Dicks Wings and Grill Dick’s Wings and Grill - Fleming Island
FOOD
Shareables
- Ultimate Waffle Fries$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce & finished with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Southwest Eggrolls$11.99
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn & melted cheese. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
- Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce & crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese & our new pub mustard.
- White Cheddar Curds$7.99
Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara.
- Kick Your A## Curds$8.99
- Hand-breaded Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded in-house, deep fried & served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
- Hand-breaded Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Fresh green tomatoes sliced in-house, hand-breaded & deep fried. Topped with Parmesan cheese & garlic pepper flakes. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
- Hand-breaded Fried Pickles$8.99
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded with our in-house breading & fried golden-brown. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.
- Firecracker Shrimp$14.39
12 crispy hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Thai Sweet Chili sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese.
- Victory Lane Mahi Bites$16.79
Hand-breaded mahi bites with our proprietary Victory Lane seasoning & served with boom boom sauce.
- Ultimate Quesadilla$15.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of chicken, Philly steak, or shrimp. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99
- Veggie Quesdailla$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
- Loaded Waffle Fries$9.99
Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
1/2 Lb. Burgers
- The Classic$10.99
The classic cheeseburger includes your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
- Cajun Ranch Burger$12.99
Topped with our famous Cajun Ranch sauce & a beer-battered onion ring.
- Tejano Burger$13.99
Feeling Spicy? This burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, crispy fried onions, pub mustard & honey BBQ sauce.
- Jammin' Burger$14.99
Topped with bacon AND bacon jam, beer cheese, pickles, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. Bacon lovers unite!
- Boom Boom Smash Burger$14.99
Smashed ½ lb. burger topped with American & pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions & 4 hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our Boom Boom Sauce. Sounds strange, but OMG.
1/2 Lb. Hotdogs
- The Home Run$11.99
Served with ketchup, mustard, relish & diced onions. Add additional toppings for .99
- The Homewrecker$13.99
Served with Whitey’s® Chili, shredded cheddar jack & diced onions. Grab some extra paper towels!
- The Heartbreaker$13.99
Served with bacon jam, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. You’ll want to swipe right on this one.
From the Land
- Plain 'Ol Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Juicy, grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Add additional toppings for .99 each.
- Chicken Tender Wrap$11.99
Hand-breaded & chopped tenders, tossed in your favorite custom DWG flavor with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar-jack cheese & your choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Sandwich$11.99
Grilled mac & cheese on top of our hand-breaded chicken tossed in medium-level hot sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing. Served on garlic Texas toast.
- Honey Hot Chick'n Lick'n$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in DWG’s own secret blend Honey Hot sauce & topped with pepper jack cheese, pub mustard, beer-battered onion rings, shredded lettuce & pickles. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Backyard Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken topped with bacon jam, honey BBQ sauce, pub mustard, pickles & house-made coleslaw. Served on toasted brioche bun.
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99
- 5 Piece Chicken Tenders$14.99
Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99
- Not Yo' Mama's BLT$11.99
4 slices of bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce & bacon jam on garlic Texas toast.
- Philly Steak Sandwich$12.99
Melt-in-your-mouth Philly steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Feeling adventurous? Make it Bavarian and try it with our yummy beer cheese sauce!
From the Sea
- The Islander$15.99
Grilled mahi sandwich in Jamaican Jerk sauce with bacon, red onion, grilled pineapple & house-made coleslaw.
- Victory Lane Fish Sandwich$14.99
Yuengling beer-battered haddock, fried to crispy perfection & topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce. Served on a hoagie bun.
- Shrimp Po' Boy$13.99
Crispy shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a hoagie bun.Toss it in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99
- Fish & Chips$14.99
Yuengling beer-battered haddock fried to crispy perfection and served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, fries & creamy house-made coleslaw.
- Seafood Combo Basket$16.99
Yuengling beer-battered haddock & hand-battered shrimp fried to crispy perfection. Served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, Boom Boom sauce & creamy house-made coleslaw.
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese & croutons with your choice of dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99
- Saucy Tender Salad$14.99
Hand-breaded, chopped chicken tenders tossed in any of our extensive selection of sauces & served on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
- Key West Jerk Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, red onion, green peppers, tomato, cucumber & grilled pineapple tossed with honey lime vinaigrette; topped with spicy Jamaican Jerk grilled chicken & crispy fried onions.
- Firecracker Shrimp Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.
