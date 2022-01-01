Rock 'N Ravioli
Rock 'N Start
- My Mom's Chicken Soup$10.00
Fresh Vegetables and chunks o' chicken
- Tortellini IN Brodo$9.00
Pasta ringlets stuffed with ricotta cheese in vegetable broth,old-Italy style with bits of carrot,onion and celery
- Oven -Roasted Tomato Bruschetta$8.00
Crusty crostini bread toasted and toppped with oven-roasted heirloom tomatoes,fresh garlic,extra virgin olive oil,shaved parmesan and fresh basil.
- Giuliana's Caprese cocktail$9.00
fresh mozzarella,grape tomatoes,fresh basil,evoo,secret italian seasonings drizzled with a balsamic reduction
- Toasted Ravioli Dippers$14.00
lightly breaded and seasoned cheese,meat or spinach and artichokeravioli.With a chunky marinara
- Rock'N Roll Meatballs$10.00
Just like Mamma's,served sunday red gravy and certified fabulous!
- Sawsage 'N Peppuz$12.00
Fresh Italian fennel & garlic sausage,onions,roasted sweet peppers and parsley,sauteed in garlic,white wine and apple cider.
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Sweet jumbo east coast shrimp. Served with homemade horseradish ketchup.
- Jalapeno Stuffed Gnocchi$10.00
Crispy pillows of pasta with cheese and a hint of fresh jalapeno.
- Bolognese Fries$12.00
Sidewinder potato fries topped with an italian red meat sauce and melted mozzarella.
Rock 'N Greens
- Popeye's Spinach Salad Reg$12.00
fresh baby spinach with grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, fresh sliced green apple and maple-glazed bacon in a honey apple champagne vinaigrette dressing.
- Supertramp Caesar Salad Reg$14.00
Hearts of romaine lettuce with chopped tomato, black olives, sliced hard boiled egg, garlic croutons, tossed in a creamy garlic parmesan dressing.
- Chopped Sunday Salad Reg$15.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce with cannellini, marinated red pepper, red onion, marinated artichokes, carrots, black olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, ditalini pasta in Ron's Sunday red wine vinegar and oil.
- Cucumber,Tomato & Red Onion Salad Reg$12.00
Fresh cucumber, tomato, red onion, cannellini beans and Ron's sunday red wine vinegar and oil.
Rock 'N Sides
Rock 'N Sands
Rock 'N Ravs
- Chicken Vesuvio$26.00
Ron's favorite! Fresh smoked white meat chickenravioli served in an olive oil,fresh garlic,white wine and rosemary sauce topped with cubes of vesuvio potatoes,fresh peas and a touch of lemon
- Asparagus$18.00
roasted pieces of asparagus and ricotta cheese .Served with a lightly creamy lemon zest sauce.Topped with asparagus,marinated artichokes and fresh parsley.
- Meat$22.00
Traditional beef ravioli in a red wine reduction meat bolognese sauce.-Just like Nonna's
- Four Cheese$16.00
Filled with ricotta,parmesan,mozzarella,romano cheese topped with a chunky marinara sauce and fresh ricotta cheese.
- Butternut Squash$18.00
Frangelico liquer,butter,sage and nutmeg cream sauce topped with roasted sweet potato
- Mshroom and Truffle$22.00
Sauteed wild mushrooms,truffle and ricotta cheese raviolimushroom cream sauce topped with mushrooms and peas in a fresh
- Braised Beef Short Rib$26.00
Chunks of slow-roasted beef ravioli in a carrot,celery and onion mirepoix and demi-glaze sauce-Like my Mom's beef stew!
- Caribbean Shrimp$26.00
Large bites of sweet ,all-natural shrimp with fresh mango in a light,toasted coconut-pineapple,Malibu rum cream sauce.
- Maine Lobster$36.00
Large succulent chunks of sweet lobster wrapped in fresh pasta served in an oven roasted tomato and fresh garlic sauce with a touch of cream and hint of habanero spce.
