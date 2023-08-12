Dick's Wings & Grill DWG Mandarin #5
Wings
5 pc Boneless
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
10 pc Boneless
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
20 pc Boneless
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
50 pc Boneless
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
100 pc Boneless Take-Out
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
5 pc Bone In
Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
10 pc Bone In
Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
20 pc Bone In
Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
50 pc Bone In
Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
100 Pc Bone In Only for Take Out
Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
5 pc Victory
DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
10 pc Victory
DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
20 pc Victory
DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
50 pc Victory
DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Sharables
Dick's Extreme Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with DWG Chili, queso cheese, shredded cheddar-jack, tomato, onion & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream.
DWG Buffalo Shrimp
Basket of 10 crispy breaded shrimp tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium or Hot. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh green tomatoes sliced in-house, hand-breaded, and deep fried. Topped with Parmesan cheese & garlic pepper flakes. Served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded, deep fried & served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded & fried golden-brown. Served with Cajun ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Cheddar Curds
Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Loaded Waffle Fries
Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly-breaded Mozzarella cheese, cooked crisp & served with rich marinara sauce.
Pretzel Stick
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce and crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese and our new Bumblebee sauce - sweet with a tiny bit of heat.
Quesadilla Fried Chick
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with fried chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Quesadilla Grill Chick
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with grilled chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Quesadilla Steak
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with Philly steak. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Quesadilla Veggie
Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Southwest Egg Rolls
White Cheddar Curds
Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Buffalo Dip
Salads/Wraps
House Salad
Fresh crisp greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese & seasoned croutons. Add your favorite protein for $1.99.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Greens mixed with Parmesan Cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing.
Grill Chic Wrap
Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Blcknd Chic Wrap
Juicy, tender chicken breast blackened just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Fried Chic Caesar Wrap
Gilled Chic Caesar Wrap
Shrimp Wrap
Tender fried shrimp just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Philly Chic Wrap
Philly Steak Wrap
Melt-in-your-mouth Philly steak served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Fried Chic Wrap
Juicy, tender chicken breast fried just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Veggie Wrap
Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.
Build Your Own
BYO Burger
A juicy 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles cooked to your desired temp. Choose your favorite add-on toppings and create your own masterpiece.
BYO Grilled Chicken
Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.
BYO Fried Chicken
Juicy, tender chicken breast fried just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.
BYO Blackened Chicken
Juicy, tender chicken breast blackened just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.
Entrees
Steak Philly DWG
Melt-in-your-mouth Philly Steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted, handmade hoagie roll, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.
Chicken Philly DWG
Melt-in-your-mouth Chicken stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted, handmade hoagie roll, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.
Bavarian Cheesesteak
Victory Lane Fish Sandwich
Yuengling beer-battered haddock, fried to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a handmade hoagie bun, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.
Buffalo Shrmp PoBoy
Crispy Buffalo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a handmade hoagie bun, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.
3 Pc Breaded Chick Basket
Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen.
3 Pc Grill Chick Basket
Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, fresh, never frozen.
5 Pc Breaded Chick Basket
Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen.
5 Pc Grill Chick Basket
Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, fresh, never frozen.
Fish & Chips
Yuengling beer-battered haddock fried to crispy perfection and served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, fries & creamy coleslaw.
Combo Basket
Yuengling beer-battered haddock & Buffalo shrimp fried to crispy perfection. Served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce & creamy coleslaw.
Sides
French Fries
Creamy Coleslaw
Broccoli
Potato Salad
Texas Toast
Baked Beans
Waffles Fries
Onion Rings
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
DWG Chili
Basket of Fries
Basket of Waffle Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Celery
Side Pot Scoops
Dressing & Sauces
Side Blue Cheese
Side Bourbon
Sweet blend of molasses, brown sugar, roasted onion & aged bourbon.
Side Bumble Bee
A buzzworthy blend of Dijon mustard, honey & cayenne pepper. Starts out sweet & finishes with a sting.
Side Caesar
Side Cajun Ranch
Mixture of ranch dressing & Cajun seasoning. DWG's #1 selling flavor!
Side Caribbean Jerk
Slightly sweet/dry spice mix of sugar, red pepper, thyme, all spice, salt, onion & turmeric.
Side Dick's Secret Sauce
Side Firestorm
Side Florida Girl
This creamy blend of honey, sesame & key lime is full of Sunshine State flavor!
Side Florida/Georgia Lime
The Florida-Georgia football rivalry is finally settled in this unique flavor combination of our Florida & Georgia Girl flavors.
Side Garlic Parmesan
Rich, buttery sauce bursting with zesty garlic & creamy Parmesan.
Side Garlic Pepper
Coarsely ground garlic & red pepper flakes.
Side Georgia Girl
Special blend of bourbon, teriyaki & garlic pepper. Brings of the Bulldog in you.
Side Gold Rush
Our own special synthesis of white wine & garlic butter.
Side Great Balls of Fire
Side Honey BBQ
We blend fresh clover honey with DWG's signature BBQ sauce.
Side Honey Hot
The sweetness of honey, the kick of aged red cayenne pepper & a hint of Vermont maple will satisfy your cravings for sweet AND heat!
Side Honey Mustard
Bold fusion of honey & Dijon mustard.
Side Hot
Side Jalapeno
Side JTM Beer Cheese Sauce
Side Lemon Pepper
Classic combination of citrusy lemon & ground black pepper.
Side Mango Habanero
Dynamic duo of mango & habanero peppers that packs a flavorful punch!
Side Marinara
Side Medium
Side Mild
Side Pirate
Creamy and sweet with some HEAT! This blend will make you walk the plank!
Side Queso
Side Ragin Cajun
A fiery blend of onions, garlic, red bell pepper & other spices for a robust Cajun flavor.
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Smoky Mountain Gold
Tantalizing blend of Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce & seasonings.
Side Sour Cream
Side Southern Charm
A smoky & creamy Southern-style BBQ blend that'll charm you.
Side Teriyaki
Traditional Asian flavor brought together in a tantalizing glaze.
Side Tartar
Add On's
Hotdogs
The Home Run
This 1/2 lb. - All Beef - Footlong dog Includes ketchup, mustard, relish and diced onions
The Homewrecker
Includes Chili, Shredded Cheddar Jack and Onions
The Heartbreaker
Includes Bacon Jam, Bacon, Crispy Onions and Pub Mustard.
The Hall of Famer
Includes Coleslaw, Honey BBQ, Bacon and Crispy Onions
Kids Menu
Kids
Kids Boneless Chicken Basket
3 fresh-cut, hand breaded boneless wings served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.
Kids Corn Dog Bites
Heard of pigs-in-a-blanket? Well, we wrap our dogs!
Kids Lil Tike Burger
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese and thick cut Texas Toast.
Kids Lil Tike Chz Burger
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.