Anthony's Restaurant 3000 Annandale Rd
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
With marinara sauce
- Zucchini Sticks$11.95
With ranch dressing
- Jalapeño Poppers$11.95
With blue cheese dressing
- Made In-house Buffalo Wings$12.95
Mild, spicy, or sweet and spicy with blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Tenders$11.95
With honey mustard
- Appetizer Grape Leaves$13.95
(Homemade dolmades) hand-rolled grapevine leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, and fresh herbs, and topped with our specialty lemon sauce
- Spinach & Feta Cheese Turnover$6.95
- Tzatziki & Pita$7.95
Our homemade tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt with cucumbers, garlic, and herbs)
- Trio Dip$14.95
Tzatziki, hummus, and eggplant dips served with pita bread
- Calamari$14.95
With sweet & spicy sauce
- Mint$0.25
Burgers
Club Sandwiches
Fresh Salads
- Anthony's Salad$16.95
Our garden salad topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, and our house dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing along with croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Chef's Salad$13.95
Our garden salad is topped with buffet ham, turkey, American cheese, provolone cheese and a hard-boiled egg
- Cobb Salad$16.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, avocado, and vinaigrette dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Our garden salad topped with golden strips of grilled, marinated chicken breast and your choice of dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$18.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons, and vinaigrette dressing
- Large Garden Salad$12.95
A variety of fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Large Greek Salad$13.95
A variety of fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our house dressing
- Mixed Greens Salad$13.95
California mesclun mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, walnuts, dried cranberries and Parmigiana crisps
- Small Garden Salad$9.95
A variety of fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Small Greek Salad$11.95
A variety of fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our house dressing
Homemade Soups
Kid's
- Kids Lasagna$10.95
- Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries$9.95
- Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.95
Served with fries or vegetables
- Kids Broiled Tilapia$12.95
Served with rice or vegetables
- Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$10.95
- Kids Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce$10.95
- Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Served with fries or vegetables
- Kids Hot Dog$7.95
Served with fries or vegetables
- With Meat Sauce$1.95
- W Meat Ball Each$1.95
- Side Meat Sauce$2.95
- Side Marinara$1.95
Pita Bread Sandwiches
- Gyros$12.95
Combination of lamb and beef, wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & tzatziki sauce
- Greek Souvlaki$12.95
Marinated cubes of pork, wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and house dressing
- Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Marinated cubes of chicken breast, wrapped in pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & house dressing
Subs
- Steak & Cheese$11.95
Chopped rib-eye with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and mayonnaise
- Italian Sausage & Cheese$11.95
Mild Italian sausage with sautéed peppers and onions, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Cold Cut Hoagie$11.95
Bologna, cooked salami, genoa salami, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & house dressing
- Ham & Cheese$11.95
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Meatball & Cheese$11.95
Four meatballs with marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese$11.95
With lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mustard
- Roast Beef & Cheese Club$11.95
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Turkey & Cheese$11.95
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Tuna$11.95
With lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Chicken Parm.Sub$11.95
Breaded chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parm. Sub$11.95
Breaded eggplant, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Dr. Hart's Vegetable Sub$11.95
Sauteed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a sub with lettuce, tomatoes, and house dressing
- French Dip$11.95
Roast beef topped with melted Swiss cheese served with au jus
- Fried Fish Sub$12.95
Served with tartar sauce