- Roasted Vegetable$18.00
Roasted mixed vegetables with potato flakes served with a fresh garlic,basil and olive oil sauce topped with an oven roasted vegetables and tomatoes.
- Peas and Prosciutto$18.00
Rings of pasta filled with ricotta cheese,peas and prosciutto topped with a pesto basil cream sauce,fresh peas and prosciutto.
Rock 'N Pasta
Chef's Specials
Pizza
- Fleetwood Mac Anna$19.00
Cheddar, Greuyer, mozzarella, provolone, maple-glazed thick bacon, ditalini pasta. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
- SGT. Pepper$18.00
Sauteed spinach,roasted red peppers,fresh garlic and marinated artichokes
- Ol'Blue Eyes "new Yawk"$18.00
- Heart$18.00
- Bret Michaels$19.00
- Big Al's$19.00
- Ted Nugent$19.00
- Sophia Loren Hot Italian$19.00
- The Freebird$19.00
- Cheap Trick$19.00
- Van Morrison$20.00
- Buddy Guy BBQ$19.00
- Juke Box Gyro$20.00
- Sweetza$19.00
- Create Your Own
Desserts
Rock 'N Za
Rock 'N Za Beverages
Rock 'N Za Food
- Bavarian pretzel$7.00
- chili$5.00
- Chips$3.50
- Chubby Checker Chicken Tenders
- grilled chicken ceaser salad$8.00
- Italian sub$7.50
- Jumbo grilled Chicago hot dog$5.00
- Pizza$8.00
- Popcorn LG$8.00
- Popcorn sm$6.00
- Rocotta Cheese and Jalapeno filled fried Gnocchi$8.00
- Ron's Famous Meatball Sub$10.00
- soup$5.00
- Toasted ravioli$8.00
- Turkey sub$7.50
Rock 'N Za Sweets
- Big Al's$19.00
- Bret Michaels$19.00
- Buddy Guy BBQ$19.00
- Cheap Trick$19.00
- Fleetwood Mac Anna$19.00
Aged cheddar,parmesan,mozzarella,swiss,provolone,pepper jack cheese,maple-glazed thick bacon,ditalini pasta.Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
- Heart$18.00
- Juke Box Gyro$20.00
- Ol'Blue Eyes "new Yawk"$18.00
- SGT. Pepper$18.00
Sauteed spinach,roasted red peppers,fresh garlic and marinated artichokes
- Sophia Loren Hot Italian$19.00
- Sweetza$19.00
- Ted Nugent$19.00
- The Freebird$19.00
- Van Morrison$20.00
Rentals
Private Event Rental Gratuity
Bar Menu*
Vodka
Gin
- Bluecoat$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$15.00
- Dry Town$10.00
- Greenhook$12.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- SipSmith Dry$10.00
- St. George Dry Rye$12.00
- St. George Terroir$12.00
- Bluecoat DBL$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$19.00
- Dry Town DBL$14.00
- Greenhook DBL$16.00
- Hendricks DBL$18.00
- Tanqueray DBL$16.00
- Plymouth DBL$14.00
- SipSmith Dry DBL$14.00
- St. George Dry Rye DBL$16.00
- St. George Terroir DBL$16.00
- FEW Barrel Gin$11.00
Rum
- Bacardi 8$12.00
- Bacardi Anejo 4$12.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Bacardi Banana$12.00
- Bacardi Limon$12.00
- Bacardi Black$12.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$12.00
- Cruzan Aged$9.00
- Flor De Cana$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$12.00
- Myers's Jamaican Rum$12.00
- Oak Heart$13.00
- Ron Zacapa$12.00
- Bacardi 8 DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Anejo 4 DBL$16.00
- Bacardi DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Banana DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Limon DBL$16.00
- Bacardi Black DBL$16.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum DBL$16.00
- Cruzan Aged DBL$13.00
- Flor De Cana DBL$16.00
- Malibu Coconut DBL$16.00
- Myers's Jamaican Rum DBL$16.00
- Oak Heart DBL$17.00
- Ron Zacapa DBL$16.00
- Flora deac Dark$11.00
Tequila
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- El Jimador Reposado$12.00
- Los Vecinos$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$17.00
- El Jimador Reposado DBL$16.00
- Los Vecinos DBL$16.00
- Patron Silver DBL$16.00
- Patron Reposado DBL$18.00
- Centario Anejo$14.00
- Siete Miesterios Nezcal$12.00
- Tequila CODIGO$14.00
- Avion Reposdo$13.00
Whiskey
- Barbecue Whiskey$14.00
- Black Bush$14.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Canadian Club$10.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Black$12.00
- Crown Apple$12.00
- Crown Vanilla$12.00
- Fireball$15.00
- Gentleman Jack$15.00
- Glendalough 7Year$12.00
- Glendalough DBL Barrel$14.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jack Daniels Apple$12.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded$13.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$16.00
- Jack Daniels Triple Mash$14.00
- Jack Honey$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$13.00
- Jameson Caskmates IPA$13.00
- Jameson Caskmates Stout$13.00
- Jameson Orange$13.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Jim Beam Black$13.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Cream$12.00
- Jim Beam Double Oak$14.00
- Journeyman Buggy Whip$15.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey$11.00
- Seagram 7$11.00
- Seagram VO$12.00
- Sexton$12.00
- Skrewball Whiskey$12.00
- Southern Comfort$11.00
- Suntory Toki$11.00
- Teeling Whiskey$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$12.00
- Whiskey Smith Blood Orange$11.00
- Barbecue Whiskey DBL$18.00
- Black Bush DBL$18.00
- Bushmills DBL$16.00
- Canadian Club DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal DBL$16.00
- Crown Black DBL$16.00
- Crown Apple DBL$16.00
- Crown Vanilla DBL$16.00
- Fireball DBL$13.00
- Gentleman Jack DBL$19.00
- Glendalough 7Year DBL$16.00
- Glendalough DBL Barrel DBL$18.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$16.00
- Jack Daniels Apple DBL$16.00
- Jack Daniels Bonded DBL$17.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel DBL$20.00
- Jack Daniels Triple Mash DBL$18.00
- Jack Honey DBL$16.00
- Jameson DBL$16.00
- Jameson Black Barrel DBL$17.00
- Jameson Caskmates IPA DBL$17.00
- Jameson Caskmates Stout DBL$17.00
- Jameson Orange DBL$17.00
- Jim Beam DBL$16.00
- Jim Beam Black DBL$17.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Cream DBL$16.00
- Jim Beam Double Oak DBL$18.00
- Journeyman Buggy Whip DBL$19.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey DBL$15.00
- Seagram 7 DBL$15.00
- Seagram VO DBL$16.00
- Sexton DBL$16.00
- Skrewball Whiskey DBL$16.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$15.00
- Suntory Toki DBL$15.00
- Teeling Whiskey DBL$16.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$16.00
- Whiskey Smith Blood Orange DBL$15.00
- Journey Silver cross$13.00
Scotch
- Auchentoshan 12 Yr$12.00
- Auchentoshan 3 Wood$10.00
- Balvenie 16$26.00
- Balvenie DBL Wood$18.00
- Chivas Regal Extra$10.00
- Dalmore$15.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Dewars 12$13.00
- Dewars 15$15.00
- Glendronach 12 Yr$16.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenlivet 14$13.00
- Glenlivet 15$14.00
- Glenlivet Reserve$16.00
- Glenmorangie$16.00
- J and B$12.00
- Johnnie Black$15.00
- Johnnie Red$15.00
- Johnnie Green$18.00
