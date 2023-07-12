Anthony's Woodfire Grill Woodfire Grill
Dinner
Appetizers
Calamari with Romesco Aioli
Shrimp Cocktail
Manila Clams W/ Andouille Sausage
Roasted Garlic Cheese
Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with sourdough bread.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Cowboy Caviar
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, fresh corn and black eyed peas tossed with Oregon Coast bay shrimp and avocado.
Caramalized Brie & Fruit
With rosemary honey drizzle and croccantini.
Soups & Salads
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Classic Caesar Salad
House Salad
Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.
Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad
Served with toasted hazelnuts.
Hearts of Romaine with Chicken
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.
Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Sockeye Salmon Salad w/ Cranberry-Lime & Strawberry Salsa
Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.
Rotisserie/Pizza/Fav's
Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Garlic-Herb Chicken & Prawns
One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Paired with ocean prawns sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, and red potatoes.
Basil Chicken Penne
Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, asparagus in basil pesto cream sauce.
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Chicken & Prosciutto Macaroni 'n Cheese Dinner
Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, rotisserie chicken, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.
Jambalaya
A richly flavored Cajun dish with rotisserie chicken, Andouille sausage, prawns, Oregon Coast bay shrimp, tomatoes, file, green pepper and basmati rice.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Red onions, black olives, cilantro, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provolone cheeses with barbeque sauce.
Margarita Pizza
Mushrooms, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, walnut basil pesto, goat cheese.
Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Sausage, peperoni, red sauce, mushroom, olives, red onion, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provalone cheese.
Steaks & Chop
Double R Ranch Flank Steak
Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.
Northwest Top Sirloin
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Northwest Top Sirloin 10 oz
A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Pork Chop
Salmon Creek Farms bone in pork chop finished with fresh ginger sauce and apple-cranberry compote. Served with cornbread pudding.
Porterhouse
24 oz Porterhouse steak grilled to your liking with Anthony's steak seasoning, butter and topped with frizzled onions. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Ribeye - Double R Ranch
45-day aged, 14 ounce ribeye grilled to your liking with a basil demi butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Tenderloin Filet - NW
A petite filet seared to your liking with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Top & BBQ Prawns
Seafood
Alaska Sockeye Chargrill
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Barbecued Garlic Prawns
Sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, red potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Idaho Rainbow Trout
Lightly panko crusted and pan seared golden brown topped with Marcona almonds.
Manila Clam Dinner
Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.
Early Bird
ED Shrimp Cocktail
ED Caesar Salad
ED Tomato Basil Cup
Barbecued Garlic Prawns ED
New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, Cajun spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Flank Steak ED
Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, applewood grilled to your liking, and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.
Rotisserie Chicken ED
One half Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus, and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
ED Burnt Cream
ED Jar Pie Seasonal
ED Jar Pie Chocolate
Sides
Drinks
NA Beverages
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Liquor
Wine
Lunch
Starters & Small Plates
Lunch Entrees
Blackened Idaho Rainbow Trout
Dusted with Cajun spices and seared. Served with craisin rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad Lunch
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
Crispy grilled cheese paired with tomato soup.
Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad Lunch
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Shrimp Toast & Slaw
Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.
True Cod 'n Chips 2pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
Wild Salmon Bowl
Desserts
Anthony's Burnt Cream
Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.
Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jar Pie
Jar Pie Trio
Enjoy our three jar pie flavors.
Key Lime Jar Pie
S'Mores for Two
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sm Ice Cream
Hot Fudge Sundae
Berry Jar Pie
Berry Sundae
Berry Shortcake
Fish Bar
Soup/Salad/Seafood
Crispy Cod Taco
Crispy Cod Tacos
Woody's Clam Strips & Chips
Clam Strips
Chicken Caesar Salad
Shrimp Caesar F.B.
Salmon Caesar F.B.
Caesar F.B.
Woody's Salmon Bowl
Calamari Caesar F.B.
Calamari with Romesco Aioli F.B.
Cup Tomato Basil Soup F.B.
Fried Pickles F.B.
Beverages
Burgers & Pizzas
Woody's Salmon Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & sundried tomato basil butter.
True Cod Burger Woody's
Lightly panko crusted and served open-faced with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
Childrens' Menu
Kids Menu
Child's Beverage
Child's Chicken & Chips
Child's Cheese Pizza
Child's Pepperoni Pizza
Childs Pasta Red Sauce
Child's Plain Butter Noodles
Child's Fett
Child's Fish & Chips
Child's Salmon
Child's Top
Childs Mac n Cheese
Child's Burger
Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Child's Hot Fudge Sundae
Happy Hour
HH Food
HH Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
HH Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
HH Sourdough Bread
HH Classic Caesar
HH Hearts of Romaine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
HH Basket of Fries
HH Burger
HH Cod 'N Chips 2pc
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
HH Caramelized Brie & Fruit
Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.
HH Cowboy Caviar
Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
HH Crispy Cod Tacos
Served with blue cheese dressing.
HH Crispy Calamari
HH Fried Pickles
Dipped in our award-winning tempura batter.
HH Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
HH Roasted Garlic Cheese
Served with sourdough bread bites.
HH BBQ Chicken Pizza
HH Margarita Pizza
HH Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.
HH Wings
HH Shrimp Cocktail
HH Liquor
HH Appletini
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
HH BOS Vodka Lemonade
HH Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer
HH Martini Gin
HH Margarita
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
HH Martini Vodka
HH Manhattan
HH Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
HH Ballantines
HH Early Times
HH Heritage Vodka
HH Montego Bay
HH Pancho Villa
HH Seagram's Gin
HH Wine
HH Anthony's Chardonnay by Buried Cane Glass
HH Cabernet Sauvignon by Buried Cane Glass
HH Pinot Gris Latah Creek
HH Red Diamond Merlot Glass
HH Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin
HH Big Fire Pinot Noir by R. Stuart Glass
HH Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass
HH Cabernet Saviah Jack
HH Riesling Columbia Crest
HH Sparkling Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
HH Sparkling Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rose
HH Beer
HH Scuttlebutt Pale Ale
Everett, WA
HH Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner
Mt. Vernon, WA
HH Narrows IPA
Tacoma, WA
HH Maritime Lager
Everett, WA
HH Pike Scotch Ale
Everett, WA
HH Diamond Knot Blonde
Everett, WA
HH Rooftop Amber
Mt. Vernon, WA
HH Black Raven Coconut Porter
Bellingham, WA
HH Reuben's Crikey IPA
Everett, WA
HH Diamond Knot Brown Ale
Everett, WA
HH Crucible Blood Orange
Everett, WA