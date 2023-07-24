Apola Greek Grill - Valencia 28263 Newhall Ranch Road
Breakfast Wraps
Basic Wrap (No Meat)
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa.
Basic Wrap W/Meat
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.
Greek Breakfast Wrap
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Red onions, Hash-browns and Tzatziki.
Firestarter Wrap
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Jalapeno,Avocado, Cheese and Salsa
Zeus Wrap
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.
Breakfast Pita
3 Scrambled Eggs, Beef & lamb or Chicken Gyro, Feta Cheese, Hash-browns and Tzatziki Sauce
Breakfast Bowl
Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and your choice of one protein. Served with a side of Salsa!
Entree
PITA - (THE WORKS)
Your choice of protein, one spread and toppings wrapped in a warm pita. Have it "The Works - No modifications" Comes with: Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes and French Fries Wrapped in a Warm Pita
PITA - (Build Your Own)
Pita, Have it your way. Start with your choice of spread, protien and add any topping you like.
Signature Shrimp Pita
New Signature Shrimp Pita: Apola Sauce (Regular or Spicy), Mixed greens, Pickles, Red cabbage and Fries! all wrapped in a warm Pita.
Bowl
Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggies served with a warm pita!
Plate
Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa
Greek Salad
Kids Bowl
Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)
Family Meal
ALLOW MINIMUM OF 30 MINUTES TO PRODUCE- Served Family Style with Pita Bread, 2 Sides of any Spread (8 oz ez), Choice of Protein for 4, Choice of Rice, Quinoa, or Fries. Choice of Pita and 4 Baklava's
Special Fries
Extras
Small Greek Salad
Small Traditional Greek Salad (Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, EVO* and Herbs)
Small Mix Green Salad
Small Side of Fresh Mixed Greens
Soup
Side Fries
Fries with Sea Salt & Oregano
Feta Fries
Shareable Size Of Our Oregano Sea Salt Fries, Tossed In Greek Crumbled Feta Cheese.
Side Falafel * (6)
Side Of 6 Falafel. Falafel Contain Ground Up Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Peppers & Spices.
3 spreads & 2 Pita
3 x 4 oz Spreads and 2 Warm Pita.
Side 1 Pita
Side Gluten-Free Pita
Spanakopita
Tiropita
Side Protein
Side Spread 2 oz
Side Spread 4 oz
Side Spread 8 oz & 1 Pita
Side Hashbrowns
Side Dolma
Side Rice
Side Quinoa
Side Shrimp
12 - 14 Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki
Side Avocado
Sweets
Drinks
Catering
Mini Feast (serves 10 -12)
Full Feast (Serves 30 - 35)
Greek Salad - Catering
Pita Bread & Spread (10 Pitas)
Tray of Gyro
Shrimp Skewers Tray (10 sk)
Chicken Souvlaki Tray (20 sk)
Falafel Tray
Grilled Veggies Tray
Rice Tray
Quinoa Tray
Dolma Tray (30)
Tiropita Tray (20 pcs)
Spanakopita (20 pcs)
Spreads Catering
Baklava Tray
Pita Bread (10 pcs)
Breakfast Wrap Tray
10 Basic Breakfast Wraps! Eggs, Hash brown, Cheese, salsa + Choice of your protein!