Specialty Wings
- Victory Lane Wings$15.99
Fried golden crisp, tossed in a secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce & Seasoning & charred to perfection on the grill.
- Spicy Island Polynesian Wings$15.99
Tossed in a sweet & spicy Polynesian sauce & topped with grilled pineapple.
- Drunken Peach Wings$15.99
Featuring a delicious peach bourbon sauce & topped with chopped bacon.
- Put the Lime in the Coconut Wings$15.99
A sweet & spicy combination of flavors topped with shredded coconut & served with a lime wedge.
DWG Famous Wings
- 5 Piece Traditional$7.99
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
- 10 Piece Traditional$14.99
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
- 20 Piece Traditional$27.99
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
- 50 Piece Traditional$74.99
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
- 100 Piece Traditional$149.99
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection
- 5 Piece Boneless$7.99
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
- 10 Piece Boneless$14.99
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
- 20 Piece Boneless$27.99
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
- 50 Piece Boneless$74.99
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
- 100 Piece Boneless$149.99
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken
Sides (Al a Carte)
Dressing & Sauces*
- Side Ranch$0.99
- Side Blue Cheese$0.99
- Side Cajun Ranch$0.99
Mixture of ranch dressing & Cajun seasoning. DWG's #1 selling flavor!
- Side Queso$0.99
- Side Florida Girl$0.99
This creamy blend of honey, sesame & key lime is full of Sunshine State flavor!
- Side Smoky Mountain Gold$0.99
Tantalizing blend of Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce & seasonings.
- Side Florida/Georgia Lime$0.99
The Florida-Georgia football rivalry is finally settled in this unique flavor combination of our Florida & Georgia Girl flavors.
- Side Garlic Pepper$0.99
Coarsely ground garlic & red pepper flakes.
- Side Gold Rush$0.99
Our own special synthesis of white wine & garlic butter.
- Side Honey BBQ$0.99
We blend fresh clover honey with DWG's signature BBQ sauce.
- Side Honey Mustard$0.99
Bold fusion of honey & Dijon mustard.
- Side Georgia Girl$0.99
Special blend of bourbon, teriyaki & garlic pepper. Brings of the Bulldog in you.
- Side Mango Habanero$0.99
Dynamic duo of mango & habanero peppers that packs a flavorful punch!
- Side Lemon Pepper$0.99
Classic combination of citrusy lemon & ground black pepper.
- Side Ragin Cajun$0.99
A fiery blend of onions, garlic, red bell pepper & other spices for a robust Cajun flavor.
- Side Southern Charm$0.99
A smoky & creamy Southern-style BBQ blend that'll charm you.
- Side Garlic Parmesan$0.99
Rich, buttery sauce bursting with zesty garlic & creamy Parmesan.
- Side Teriyaki$0.99
Traditional Asian flavor brought together in a tantalizing glaze.
- Side Bourbon$0.99
Sweet blend of molasses, brown sugar, roasted onion & aged bourbon.
- Side Boom Boom$0.99
- Side Thai Chili$0.99
- Side Honey Siracha$0.99
- Side Jamaican Jerk$0.99
- Side Local Flavor$0.99
- Side Mild$0.99
- Side Medium$0.99
- Side Hot$0.99
- Side Pirate Sauce$0.99
- Side Firestorm$0.99
- Side Great Balls of Fire$0.99
Add On's*
LIQUOR
Vodka
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$5.75+
- Wild Turkey$7.00+
- Makers Mark$7.50+
- Bulliet Rye$7.00+
- Knob Creek$6.50+
- Jack Daniels$6.50+
- Jim Beam$6.00+
- Canadian Club$7.00+
- Crown Royal$6.75+
- Crown Royal Apple$6.75+
- Crown Royal Black$6.75+
- Crown Royal Peach$6.75+
- Jameson$7.00+
- Jameson Orange$7.00+
- MaCallan 18$35.00+
- Seagram's 7$6.50+
- Southern Comfort$6.50+
- Stolen$6.00+
- PB Whiskey$5.25+
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00+
- Wild Turkey Am Honey$6.00+
Cognac
Kids Menu
Kids
- Kids Boneless Chicken Basket$6.99
3 fresh-cut, hand breaded boneless wings served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
- Kids Chicken Strip Basket$6.99
2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
- Kids Corn Dog Bites$6.99
Heard of pigs-in-a-blanket? Well, we wrap our dogs!
- Kids Lil Tike Burger$6.99
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Made with American cheese and thick cut Texas Toast.
- Kids Lil Tike Chz Burger$7.98
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.