Sandwiches
- Classic BLT$11.95
- Turkey, Bacon, Avocado & Provolone$13.95
Served on a soft roll with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
Our homemade crab cake served on a soft roll with tartar sauce
- Pastrami Reuben$11.95
Served on rye with Swiss cheese, mustard, and sauerkraut
- Corned Beef Reuben$11.95
Served on rye with Swiss cheese, mustard, and sauerkraut
- Turkey Reuben$10.95
Served on rye with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing (sauerkraut available upon request)
- Grilled Chicken$11.95
Served on a soft roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
Sides
SPECIALS OF THE DAY
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich, W FF & ColeSlow$13.95
- Beef Stroganoff$21.95
- Broiled Charcoal Chicken Breast$19.95
- Broiled Flounder Fish$21.95
- Broiled Pork Chops$20.95
- Broiled Scallops$21.95
- Calamari Youvetsi$20.95
- Chili Dog$13.95
- Chili Large$7.95
- Chili Mac$17.95
- Chili Small$6.95
- Lamb Kapama$21.95
- Liver & Onion, W Mashed Pot. & G. Beans$20.95
- Lobster Ravioli$20.95
- London Broil$20.95
- Meat Loaf, W Mash Pot & Green Beans$19.95
- Roast Pork Loin, W. Rosted Pot. & Veggies$20.95
- Seafood Paella$20.95
- Stuffed Cabbage, W Mash Pot.$20.95
- Stuffed Flounder W. Crab Meat$25.95
- Stuffed Flounder W. Spinach & Fita$25.95
- Stuffed 2 pics Peppers only$20.95
- Stuffed Tomatoes/ Peppers$20.95
Signature Dinners
Greek
- Gyro Platter$21.95
Specially seasoned lamb and beef, served with pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and fries
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$21.95
Tender cubes of grilled, marinated chicken breast with pita bread, feta cheese, red onions, and fries
- Greek Souvlaki Platter$21.95
Tender cubes of grilled marinated pork, with pita bread, feta cheese, red onions, and fries
- Stuffed Eggplant$22.95
Eggplant stuffed with onions, tomatoes, raisins, and pine nuts, simmered in extra virgin olive oil, served with vegetables and rice
- Half Chicken$23.95
Greek-style 1/2 chicken marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and herbs, served with Greek potatoes
- Pastitsio$22.95
Layers of ground sirloin and macaroni noodles topped with béchamel sauce
- Moussaka$22.95
Layers of ground sirloin, eggplant, zucchini, and potatoes, topped with béchamel sauce
- Spanakopita Dinner$21.95
Phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese, served with rice
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$22.95
Hand-rolled grapevine leaves with lean ground beef, rice, and fresh herbs, topped with our specialty lemon sauce, and served with rice
- Greek Combo$26.95
Combination of pastitsio, moussaka, spinach and feta cheese pie, two stuffed grape leaves, and rice
Seafood
- Broiled Salmon$26.95
Topped with lemon-butter sauce, served with vegetables and rice. These items may be cooked to order
- Homemade Crab Cakes$29.95
Two broiled crab cakes served with tartar sauce and fries. These items may be cooked to order
- Seafood Combo$32.95
Broiled tilapia, crab cake, and two jumbo shrimp, served with vegetables and rice. These items may be cooked to order
- Shrimp Santorini$28.95
Jumbo shrimp in a tomato-based sauce with black olives, fresh herbs, and feta cheese. These items may be cooked to order
- Shrimp Scampi$27.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in lemon-butter sauce with fresh herbs and white wine served over rice. These items may be cooked to order
- Tilapia Almandine$22.95
Lightly battered and broiled, topped with lemon butter sauce, served with vegetables and rice. These items may be cooked to order
Steak, Pork, & Chicken
- New York Steak$26.95
Charbroiled new york strip served with french fries or onion rings. These items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken Cacciatore$22.95
Chicken breast sautéed with white wine, green peppers, onions, and tomato sauce, served with spaghetti or rice
- Chicken Marsala$22.95
Chicken breast sautéed with Marsala wine sauce and mushrooms served with spaghetti
- Shish Kabob$23.95
Marinated pork tenderloin with sautéed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of rice. These items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken Kabob$23.95
Marinated chicken with sautéed green peppers, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of rice
- Chicken Parmesan$22.95
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti
Pasta
- Spaghetti$17.95
- Baked Ziti$22.95
Ziti noodles with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$22.95
