Appalachian Brewing Company 1757 Carlisle 1757 Carlisle
Small Plates
Sharables
Fresh Cut Fries
Soups & Salads
Campfire Chili Crock
Black Angus beef, kidney beans, black beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, our secret ABC spice blend and infused with ‘Jolly Scot’ Scottish Ale.
Campfire Chili Cup
Cheddar Ale Crock
A blend of cheddar cheese and our Water Gap Wheat Ale with potatoes, and green and red peppers. Garnished with sour Cream, cheddar jack cheese and crumbled bacon.
Cheddar Ale Cup
Grilled Caesar Salad
We grill half a head of romaine right on the grill for flavor, and serve it intact with croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing. (Traditional caesar salad available, too!)
Malt Haus Salad
Crisp greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cheddar jack cheese and croutons.
Power Bowls
Cosado Bowl
Marinated chicken in a coconut ABC Island Rum sauce with sauteed peppers, onions, black beans, along with a grilled pineapple slice. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.
Thai Peanut Bowl
Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.
Handhelds
Epic Angus Beef
Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus Beef burger, grilled and topped with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.
Epic Black Bean
House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Choice of toppings. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).
Epic Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast with choice of toppings. Served on a Brioche bun.
Epic Turkey Burger
Harrisburger Angus Beef
Our juicy 1/2 pound Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Harrisburger Black Bean
House made black bean patty (vegan friendly). Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of cheese. Served on a brioche roll (contains egg).
Harrisburger Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Harrisburger Turkey Burger
Hog Wild
‘Jolly Scot’ seasoned, slow-roasted pork shoulder, served on a toasted brioche roll with our hand-crafted Appalachian Root Beer BBQ sauce.
Traditional Fried Chicken
Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Chips
Spicy Fried Chicken
Buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted Brioche roll. Jalapeno pickle slaw & Sriracha Aioli
Bratwurst Sandwich
Flatbreads
Chicken Caesar Flatbread
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses on a crispy flatbread brushed with a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with romaine lettuce lightly coated in dressing.
Harvest Flatbread
A roasted butternut squash and garlic spread on a crispy flatbread. Topped with sausage, caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese.
Brewhaus Classics
Desserts
Elephant Ear
Hand stretched crispy fried dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with sweet caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Root Beer Float
A bottle of our famous ABC Root Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.
Birch Beer Float
A bottle of ABC White Birch Beer, served with local vanilla ice cream.
Orange Cream Float
A bottle of ABC Orange Cream Soda, served with local vanilla ice cream.