Dinner

Appetizers

Calamari with Romesco Aioli

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Manila Clams W/ Andouille Sausage

$19.00

Roasted Garlic Cheese

$16.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Served with sourdough bread.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$15.00

Cowboy Caviar

$12.00

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, fresh corn and black eyed peas tossed with Oregon Coast bay shrimp and avocado.

Caramalized Brie & Fruit

$16.00

With rosemary honey drizzle and croccantini.

Soups & Salads

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.

Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad

$12.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts.

Hearts of Romaine with Chicken

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.

Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad

$26.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Sockeye Salmon Salad w/ Cranberry-Lime & Strawberry Salsa

$29.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Rotisserie/Pizza/Fav's

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$28.00

One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Garlic-Herb Chicken & Prawns

$32.00

One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Paired with ocean prawns sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, and red potatoes.

Basil Chicken Penne

$26.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, sundried tomatoes, asparagus in basil pesto cream sauce.

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Chicken & Prosciutto Macaroni 'n Cheese Dinner

$26.00

Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, rotisserie chicken, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.

Jambalaya

$26.00

A richly flavored Cajun dish with rotisserie chicken, Andouille sausage, prawns, Oregon Coast bay shrimp, tomatoes, file, green pepper and basmati rice.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Red onions, black olives, cilantro, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provolone cheeses with barbeque sauce.

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, walnut basil pesto, goat cheese.

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Sausage, peperoni, red sauce, mushroom, olives, red onion, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provalone cheese.

Steaks & Chop

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Double R Ranch Flank Steak

$28.00

Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.

Northwest Top Sirloin

$32.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Northwest Top Sirloin 10 oz

$39.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Pork Chop

$36.00

Salmon Creek Farms bone in pork chop finished with fresh ginger sauce and apple-cranberry compote. Served with cornbread pudding.

Porterhouse

$72.00

24 oz Porterhouse steak grilled to your liking with Anthony's steak seasoning, butter and topped with frizzled onions. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Ribeye - Double R Ranch

$62.00

45-day aged, 14 ounce ribeye grilled to your liking with a basil demi butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Tenderloin Filet - NW

$48.00

A petite filet seared to your liking with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Top & BBQ Prawns

$39.00

Seafood

Alaska Sockeye Chargrill

$34.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Barbecued Garlic Prawns

$26.00

Sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, red potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Idaho Rainbow Trout

$28.00

Lightly panko crusted and pan seared golden brown topped with Marcona almonds.

Manila Clam Dinner

$28.00

Steamed fresh Northwest Manila clams with garlic, lemon and parsley.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$25.00

Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$28.00

Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

Wild Alaska Halibut 'n Chips 3pc

$36.00

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

Early Bird

ED Shrimp Cocktail

ED Caesar Salad

ED Tomato Basil Cup

Barbecued Garlic Prawns ED

$30.00

New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, Cajun spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Flank Steak ED

$30.00

Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, applewood grilled to your liking, and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.

Rotisserie Chicken ED

$30.00

One half Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus, and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

ED Burnt Cream

ED Jar Pie Seasonal

ED Jar Pie Chocolate

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side Beef Patty

$8.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Panko Cod 1 pc

$6.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Tempura Prawn

$2.50

Side Veg

$3.00

ToGo 16oz Dressing

$11.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$6.50

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Beer

Black Raven Porter

$8.50

Crucible Brewing Orange Hefeweizen

$8.50

Diamond Knot Blonde Ale

$8.00

Diamond Knot Brown Ale

$8.50

Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner

$7.50

Mt. Vernon, WA

Maritime Old Seattle Lager

$7.50

Mt. Vernon, WA

Narrows IPA

$7.00

Tacoma, WA

Pike Brewing Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale

$8.00

Rooftop Brewing Paint the Town Amber Ale

$8.00

Seattle, WA

Rueben's IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Tacoma, WA

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Everett, WA

One Tree Hard Cider Draft

$9.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Beck's (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50

