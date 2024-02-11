APL Barbecue pick up 3705 Sunset blvd Bar Moruno
Big Game Menu
- Cherry wood smoked CRISPY PORCHETTA cured with Chinese five spice sugar rub served with Hawaiian rolls, pickle salad, chilies and APL BBQ sauce (half of full belly) serves 8 people$250.00
- Pecan and cherry wood smoked WHOLE PULL APART PORK SHOULDER served with Hawaiian rolls, pickle salad, chilies and APL BBQ sauce serves 8 people$165.00
- Pecan and oak wood smoked COLOSSAL BEEF 3 BONE SHORT RIB served with Hawaiian rolls, pickle salad, chilies, and APL BBQ sauce serves 4 people$185.00
- Pecan and cherry wood smoked aged 48oz WAGYU TOMAHAWK RIBEYE served with Hawaiiian rolls, pickle salad, chiles and APL BBQ sauce serves 3 people$275.00
BAR MORUNO Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 584-4735
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM