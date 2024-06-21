Dick's Wings & Grill Fernandina
FOOD
Shareables
- Ultimate Waffle Fries
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce & finished with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.$12.99
- Southwest Eggrolls
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, black beans, corn & melted cheese. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.$11.99
- Pretzel Sticks
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce & crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese & our new pub mustard.$9.99
- White Cheddar Curds
Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara.$7.99
- Kick Your A## Curds$7.99
- Hand-breaded Fried Mushrooms
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded in-house, deep fried & served with Cajun Ranch dressing.$7.99
- Hand-breaded Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh green tomatoes sliced in-house, hand-breaded & deep fried. Topped with Parmesan cheese & garlic pepper flakes. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.$7.99
- Hand-breaded Fried Pickles
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded with our in-house breading & fried golden-brown. Served with Cajun Ranch dressing.$7.99
- Firecracker Shrimp
12 crispy hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Thai Sweet Chili sauce & served with ranch or bleu cheese.$11.99
- Victory Lane Mahi Bites
Hand-breaded mahi bites with our proprietary Victory Lane seasoning & served with boom boom sauce.$13.99
- Ultimate Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese with your choice of chicken, Philly steak, or shrimp. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99$12.99
- Veggie Quesdailla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled peppers, onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream & jalapeños. Toss in your favorite sauce for just .99$9.99
1/2 Lb. Burgers
- The Classic
The classic cheeseburger includes your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.$11.99
- Cajun Ranch Burger
Topped with our famous Cajun Ranch sauce & a beer-battered onion ring.$12.99
- Tejano Burger
Feeling Spicy? This burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, crispy fried onions, pub mustard & honey BBQ sauce.$13.99
- Jammin' Burger
Topped with bacon AND bacon jam, beer cheese, pickles, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. Bacon lovers unite!$14.99
- Boom Boom Smash Burger
Smashed ½ lb. burger topped with American & pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions & 4 hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our Boom Boom Sauce. Sounds strange, but OMG.$14.99
1/2 Lb. Hotdogs
- The Home Run
Served with ketchup, mustard, relish & diced onions. Add additional toppings for .99$11.99
- The Homewrecker
Served with Whitey’s® Chili, shredded cheddar jack & diced onions. Grab some extra paper towels!$13.99
- The Heartbreaker
Served with bacon jam, pub mustard & crispy fried onions. You’ll want to swipe right on this one.$13.99
From the Land
- Plain 'Ol Chicken Sandwich
Juicy, grilled chicken with shredded lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Add additional toppings for .99 each.$10.99
- Chicken Tender Wrap
Hand-breaded & chopped tenders, tossed in your favorite custom DWG flavor with cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar-jack cheese & your choice of dressing.$11.99
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled mac & cheese on top of our hand-breaded chicken tossed in medium-level hot sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing. Served on garlic Texas toast.$11.99
- Honey Hot Chick'n Lick'n
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in DWG’s own secret blend Honey Hot sauce & topped with pepper jack cheese, pub mustard, beer-battered onion rings, shredded lettuce & pickles. Served on a toasted brioche bun.$11.99
- Backyard Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken topped with bacon jam, honey BBQ sauce, pub mustard, pickles & house-made coleslaw. Served on toasted brioche bun.$11.99
- 3 Piece Chicken Tenders
Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99$10.99
- 5 Piece Chicken Tenders
Our juicy chicken tenders are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen. Toss in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99$14.99
- Not Yo' Mama's BLT
4 slices of bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce & bacon jam on garlic Texas toast.$11.99
- Philly Steak Sandwich
Melt-in-your-mouth Philly steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Feeling adventurous? Make it Bavarian and try it with our yummy beer cheese sauce!$12.99
From the Sea
- The Islander
Grilled mahi sandwich in Jamaican Jerk sauce with bacon, red onion, grilled pineapple & house-made coleslaw.$15.99
- Victory Lane Fish Sandwich
Yuengling beer-battered haddock, fried to crispy perfection & topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce. Served on a hoagie bun.$14.99
- Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a hoagie bun.Toss it in your favorite custom DWG flavor for .99$13.99
- Fish & Chips
Yuengling beer-battered haddock fried to crispy perfection and served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, fries & creamy house-made coleslaw.$14.99
- Seafood Combo Basket
Yuengling beer-battered haddock & hand-battered shrimp fried to crispy perfection. Served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, Boom Boom sauce & creamy house-made coleslaw.$16.99
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese & croutons with your choice of dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99$9.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.99, shrimp 4.99, mahi 5.99$9.99
- Saucy Tender Salad
Hand-breaded, chopped chicken tenders tossed in any of our extensive selection of sauces & served on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.$14.99
- Key West Jerk Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, green peppers, tomato, cucumber & grilled pineapple tossed with honey lime vinaigrette; topped with spicy Jamaican Jerk grilled chicken & crispy fried onions.$14.99
- Firecracker Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.$14.99
Specialty Wings
- Victory Lane Wings
Fried golden crisp, tossed in a secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce & Seasoning & charred to perfection on the grill.$15.99
- Spicy Island Polynesian Wings
Tossed in a sweet & spicy Polynesian sauce & topped with grilled pineapple.$15.99
- Drunken Peach Wings
Featuring a delicious peach bourbon sauce & topped with chopped bacon.$15.99
- Put the Lime in the Coconut Wings
A sweet & spicy combination of flavors topped with shredded coconut & served with a lime wedge.$15.99
DWG Famous Wings
- 5 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection$7.49
- 10 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection$14.99
- 20 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection$29.99
- 50 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection$74.99
- 100 Piece Traditional
The original bone-in wings fried to crispy perfection$149.99
- 5 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken$7.49
- 10 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken$14.99
- 20 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken$29.99
- 50 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken$74.99
- 100 Piece Boneless
Hand-cut 100% white meat chicken$149.99
Desserts
Sides (Al a Carte)
Dressing & Sauces*
- Side Ranch$0.99
- Side Blue Cheese$0.99
- Side Cajun Ranch
Mixture of ranch dressing & Cajun seasoning. DWG's #1 selling flavor!$0.99
- Side Queso$0.99
- Side Florida Girl
This creamy blend of honey, sesame & key lime is full of Sunshine State flavor!$0.99
- Side Smoky Mountain Gold
Tantalizing blend of Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce & seasonings.$0.99
- Side Florida/Georgia Lime
The Florida-Georgia football rivalry is finally settled in this unique flavor combination of our Florida & Georgia Girl flavors.$0.99
- Side Garlic Pepper
Coarsely ground garlic & red pepper flakes.$0.99
- Side Gold Rush
Our own special synthesis of white wine & garlic butter.$0.99
- Side Honey BBQ
We blend fresh clover honey with DWG's signature BBQ sauce.$0.99
- Side Honey Mustard
Bold fusion of honey & Dijon mustard.$0.99
- Side Georgia Girl
Special blend of bourbon, teriyaki & garlic pepper. Brings of the Bulldog in you.$0.99
- Side Mango Habanero
Dynamic duo of mango & habanero peppers that packs a flavorful punch!$0.99
- Side Lemon Pepper
Classic combination of citrusy lemon & ground black pepper.$0.99
- Side Ragin Cajun
A fiery blend of onions, garlic, red bell pepper & other spices for a robust Cajun flavor.$0.99
- Side Southern Charm
A smoky & creamy Southern-style BBQ blend that'll charm you.$0.99
- Side Garlic Parmesan
Rich, buttery sauce bursting with zesty garlic & creamy Parmesan.$0.99
- Side Teriyaki
Traditional Asian flavor brought together in a tantalizing glaze.$0.99
- Side Bourbon
Sweet blend of molasses, brown sugar, roasted onion & aged bourbon.$0.99
- Side Boom Boom$0.99
- Side Thai Chili$0.99
- Side Honey Siracha$0.99
- Side Jamaican Jerk$0.99
- Side Local Flavor$0.99
- Side Great Balls of Fire$0.99
- Side of Hot Honey$0.99
Add On's*
BEVERAGES
NA Beverage
- Pepsi$2.99
- Pepsi Zero$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Iced Tea-Sweet$3.25
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Water
- Arnold Palmer Sweet$3.25
- Iced Tea-1/2 Swt 1/2 Unswt$3.25
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Orange Crush$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Kid Pepsi$1.99
- Kid Diet Pepsi$1.99
- Kid Pepsi Zero$1.99
- Kid Starry$1.99
- Kid Mountain Dew$1.99
- Kid Dr. Pepper$1.99
- Kid Orange Crush$1.99
- Kid Lemonade$1.99
Kids Menu
Kids
- Kids Boneless Chicken Basket
3 fresh-cut, hand breaded boneless wings served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.$6.99
- Kids Chicken Strip Basket
2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.$6.99
- Kids Corn Dog Bites
Heard of pigs-in-a-blanket? Well, we wrap our dogs!$6.99
- Kids Lil Tike Burger
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.$6.99
- Kids Quesadilla
Made with American cheese and thick cut Texas Toast.$6.99
- Kids Lil Tike Chz Burger
Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.$7.98
- 3 Traditional Wings$6.99
- 3 Boneless Wings$6.99