- Penne Alfredo$22.95
- Manicotti$21.95
Pasta filled with cheese, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna Bolognese$23.95
Pasta sheets layered with ground beef, tomato sauce, and our three-cheese cream sauce
- Meat Ravioli$22.95
Baked ravioli stuffed with ground beef and topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells$22.95
Shell-shaped pasta stuffed with cheese and topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan$22.95
Breaded slices of eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti
- Spaghetti a La Carbonara$24.95
Sautéed in a creamy sauce with bacon, ham, and onions
- Fettuccine a La Carbonara$24.95
Sautéed in a creamy sauce with bacon, ham, and onions
- Italian Combo$27.95
A combination of manicotti, ravioli, meatballs, and sausage over a bed of spaghetti, topped with meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spaghetti$20.95
With marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Spaghetti with Pepperoni$22.95
- Pasta #2 Baked Spaghetti with Mushrooms$22.95
- Baked Spaghetti with Sausage$22.95
- Baked Combination of Up to 3 Toppings$26.95
- Baked Spaghetti with Meatballs$24.95
- Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$22.95
- Baked Spaghetti Vegetarian Combo$24.95
Peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and marinara sauce
N/A Bev
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Pink Lemonaide$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- MR Pib$3.75
- Club Soda$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Coffee$3.75
- Espresso$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
Whipped cream is available upon request
- Large Apple Juice$4.95
- Small Apple Juice$3.95
- Large Cranberry Juice$4.95
- Small Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Large Orange Juice$4.95
- Small Orange Juice$3.95
- Large Tomato Juice$4.95
- Small Tomato Juice$3.95
- Milk$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- To GO Soda$2.95
- Kids Drink$1.95
- Water
- Bottle Water$1.00
Bar
LIQUOR
- Vodka$8.95
- Kettel One$9.95
- Grey Goose$9.95
- Absolut$9.95
- Absolut Citron$9.95
- Titos$9.95
- Gin$8.95
- Bombay Sapphire$9.95
- Tanqueray$9.95
- Patron Silver$10.95
- Montezuma$8.95
- Jose Cuervo$9.95
- Capitan Morgan$9.95
- Bacardi$9.95
- Canadian Club$10.95
- Crown Royal$10.95
- Wild Turkey$9.95
- Knob Creek$10.95
- Fireball$9.95
- Jim Beam$9.95
- Jack Daniels$9.95
- Jameson$9.95
- Makers Mark$9.95
- Seagrams$9.95
- Ten High$8.95
- Scotch$8.95
- Chivas Regal$9.95
- Grants$9.95
- Dewars$9.95
- Johnnie Black$9.95
- Johnnie Red$9.95
- Grand Mariner$10.95
- Tribuno Sweet Vermouth$8.95
- Tribuno Dry vermouth$8.95
- Kahlua$9.95
- Baileys$9.95
- Courvoiser$10.95
- E&J$9.95
- Disaronno$9.95
- Metaxa$9.95
- Ovzo$9.95
- Sour Apple$9.95
- Jagermeister$9.95
- Pama$9.95
- Rum$8.95
- Myers Rum Dark$9.95
- Malibu$9.95
Dessert
Desserts
Homemade Desserts
Breakfast
Egg Classics
Omelets
- Cheese Omelet$12.95
Choice of one: American, provolone, Swiss, feta or mozzarella cheese
- Greek Omelet$14.95
Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese
- Florentine Omelet$14.95
Fresh spinach and Swiss cheese, topped with marinara sauce
- Western Omelet$14.95
Ham, green peppers, onions, and American cheese
- Ham & American Cheese Omelet$13.95
- Gyro & Feta Cheese Omelet$14.95
- Farmer's Omelet$15.95
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
- Christine's Egg-White Omelet$15.95
With fresh spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Build Your Own Omelet!$12.95
Three egg omelets
Egg Sandwiches
Griddle Goodies
- French Toast$13.95
Challah bread dipped in our special batter, grilled to perfection and dusted with powdered sugar
- French Toast Two Slices$11.95
- Pancakes$12.95
Topped with powdered sugar
- 2 Pancakes Short Stack$11.95
- Blueberry Pancakes$13.95
Topped with powdered sugar
- 2 Blueberry Pancakes Short Stack$11.95
- 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes Short Stack$12.95
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$13.95
Topped with powdered sugar
- Belgian Waffle$12.95
Topped with powdered sugar
- Blueberry Belgian Waffle$13.95
Topped with whipped cream
Sides
Kid's Breakfast
- Kids "S'mores" Pancakes$12.95
A layer of marshmallow cream and graham cracker crumble sandwiched between two chocolate chip pancakes
- Kids1 Pancake$6.95
- Kids 1 French Toast$6.95
- Kid's One Egg$6.95
With home fries or fresh fruit and toast
- Kids Cheese Omelet$9.95
Choice of American or mozzarella cheese with home fries or fresh fruit and toast