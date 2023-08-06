Anthony's Boise Boise
OB Food
Cilantro Poached Prawns
chilled with cocktail sauce
"This is How We Poke"
ahi, sweet onion, sesame oil, chili, taro chips
Chilled Dungeness Crab
served in the shell, lemon wedge, Louie dressing
Aguachile Shrimp
chiltepin peppers, lime juice, salt, slices of cucumber, slices of onion
Baja Seafood Cocktail
prawns, mahi mahi, calamari, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro
Seafood Ceviche
mahi mahi, scallops, calamari, jalapeno, lime, cilantro, avocado, radish, corn chips
Gremolata Fries
crispy fries, fresh parsley, gremolata
Crab Grapefruit Salad
Dungeness crab, mix greens, grapefruit, avocado, basil vinaigrette
True Cod & Chips (2)
wild Alaska lingcod tempura
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Blackfish seasoning, Yuzu Kosho remoulade, Bibb lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with French fries.
Lobster Roll
North Atlantic lobster, shrimp, Louie dressing, celery, tarragon, sliced fennel, Anthony’s seafood seasoning, crispy bread roll, fries
Hawaiian Cobb
bay shrimp, mix greens, blue cheese, mango, avocado, basil vinaigrette
Oyster Sampler
half a dozen of today’s selection of oysters
Willapa 1/2 shell Oyster
Kumamoto
Totten Petites
Bloody Mary Shooter
Leche De Tegre
Sweet Thai Chili
OB Drinks
Golden Flute
Rum 2 fl oz Lime Bar Cocktail Juice 3/4 fl oz Honey Syrup 3/4 fl oz Michelle Sparkling Brut CSM 2 fl oz Garnish Orange Peel Twist Glass: Champagne Flute Procedure: Add ice, rum, lime juice and honey water to a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain into a champagne flute and add sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange twist.
Pom Paloma
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Paper Plane
French 75
A sparklng classic with Ste. Michelle Brut, gin and lemon.
Rye Speakeasy
Pomegranate Drop
Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.
Roasted Pear Martini
Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.
Limoncello Ginger Drop
Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.
Aperol Spritz
Nutty Bulleit
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
Cucumber Cooler
N.W. Old Fashioned
Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.
Bear Island #6 Pilsner
Bear Island Prime In Pale Ale
Boise Brewing Blonde
Sockeye Porter
Payette Sofa King Sunny Hazy Pale Ale
Budweiser
Bud Light
Corona
Stella NA
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sierra Nevada Torpedo
Two Towns Cider
Lemonade
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Basil Pom
Soda
Soda Refill
Refill Lemonade
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger