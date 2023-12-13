Pick up with order number at the bar. More
Après at Summit
Après
Savory
- Bagel with Cream cheese$8.00
Plain Bagel with cream cheese
- Egg & Cheese$8.00
Egg and cheddar on potato bun
- Caprese Panini$12.00
Mozzerela, tomato, pesto, arugula
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Dip$14.00
4 cheese grilled cheese and tomato soup
- Pastrami Sliders$16.00
2 sliders with kraut, swiss, brown aioli and russian dressing.
- Bagel with Lox$15.00
Plain bagel with lox, cream cheese, tomato, pickled shallot, dill and capers
- Pizza$14.00
Grandma style pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Bites$16.00
Buffalo Bites with blue cheese, pickled vegetables and lettuce cups
- Pretzel Bites with Cheese$12.00
Pretzels with Beer Cheese
- Kettle Chips & Onion Dip$10.00
Kettle chips with french onion dip
- Italian Chop Salad$14.00
- Crudite with Hummus$10.00
selection of vegetables with lemon hummus
Sweet
- Croissant$7.00
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
- Almond Croissant$9.00
- Pain Au Chocolat$8.00
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$9.00
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
- Lemon/Bluberry Danish$9.00
Lemon & Blueberry Cheesecake Danish
- Seasonal Celebration Cupcake$6.00
- Cheesecake$9.00
Cheesecake with Blackberry Compote
- Banana Pudding$8.00
Banana Pudding, Fresh Bananas and Nilla Wafers
- Coffee Cake$7.00
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$6.00
- Building Cookie$7.00
- Chocolate Cherry Cookie$6.00
- Apple Ginger Oat Cookie$6.00
- French Toast Sticks$12.00
Outdoor Bar
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