- Johnnie Walker High Rye$15.00
- Laphroaig$16.00
- Laphroaig Select$18.00
- Macallen 12 Yr$18.00
- Macallen 15 Yr$22.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- Oban$18.00
- Tomatin$16.00
- PYRAT XO Reserve$13.00
- Ron Zacapa$12.00
Bourbon
- 1792 Bourbon$12.00
- Amador Dbl Barrel$15.00
- Angels Envy Port Cask$12.00
- Ballotin Caramel$12.00
- Blade and Bow$13.00
- Blantons$22.00
- Brown Sugar Bourbon$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Eagle Rare 10 Yr$16.00
- Elijah Craig 12 Yr$14.00
- Evan Williams$17.00
- FEW Bourbon$14.00
- George Dickel$11.00
- High West Bourbon$14.00
- Horse Soldiers$14.00
- IW Harper$10.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$14.00
- Journeyman Kissing Cousin$14.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Legent$10.00
- Makers 46$13.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Michters Small Batch$14.00
- Old Forester 100$14.00
- Old Forester 1870$20.00
- Old Forester 1897$16.00
- Old Forester 1910$22.00
- Old Forester 1920$18.00
- Old Forester 86$12.00
- Old Forester Statesman$25.00
- Pinhook 2022 High Proof$14.00
- Pinhook Bourbon Country$11.00
- Three Chord$10.00
- Very Old Bartons$9.00
- Wild Turkey$11.00
- Wild Turkey 101$12.00
- Wiseman$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$15.00
- Woodford Rsrv DLB Oaked$18.00
- Wyoming Whiskey$11.00
- Ballotin Choc$12.00
- Basel Hayden$14.00
- rabbit Hole$11.00
Rye
- Angels Envy Rye$16.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$18.00
- Bulliet Rye$12.00
- Catchers Rye$14.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$16.00
- High West Double Rye$12.00
- High West Rendezvous Rye$16.00
- Jack Daniels SB Rye$16.00
- Jim Bean Rye$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$14.00
- Michters Single Barrel Rye$16.00
- Old Forester Rye$10.00
- Pikesville Rye$16.00
- Pinhook Rye Humor$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Templeton 4yr$14.00
- Whistle Pig 10$18.00
- Whistle Pig 12$24.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$16.00
- Heavens Door rye$24.00
Cognac
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaro Dell Erborista$10.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Baileys$11.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Chartreuse$15.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Creme de Cacao$7.50
- Creme de Menthe$7.50
- Di Amore$9.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Dr McGillicuddys$9.00
- Drambuie$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Kahlua$11.00
- Limoncello$12.00
- Luxardo Amaretto$9.00
- Luxardo Apricot$9.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$9.00
- Luxardo Sambuca$10.00
- Madori$9.00
- Malort$9.00
- Rumchata$10.00
- Rumplemintz$9.00
- Schnapps$7.00
- St George Absinthe$14.00
- St George Coffee$9.00
- St Germain$9.00
- Tempest Fugit Cacao$8.00
- Tempest Fugit Violettes$8.00
- Tempest Fugit Menthe$8.00
- Amaro Dell Erborista DBL$14.00
- Aperol DBL$13.00
- Baileys DBL$15.00
- Campari DBL$14.00
- Chambord DBL$16.00
- Chartreuse DBL$19.00
- Cointreau DBL$13.00
- Creme de Cacao DBL$10.50
- Creme de Menthe DBL$10.50
- Di Amore DBL$13.00
- Disaronno DBL$15.00
- Dr McGillicuddys DBL$13.00
- Drambuie DBL$16.00
- Frangelico DBL$16.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$16.00
- Jagermeister DBL$14.00