Liquor

Early Times

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$13.00

Booker Noe

$16.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

MacNaugton's

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Rich & Rare

$8.50

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Seagram's VO

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Christian Bros

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Hennessey VS

$12.50

Martell Cordon Blue

$17.50

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bluewater Gin

$10.00

Bluewater Organic Gin

$10.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray No 10

$11.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$12.50

Bacardi Light

$9.50

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Gosling Black Seal

$9.50

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Mount Gay Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo

$13.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Bluewater Organic Vodka

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Glass Distillery Vodka

$11.00

Glass Kona Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.50Out of stock

Oola

$10.00

Oola Citrus

$10.00

Oola Pepper

$10.00

Titos

$9.50

Kahlua

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

St Germain

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Aperol

$10.00

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Ballantines

$8.50

Balvenie Portwood 21 yr

$27.00

Dewars

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Highland Park 12 yr

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Springbank 10 yr

$14.00

Menu Cocktails

Bacardi Classic Daquiri

$10.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bluewater Refresher

$10.50

Citrus Squirt

$10.00

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Ginger Mule

$11.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

Kona Coffee

$12.50

Limoncello Ginger Drop

$12.50

Limoncello, vodka, honey, ginger and fresh lemon garnished with candied ginger.

N.W. Old Fashioned

$13.50

Claimed by some to be the first classic cocktail from the 1800's. Ours is made with Dry Fly Bourbon.

NW Martini Bluewater Gin

$14.00

NW Martini Bluewater Vodka

$14.00

Pomegranate Drop

$12.50

Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.

Port Gardener Tea

$9.00

Roasted Pear Martini

$13.50

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Spicy Mary

$10.50

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Washingon Rye Manhattan Woodinville

$14.00

Washington Manhattan Dry Fly

$14.00

Woodfire Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.50

A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$12.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00

Strawberrillini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass

$11.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$7.50

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$9.50

Malbec Latah Creek Glass

$10.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$11.00

Port Fonseca 10yr Tawny

$7.00

Port Taylor Fladgate - 10 Year Tawny

$11.00

Port Whidbey's

$9.00

Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass

$13.00

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Rose Barnard Griffin Rose Glass

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass

$8.50

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$8.50

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Rose Glass

$8.50

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Barnard Griffin

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Dusted Valley Boomtown

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Indian Wells Chateau Ste. Michelle

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon L'Ecole No 41

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Pepper Bridge

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"

$46.00

Malbec Latah Creek

$42.00

Merlot Barnard Griffin

$46.00

Merlot Luke

$56.00

Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery

$115.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$32.00

Merlot Woodward Canyon

$95.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$44.00

Pinot Noir Domaine Drouhin

$82.00

Pinot Noir Erath Winery

$50.00

Pinot Noir Firesteed

$50.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Vineyards

$64.00

Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2

$95.00

Red Blend Kindred Sparkman Cellars

$52.00

Red Blend L'Ecole Frenchtown

$54.00Out of stock

Red Blend Saviah Cellars The Jack

$46.00

Red Blend Sparkman Cellars Wilderness

$52.00

Red Blend Tamarack Cellars Firehouse Red

$50.00Out of stock

Red Blend Thurston Wolfe "Family Red"

$50.00

Syrah Amavi Cellars

$74.00

Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown

$44.00

Syrah Pomum Cellars

$70.00

Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe

$48.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars

$64.00

Chardonnay 14 Hands

$38.00

Chardonnay Abeja

$95.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek

$58.00

Chardonnay Rocky Pond Clos CheValle

$48.00

Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41

$65.00

Chardonnay Woodward Canyon

$95.00

Pinot Gris 14 Hands

$34.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris A to Z

$42.00

Pinot Gris Erath Winery

$40.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$34.00

Pinot Gris Nine Hats by Long Shadows

$38.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$38.00

Viognier Milbrandt Vineyards

$46.00Out of stock

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$38.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label

$125.00

Domaine Chandon Blanc de Noir

$60.00

Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"

$32.00

Rose Milbrandt Cellars

$30.00Out of stock

Rose 14 Hands

$30.00

Lunch

Starters & Small Plates

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Wings

$15.00

Calamari with Romesco Aioli

$18.00

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Served with sourdough bread.

HF/WF Classic Caesar

$10.00

Served with crispy bacon and Parmesan frico.

Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken

$19.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.

Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp

$19.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad

$12.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts.

