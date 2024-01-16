Appas Pizza 210 1st Avenue New York NY
Main Menu
Pizza
- Half And Half$18.00
Choose up to 2 flavors
- Potato Pizza$18.00
Wedge potato, sliced bacon, pepperoni, corn, mushroom, bacon chip, sour cream sauce
- Bulgogi Pizza$18.00
Marinated beef, bell peppers, onion, mushroom
- Kimchi Bacon Pizza$18.00
Kimchi base, thick cut pork belly, Kimchi topping
- Sausage Shrimp Pizza$18.00
Sausage,shrimp, bell peppers, onion, honey mustard, sweet chili sauce
- Corn Cheese Pizza$18.00
Corn, mozzarella
- Sweet Potato Pizza$18.00
Sweet potato cubes, bell peppers, onion, sweet potato mousse
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
BBQ chicken, bell peppers, onion, pineapple, BBQ sauce, sour cream sauce
- Spicy Chicken Pizza$18.00
Alfredo base, spicy marinated chicken, pineapple, pickled jalapeno, spicy sauce
- Buldak Ramyun Pizza$18.00
Buldak base, ramyun crunch, spicy marinated chicken, spicy sauce
- Coconut Shrimp Pizza$18.00
Breaded shirmp, brocolli, red bell pepper, coconut shred, condensed milk, balsamic glaze
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
Baked Fries
Pasta
Risotto
Salad
Dessert
Extra
Drink Menu
Signature Drinks
Soft Drink
Cocktails
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Soju
Wine by Glass
- Josh Cellars Carbernet Sauvignon GL$10.00
- Oberon Carbernet Sauvignon GL$16.00
- Plowbuster Pinot Noir GL$11.00
- J.Lohr Merlot GL$7.00
- Decoy Merlot GL$18.00
- Simi Sauvignon Blanc GL$11.00
- San Angelo Pinot Grigio GL$12.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio GL$18.00
- Domaine Jean-Paul Balland Sancerre GL$18.00
- Hess Select Chardonnay GL$9.00
Wine by Bottle
- Josh Cellars Carbernet Sauvignon BTL$39.00
- Oberon Carbernet Sauvignon BTL$65.00
- Plowbuster Pinot Noir BTL$42.00
- Resonance Willamette Valley Pinot Noir BTL$120.00
- J.Lohr Merlot BTL$41.00
- Decoy Merlot BTL$70.00
- Simi Sauvignon Blanc BTL$42.00
- San Angelo Pinot Grigio BTL$45.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL$70.00
- Domaine Jean-Paul Balland Sancerre BTL$70.00
- Chateau De Sancerre BTL$90.00
- Hess Select Chardonnay BTL$33.00
- Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Karia Chargonnay BTL$93.00
