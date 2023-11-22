Antioch Pizza Shop Libertyville Libertyville, IL
SCHOOL PIZZAS
School Pricing - Manager Approval
ONLINE ORDERING
PIZZA Specials - PICK UP ONLY
SANDWICH Specials
- 2 Hot Dog Special$9.50
100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped just the way you like it & includes a small fry and fountain drink. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request
- Italian Beef Special$12.55
homemade tender Italian Beef on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese, includes small fry & fountain drink
- Cheeseburger Special$9.50
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger on a gourmet bun loaded with your favorite toppings, includes small fry & fountain drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Hamburger Special$8.50
juicy 1/3 pound burger on a gourmet bun loaded with your favorite toppings, includes small fry & fountain drink EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Meatball Special$9.50
Three jumbo Italian meatballs on top of our fresh baked bread smothered in our special marinara sauce with the option to add your choice of cheese and peppers, includes small fry & fountain drink
- Chicken Sandwich Special$9.50
Tender grilled or crispy chicken breast sandwich on a gourmet bun with your favorite toppings, includes small fry & fountain drink EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
- Italian Sausage Special$10.10
Chicago Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese, includes small fry & fountain drink
- Italian Beef & Sausage Combo Special$15.30
homemade tender Italian Beef and Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese, includes small fry & fountain drink
BUILD YOUR OWN THIN CRUST
BUILD YOUR OWN PAN
- 12" Pan$18.95
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
- 14" Pan$23.40
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
- 16" Pan$26.95
thick buttery crust loaded with mozzarella (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
BUILD YOUR OWN DOUBLE DECKER
- 12" Double Decker$20.23
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 1-2) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
- 14" Double Decker$24.55
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 2-3) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
- 16" Double Decker$28.70
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 3-4) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
- 18" Double Decker$33.00
two layers of pizza loaded with a ton of mozzarella and your favorite toppings (feeds 4-5) * Please anticipate an additional 10-15 minutes on top of your quoted Pickup Time when ordering this item
STROMBOLI
- 12" Stromboli$18.95
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 1-2)
- 14" Stromboli$23.40
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 2-3)
- 16" Stromboli$26.95
TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI comes with mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushroom, onion & green pepper with pizza sauce on the side. OR CUSTOMIZE YOUR OWN (feeds 3-4)
GLUTEN FREE
HEART Pizza
BBQ CHICKEN
BUFFALO CHICKEN
SUPREME
WESTERN
- 12" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 1-2)
- 14" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 2-3)
- 16" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 3-4)
- 18" Western
sausage, bacon, onion, cheddar, mozzarella & BBQ sauce (feeds 4-5)
VEGETABLE
BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
- 12" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
- 14" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
- 16" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 3-4)
- 18" Bacon Double Cheeseburger
hamburger, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese (feeds 4-5)
ITALIAN BEEF
- 12" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 1-2)
- 14" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 2-3)
- 16" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 3-4)
- 18" ITALIAN BEEF
Homemade slow roasted Italian beef topped with your favorite peppers and loaded with mozzarella. (feeds 4-5)
HAWAIIAN
MEAT LOVERS
BLT PIZZA
- 12" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 1-2)
- 14" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 2-3)
- 16" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 3-4)
- 18" BLT
crispy bacon cooked with mozzarella topped with fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayo (feeds 4-5)
SHAMROCK Pizza
MESSAGE Pizza
APPETIZERS
- Small French Fries$2.20
french fries cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
- Large French Fries$3.85
shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown ready for dipping - choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
- Onion Rings$5.40
thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, lightly battered highlighting the onion's natural sweetness
- Appetizer Sampler$13.62
Includes: onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers & fried mushrooms with a side of ranch and marinara
- 7 Piece BONE IN Wings$10.90
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
- 12 Piece BONE IN Wings$16.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
- 1/2 lb BONELESS Wings$10.50
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
- 1 lb. BONELESS Wings$16.10
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
- Fried Mushrooms$6.25
Plump and tasty hand-breaded mushrooms fried just right, includes a side of Ranch dressing or marinara for dipping.
- Chicken Fingers (5)$8.00
5 breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce
- Garlic Bread$3.05
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread and toasted to perfection
- Garlic Bread W/Cheese$4.10
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread topped with melted mozzarella and toasted to perfection
- Cheese Fries$4.95
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.95
6 sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep fried until golden brown served with a choice of ranch or marinara for dipping
- Pizza Puff$4.40
hand held deep-fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, and sausage and pepperoni
- Cheese Breadsticks (4)$6.80
4 jumbo mozzarella cheese-stuffed breadsticks that are deep fried and served with marinara
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.00
Shareable portion of french fries, cooked golden brown topped with creamy melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits- choice of thin cut straight fries or crinkle cut
- Jalapeno Poppers (6)$6.95
6 jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese or cheddar cheese
- Ranch On Side$1.10
- Cheese On Side$1.10
- BBQ Sauce On Side$1.10
- Marinara On Side$1.10
SANDWICHES
- Hot Dog$4.50
100% Vienna Beef hot dogs include fries. Trimmings include mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers on request
- Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Tender grilled or crispy chicken breast sandwich on a gourmet bun with your favorite toppings EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
- Italian Beef$10.85
homemade tender Italian Beef on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese
- 1/3 lb Cheeseburger$8.00
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Double Cheeseburger$10.15
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger piled high EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Cheese Dog$5.10
100% Vienna Beef hot dog topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce EVERYTHING includes: mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato & celery salt. Ketchup and peppers upon request
- Italian Sausage$8.35
Chicago Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese
- 1/3 lb Hamburger$7.35
juicy 1/3 pound burger EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Double Hamburger$8.85
two juicy 1/3 pound burgers EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.15
juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger$11.15
Two juicy 1/3 pound cheeseburgers piled high with crispy bacon EVERYTHING includes: ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Italian Beef & Sausage Combo$13.75
homemade tender Italian Beef and Italian sausage link on top of our fresh baked bread with the option to add your choice of peppers and cheese
- Italian Meatball$7.80
Three jumbo Italian meatballs on top of our fresh baked bread smothered in our special marinara sauce with the option to add your choice of cheese and peppers
SALADS
- Small Dinner Salad$4.70
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1
- Large Dinner Salad$8.00
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 1-2
- Family Dinner Salad$13.10
crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & croutons serves 2-4
- Chicken Salad$11.15
grilled or crispy chicken salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with chicken, tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
- Italian Salad$12.00
Italian salad loaded with fresh iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, tomato, pepperoncini peppers, onion, black olives, cheese & croutons with a choice of dressing on the side (serves 1-2)
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.15
crisp lettuce topped with juicy chicken, homemade crutons, parmesan and caesar dressing
PASTA
- Mostaccioli$8.25
Mostaccioli baked in our special marinara sauce with the choice to add jumbo meatballs or Italian sausage. Get is baked with our creamy mozzarella. Includes our homemade garlic bread.
- Chicken Parmigiana$11.30
Mostaccioli baked in our special marinara sauce topped with tender crispy chicken and our creamy mozzarella. Includes our homemade garlic bread.
SWEETS
- Shake$5.50
hand dipped ice cream blended into a thick and creamy shake
- Malt$5.75
hand dipped ice cream blended into a thick and creamy malt
- Cannoli$4.25
crunchy Italian pastry filled with Sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips • made fresh for each order
- Jumbo Cookie$2.60
thick jumbo cookie to satisfy your sweet tooth
- Shake - PICK UP ONLY$5.25
- Malt - PICK UP ONLY$5.50