Hearts of Romaine with Chicken

$21.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.

Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp

$21.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Lunch Entrees

Blackened Idaho Rainbow Trout

$21.00

Dusted with Cajun spices and seared. Served with craisin rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad Lunch

$24.00

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$16.00

Crispy grilled cheese paired with tomato soup.

Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad Lunch

$21.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Shrimp Toast & Slaw

$17.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

True Cod 'n Chips 2pc

$21.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$24.00

Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

Wild Salmon Bowl

$24.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Red onions, black olives, cilantro, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provolone cheeses with barbeque sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, walnut basil pesto, goat cheese.

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, walnut basil pesto, goat cheese.

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Lunch

$17.00

Sausage, peperoni, red sauce, mushroom, olives, red onion, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provalone cheese.

Desserts

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jar Pie

$6.50

Jar Pie Trio

$12.00

Enjoy our three jar pie flavors.

Key Lime Jar Pie

$6.50

S'Mores for Two

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Sm Ice Cream

$4.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Berry Jar Pie

$7.00

Berry Sundae

$10.00

Berry Shortcake

$12.00

Fish Bar

Soup/Salad/Seafood

True Cod N' Chips 2 Piece

$16.00

True Cod N' Chips 3 Pc

$20.00

True Cod N' Chips 4 Piece

$24.00

Crispy Cod Taco

$10.00

Crispy Cod Tacos

$16.00

Woody's Clam Strips & Chips

$17.00

Clam Strips

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Shrimp Caesar F.B.

$14.00

Salmon Caesar F.B.

$22.00

Caesar F.B.

$9.00

Woody's Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Calamari Caesar F.B.

$16.00

Calamari with Romesco Aioli F.B.

$15.00

Cup Tomato Basil Soup F.B.

$6.00

Fried Pickles F.B.

$9.00

Beverages

Coke Can

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$3.50

Sprite Can

$3.50

Iced Tea Woody's

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade Woody's

$3.50

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade Woody's

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water Woody's Pellegrino

$3.50

Burgers & Pizzas

Woody's Salmon Burger

$18.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & sundried tomato basil butter.

Cheese Pizza Woody's

$12.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives, fresh basil, roasted red peppers, walnut basil pesto, goat cheese.

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Woody's

$16.00

Sausage, peperoni, red sauce, mushroom, olives, red onion, smoked mozzarella, Fontina & provalone cheese.

True Cod Burger Woody's

$14.00

Lightly panko crusted and served open-faced with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Chargrilled Hamburger Woody's

$12.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Sides

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side FF small

$5.00

Ice Cream Woody's 2 Scoops

$9.00

Childrens' Menu

Kids Menu

Child's Beverage

$2.00

Child's Chicken & Chips

$9.00

Child's Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Child's Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Childs Pasta Red Sauce

$6.00

Child's Plain Butter Noodles

$6.00

Child's Fett

$6.00

Child's Fish & Chips

$9.00

Child's Salmon

$15.00

Child's Top

$15.00

Childs Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child's Burger

$9.00

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

HH Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

HH Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

HH Sourdough Bread

$6.00

HH Classic Caesar

$9.00

HH Hearts of Romaine

$8.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

HH Basket of Fries

$10.00

HH Burger

$15.00

HH Cod 'N Chips 2pc

$21.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

HH Caramelized Brie & Fruit

$16.00

Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.

HH Cowboy Caviar

$12.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

HH Crispy Cod Tacos

$18.00

Served with blue cheese dressing.

HH Crispy Calamari

$11.00

HH Fried Pickles

$12.00

Dipped in our award-winning tempura batter.

HH Northwest Manila Clams

$16.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

HH Roasted Garlic Cheese

$16.00

Served with sourdough bread bites.

HH BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

HH Margarita Pizza

$18.00

HH Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.

