Anthony's Mediterranean Bar & Grill 1701 California Street
Appetizers
- Hummus & Pita
Garbanzo beans with tahini, garlic, & lemon juice$11.89
- Babaganoug & Pita
Roasted eggplant with tahini & garlic$11.89
- Spinach Pie
Spinach and feta cheese in filo served with tzatziki sauce$11.89
- Falafel Balls
3 falafel serviced with tahini & pickles$11.89
- Vegetarian Dolmas
Stuffed grape leaves with rice served with tzatziki sauce$11.89
Entrée Plates
- Lamb Kabob Plate
2 skewers$26.89
- Chicken Kabob Plate
2 skewers$26.89
- Beef Kabob Plate
2 skewers$26.89
- Kefta Beef Kabob Plate
2 skewers$26.89
- Mixed Grill Plate
Lamb, chicken, & kafta kabob skewers$29.89
- Lamb Chop Plate
3 lamb chops$26.89
- Mikenzi's Vegetarian Plate
Hummus, rice, salad, & falafel with tahini sauce$24.89
- Al La Cart 1 Kaboob$9.00
Wraps
- Lamb Gyro
Lettuce, onion, tomato, tender lamb, and tzatziki sauce served in pita bread & fries$16.89
- Chicken Gyro
Lettuce, onion, tomato, tender chicken, and tzatziki sauce served in pita bread & fries$16.89
- Kefta Wrap
Charbroiled ground beef minced with onion and parsley with lettuce, onion, tomato, & tzatziki served with fries$16.89
- Falafel Wrap
Deep-fried ground chickpeas, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, pickles, turnips, & tahini sauce served with fries$16.89
Anthony's Salads
- Greek Salad with Lamb
Lamb gyro meat over romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, pickles, cucumber, feta cheese, our house Greek dressing, & tzatziki sauce$23.89
- Greek Salad with Chicken
Chicken kabob over romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, pickles, cucumber, feta cheese, our house Greek dressing, & garlic spread$23.89
Salads
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, pickles, cucumber, feta cheese, & our house Greek dressing$14.89
- Tabouli Salad
Finely chopped parsley, tomato, onion, & bulgur wheat mixed with lemon & olive oil dressing$14.89
- Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, pita chips, & our house Greek dressing$14.89
- Falafel Salad
Greek salad with 3 falafel balls and tahini sauce with pickles$14.89