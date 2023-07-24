Breakfast Wraps

Basic Wrap (No Meat)

$8.95

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa.

Basic Wrap W/Meat

$11.10

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and salsa, and your choice of one protein.

Greek Breakfast Wrap

$10.25

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Red onions, Hash-browns and Tzatziki.

Firestarter Wrap

$11.95

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Choice of protien, Jalapeno,Avocado, Cheese and Salsa

Zeus Wrap

$10.25

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, Grilled Onions,French Fries, Cheese, Apola Sauce and your choice of protein.

Breakfast Pita

$11.25

3 Scrambled Eggs, Beef & lamb or Chicken Gyro, Feta Cheese, Hash-browns and Tzatziki Sauce

Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Prepared with 3 scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheese, and your choice of one protein. Served with a side of Salsa!

Entree

PITA - (THE WORKS)

$11.95

Your choice of protein, one spread and toppings wrapped in a warm pita. Have it "The Works - No modifications" Comes with: Tzatziki, Onions, Tomatoes and French Fries Wrapped in a Warm Pita

PITA - (Build Your Own)

$11.95

Pita, Have it your way. Start with your choice of spread, protien and add any topping you like.

Signature Shrimp Pita

$13.95

New Signature Shrimp Pita: Apola Sauce (Regular or Spicy), Mixed greens, Pickles, Red cabbage and Fries! all wrapped in a warm Pita.

Bowl

$14.45

Your choice of protein, two spreads and toppings over Greek Lemon Butter Rice or Quinoa or Fries or Grilled Veggies served with a warm pita!

Plate

$15.95

Your choice of protein, two spreads served with Dolma and pita, and choice of fries (with Sea Salt and Greek Oregano), or greek lemon butter rice, or quinoa

Greek Salad

$11.45Out of stock
Kids Bowl

$8.45

Child size bowl with choice of base, 1 spread, and 2 toppings. (Drink Not Included)

Family Meal

$59.95

ALLOW MINIMUM OF 30 MINUTES TO PRODUCE- Served Family Style with Pita Bread, 2 Sides of any Spread (8 oz ez), Choice of Protein for 4, Choice of Rice, Quinoa, or Fries. Choice of Pita and 4 Baklava's

Special Fries

Street Fries

$10.95
Fire Fries

$10.95

Feta Fries

$7.95

Extras

Small Greek Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Small Traditional Greek Salad (Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, EVO* and Herbs)

Small Mix Green Salad

$4.75

Small Side of Fresh Mixed Greens

Soup

$4.95
Side Fries

$3.85

Fries with Sea Salt & Oregano

Feta Fries

$7.95

Shareable Size Of Our Oregano Sea Salt Fries, Tossed In Greek Crumbled Feta Cheese.

Side Falafel * (6)

$5.75

Side Of 6 Falafel. Falafel Contain Ground Up Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Garlic, Parsley, Peppers & Spices.

3 spreads & 2 Pita

$7.25

3 x 4 oz Spreads and 2 Warm Pita.

Side 1 Pita

$1.25
Side Gluten-Free Pita

$2.50
Spanakopita

$3.35
Tiropita

$3.35
Side Protein

$7.25
Side Spread 2 oz

$0.95
Side Spread 4 oz

$1.89
Side Spread 8 oz & 1 Pita

$4.95
Side Hashbrowns

$5.25
Side Dolma

$4.25
Side Rice

$3.65Out of stock
Side Quinoa

$3.65
Side Shrimp

$9.99

12 - 14 Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki

Side Avocado

$2.95

Sweets

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95
Baklava Single

$3.75
Baklava Double

$7.25
Marshmallow Bar

$3.50
Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.95
Large Drink

$3.65
Greek Bottled Soda

$3.65
Apple Juice

$2.95
Orange Juice

$2.95
Bottled Water

$2.95
Sparkling Water

$3.25
Coffee

$2.95

Catering

Mini Feast (serves 10 -12)

$185.00
Full Feast (Serves 30 - 35)

$525.00
Greek Salad - Catering

$50.00+
Pita Bread & Spread (10 Pitas)

$33.00
Tray of Gyro

$120.00+
Shrimp Skewers Tray (10 sk)

$75.00
Chicken Souvlaki Tray (20 sk)

$95.00
Falafel Tray

$30.00+
Grilled Veggies Tray

$55.00+
Rice Tray

$35.00+
Quinoa Tray

$35.00+
Dolma Tray (30)

$15.00
Tiropita Tray (20 pcs)

$35.00
Spanakopita (20 pcs)

$35.00
Spreads Catering

$12.00+
Baklava Tray

$63.00+
Pita Bread (10 pcs)

$11.00
Breakfast Wrap Tray

$99.00

10 Basic Breakfast Wraps! Eggs, Hash brown, Cheese, salsa + Choice of your protein!

Fries Tray

$35.00+