HH Wings

$12.00

HH Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

HH Liquor

HH Appletini

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

HH BOS Vodka Lemonade

$7.00

HH Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

HH Martini Gin

$12.00

HH Margarita

$11.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

HH Martini Vodka

$12.00

HH Manhattan

$12.00

HH Moscow Mule

$7.00

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

HH Ballantines

$6.50

HH Early Times

$6.50

HH Heritage Vodka

$6.50

HH Montego Bay

$6.50

HH Pancho Villa

$6.50

HH Seagram's Gin

$6.50

HH Wine

HH Anthony's Chardonnay by Buried Cane Glass

$6.00

HH Cabernet Sauvignon by Buried Cane Glass

$6.00

HH Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$6.00

HH Red Diamond Merlot Glass

$8.50

HH Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$9.50

HH Big Fire Pinot Noir by R. Stuart Glass

$8.50

HH Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass

$13.00

HH Cabernet Saviah Jack

$8.50

HH Riesling Columbia Crest

$8.00

HH Sparkling Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut

$8.50

HH Sparkling Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rose

$8.50

HH Beer

HH Scuttlebutt Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Everett, WA

HH Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner

$6.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

HH Narrows IPA

$7.00

Tacoma, WA

HH Maritime Lager

$7.00

Everett, WA

HH Pike Scotch Ale

$7.00

Everett, WA

HH Diamond Knot Blonde

$8.00

Everett, WA

HH Rooftop Amber

$8.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

HH Black Raven Coconut Porter

$8.50

Bellingham, WA

HH Reuben's Crikey IPA

$8.50Out of stock

Everett, WA

HH Diamond Knot Brown Ale

$8.50

Everett, WA

HH Crucible Blood Orange

$8.50

Everett, WA

Open Items

Kitchen Communication Cold

Kitchen Communication Hot

Banquet

Banquet Apps & Misc

Bqt App Red Pep Bruchetta

$28.00

Bqt Cheese Tray

$165.00

Bqt Fruit Tray

$140.00

Bqt Salmon Croccantini

$46.00

Bqt Skewer Chilled Prawns

$29.00

Bqt Skewers Chicken

$28.00

Bqt Small Cheese Tray

$110.00

Bqt Vegetable Tray

$120.00

Bqt Burnt Cream

$8.00

Bqt Cheesecake

$11.00

Bqt Ice Cream

$9.00

Bqt NC Caesar Salad

Bqt Sorbet

$9.00

Bqt App Beef Skewers

$49.00

Bqt Confection Platter

$165.00

Bqt Silver Salmon Tray

$275.00

Bqt Caesar Salad 15 -20

$90.00

Bqt Shrimp Salsa & Chips

$65.00

Bqt Huckleberry Slump

$15.00

Bqt Chocolate Chip Cookies Dozen

$36.00

Bqt NC Cheesecake

Bqt NC Slump

Bqt NC Sorbet

Bqt NC Burnt Creme

Banquet Entrees

Bqt 3 piece fish and chips

$25.00

Bqt Salmon & Sirloin

$62.00

Bqt Silver Salmon

$42.00

Bqt Filet 6 OZ

$62.00

Bqt Top Sirloin 10 oz

$49.00

Bqt Top Sirloin 7 Oz

$42.00

Bqt Vegetable Cobb

$25.00

Bqt L Top Sirloin

$39.00

BQTL Salmon Planked

$38.00

BQT L Shrimp Caesar

$24.00

BQT L Chicken Caesar

$25.00

Bqt Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns

$58.00

Bqt Salmon Salad

$25.00

BQT L Cheeseburger

$29.00

BQT L Trout

$24.00

Bqt L London Broil

$34.00

BQT L Calamari Caesar

$29.00

BQT L Salmon Salad

$38.00

Banquet 3-course

BQT $40 Ling Caddy Ganty

$40.00

BQT $40 Silver Salmon

$40.00

Bqt $40 Top 7 oz

$40.00

Bqt $45 London Broil

$45.00

Bqt $45 Salmon Salad

$45.00

BQT $45 Trout

$45.00

Bqt $60 Scampi Prawns

$60.00

BQT $60 Silver Salmon

$60.00

Bqt $60 Top Sirloin

$60.00

Bqt $75 Filet

$75.00

BQT $75 Halibut

$75.00

BQT $75 Salmon

$75.00

Bqt $75 Top & Salmon

$75.00

Bqt NC Burnt Creme

Bqt NC Caesar Salad

Bqt NC Cheesecake

Bqt NC Slump

Bqt NC Sorbet