Aragon Tavern 1125 Q st
Lunch Menu
SALADS
BURGERS
- Aragon$19.00
caramelized onion, american cheese, gouda, bnb pickles, tavern sauce, potato bun
- Blue$20.00
truffle honey, maytag blue cheese, pear jam, caramelized onion, greens, potato bun
- Egg$20.00
breakfast sausage, fried egg, hot honey, crispy potatoes, gruyere, english muffin
- Islander$19.00
jerk bbq, charbroiled cabbage, roasted red peppers, pineapple, cheddar cheese, potato bun
- Pistachio$21.00
gremolata, sicilian pistachio butter, incontro cured mortadella, provolone, potato bun
- Popper$19.00
avocado, roasted jalapeño, bacon jam, cream cheese, american swiss, potato bun
SANDWICHES
- Cheesesteak$21.00
ribeye, onion, peppers, provolone, crispy potato, cheese sauce, italian hoagie
- Chicken$19.00
chicken roulade, agrodolce, arugula, aioli, baguette
- Churrasco$21.00
new york strip, romesco, arugula, chimichurri, pickled peppers, crispy onion, baguette
- Faux Boy$19.00
fried tofu, siracha aioli, coleslaw, estate tomato, italian hoagie
- Reuben$19.00
corned beef brisket, kraut, tavern sauce, marbled rye