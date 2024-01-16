Après Pastry & Bakery
Breakfast Pastries
- Almond Croissant
Croissant$5.00
- Bostock$4.50
- Butter Croissant
Croissant$4.25
- Chocolate Almond Croissant
Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant
Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Scone
Scone$4.00
- Cinnamon Knot$4.50
- Date & Fig Scone
Scone$4.00
- Herby Cheddar Garlic Scone
Scone$4.50
- Kouign Amann
Croissant$4.50
- Ham & Gruyere Croissant
Croissant$5.00
- Red Bean Bun$5.00
- Specialty Dessert Croissant
Croissant$6.00
- Specialty Savory Croissant
Croissant$5.00
- Sugar Loaf$9.00
Cakes
Coffee
- Americano (hot) 12 oz$3.50
- Americano (hot) 16 oz$4.25
- Americano (iced) 16 oz$4.25
- Cappuccino (hot) 12 oz$4.50
- Cappuccino (hot) 16 oz$5.00
- Cold Brew 16 oz$4.95
- Cortado (hot) 8 oz$5.00
- Decaf Drip Coffee (hot) 12 oz$2.50
- Decaf Drip Coffee (hot) 16 oz$3.00
- Decaf Iced Coffee (iced) 16 oz$2.50
- Drip Coffee (hot) 12 oz$2.50
- Drip Coffee (hot) 16 oz$3.00
- Flat White (hot) 8 oz$5.00
- Iced Coffee (iced) 16 oz$2.50
- Latte (hot) 12 oz$4.25
- Latte (hot) 16 oz$4.85
- Latte (iced) 16 oz$4.85
- Macchiato$2.50
- Mocha (hot) 12 oz$5.00
- Mocha (hot) 16 oz$6.00
- Mocha (iced) 16 oz$6.00
Cold Case Beverages
Packaged Confections
Tea
- Chai Tea Latte (hot) 12 oz$6.00
- Herbal Tea (hot) 12 oz$4.50
- Matcha Latte (hot) 12 oz$6.00
- Yuzu Tea (hot) 12 oz$6.00
- Chai Tea Latte (hot) 16 oz$7.00
- Chai Tea Latte (iced) 16 oz$7.00
- Herbal Tea (hot) 16 oz$5.25
- Herbal Tea (iced) 16 oz$5.25
- Matcha Latte (hot) 16 oz$7.00
- Matcha Latte (iced) 16 oz$7.00
- Yuzu Tea (hot) 16 oz$7.00
- Yuzu Tea (iced) 16 oz$7.00
Treats
- Canele$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Chocolate Ganache Tart (individual)
Tart$7.50
- Chocolate Ganache Tart (large)
Tart$45.00
- Chocolate Orange Bourbon Tart (individual)
Tart$7.50
- Chocolate Orange Bourbon Tart (large)
Tart$45.00
- Chouquette Puff$3.50
- Coconut Rocher
Cookie$2.00
- Dacquoise Cake$8.00
- Fresh Fruit Tart (individual)
Tart$8.00
- Fresh Fruit Tart (large)
Tart$50.00
- Macaron: Coffee$3.50
- Macaron:Vanilla Bean
Cookie$3.50
- Pot de Creme: Chocolate$7.00
- Seasonal Cookie
Cookie$3.00
- Seasonal Tart (individual)
Tart$7.50
- Seasonal Tart (large)
Tart$45.00
- Shortbread
Cookie$3.00
- Sweet Dough Cookie
Cookie$3.00
- Yuzu Cream Tart (individual)
Tart$7.50
- Yuzu Cream Tart (large)
Tart$45.00
Après Pastry & Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(555) 555-5555
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM