Glass: Champagne Flute Procedure: Add ice, rum, lime juice and honey water to a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain into a champagne flute and add sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange twist.

Pom Paloma

$9.50

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Paper Plane

$15.00

French 75

$9.50

A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Pomegranate Drop

$14.00

Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.

Roasted Pear Martini

$14.00

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Limoncello Ginger Drop

$10.50

Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Nutty Bulleit

$15.00

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

Cucumber Cooler

$11.50

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

N.W. Old Fashioned

$13.50

Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.

Bear Island #6 Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Bear Island Prime In Pale Ale

$8.50

Boise Brewing Blonde

$8.00

Sockeye Porter

$7.50

Payette Sofa King Sunny Hazy Pale Ale

$7.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Stella NA

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.50

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$7.50

Two Towns Cider

$7.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Refill Lemonade

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Berry Lemonade

"Rose of Sangiovese" Barnard Griffin

$9.50

Cabernet Nine Hats

$16.00

Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass

$12.50

Chardonnay Decoy

$13.00

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$8.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.50

Pinot Gris A to Z Glass

$11.00

Pinot Gris Nine Hats

$9.50

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$12.00

Red Blend "Laisez- Faire Red" Krause & Schnerr

$14.00

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Ste Michelle Glass

$9.00

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$8.50

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Rose Glass

$8.50

Syrah Colter's Creek Glass

$12.00

White Blend "PGV" Thurston Wolfe

$11.00

White Blend Verdejo Cinder Wines

$15.50

Cabernet Nine Hats

$62.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay Decoy

$52.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$34.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$38.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$34.00

Pinot Gris A to Z

$44.00

Red Blend Saviah Cellars The Jack

$50.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$34.00

Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$36.00

Syrah Colter's Creek

$50.00

Verdejo Cinder

$62.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$44.00

Pinot Gris Nine Hats by Long Shadows

$38.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$48.00