- Kahlua DBL$15.00
- Limoncello DBL$16.00
- Luxardo Amaretto DBL$13.00
- Luxardo Apricot DBL$13.00
- Luxardo Maraschino DBL$13.00
- Luxardo Sambuca DBL$14.00
- Madori DBL$13.00
- Malort DBL$13.00
- Rumchata DBL$14.00
- Rumplemintz DBL$13.00
- Schnapps DBL$11.00
- St George Absinthe DBL$18.00
- St George Coffee DBL$13.00
- St Germain DBL$13.00
- Tempest Fugit Cacao DBL$12.00
- Tempest Fugit Violettes DBL$12.00
- Tempest Fugit Menthe DBL$12.00
Apertif/Apertivo
Cocktails
- Alexander Flip$16.00
1 3/4 oz brandy 1oz cream de cocao 1oz HWC 1 egg yolk 1/4 oz vanilla syrup crack egg into shaker + all ingredients
- Arcada Spritz$12.00
- Armstrong Chocolate Marti$16.00
- Bees Knees$14.00
1 3/4 oz St.George Gin 1/4 oz Pimms Liqueur 1/4 oz lemon juice 1/4 oz SS 3/4 oz Lavender Honey Syrup
- Berry Prosecco$14.00
- Arcada Bloody Mary$13.00
- Bugs Moran$10.00
- Charlie Chap Lime$13.00
- Club Arcada Old Fashioned$12.00
2oz old forester 1/4 oz Demerara syrup 2dshs orange and cherry bitters
- Cucumber Gimlet$15.00
2 thick slices cucumber 1 3/4 oz Geneva gin 1/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz SS 3 dshs cucumber bitters muddle,shake strain
- Dia de los muertos$15.00
1 egg white 1 1/2 oz Tequila 1oz vodka 1/2 oz Tempus Fugit Cacao 1/4 oz vanilla syrup
- Escape$16.00
1 3/4 oz el dorado rum 1/2 oz sweet vermouth 1oz pineapple juice 1 oz coco real shake n strain over ice
- Flapper Floozy$14.00
1 btl passion fruit rum 1 btl rum 1 lrg pineapple juice 1 64 oz orange juice 1/2 btl grenadine
- Good & Plenty Sazerac$14.00
1 1/2 oz Sazerac rye 3/4 oz Abstinthe 1/4 oz ss low ball
- Harlow Banana Split$12.00
2oz banana rum 1 oz banana cream 1oz banana puree 1/2 oz heavy cream
- Illinois Jones$14.00
1 3/4 oz Dusse Cognac 1/2 oz Luxardo Apricot 1/4 oz lime juice 2 dhs bitters shake and strain over ice
- Lavender Daily$18.00
1 1/2 oz Vodka 1/2oz Pimms Liqueur 1/2 oz Luxardo Apricot 1/4 Lemon Juice 1/2 oz Lavender Honey Syrup shake strain over ice .top with iced tea
- Little Italy Manhattan$15.00
1 3/4 oz bulliet rye 1/4 oz Sweet Vermouth 1/4 oz Lucano Amaro 2dshs Walnut bitters
- Long Irish$13.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Long Rum Punch$16.00
1 1/2 oz El Dorado 5 yr Rum 3/4 oz Luxardo Apricot Liquer 1/2 oz Earl Grey Syrup 1/4 oz lemon juice 2 dshs orange bitters shake and strain over ice. top with sprite
- love Potion 9$16.00
- Marie Antoinette$15.00
3 raspberries 1 3/4 white rum 1/2 oz Tempus Fugit Cacao 1/4 oz SS 1/4 oz Lemon juice muddle everything(slushy)
- Mimosa$8.00
- Negroni Sbagliato$14.00
- Peachy Cada$14.00
- Pumkin Martini$16.00
- Rock N Rye$14.00
1 3/4 oz Bulleit Rye 1/2oz Cinnamon Clove syrup 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz orange juice shake pour over fresh ice rocks glass
- Ron Collins$14.00
1 3/4 oz Bulleit 1/4 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz SS 2 dshs cherry and orange bitters shake and strain over ice topped with soda water
- Rons Root Beer$16.00
1 egg white 1 3/4 oz Bulleit 1/4 oz RBSyrup 2dashes bitters(shake) Dry shake fill HB glass with ice. 1/2 oz Root beer shake and strain
- Shamrock and Roll$14.00
- Side Car$14.00
2oz Brandy 3/4oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Lemon juice 1/2oz Lemonade 1/2oz Simple shake strain in sugar coated Coupe
- Thyme For Whiskey$16.00
- Tiramisu$16.00
1 3/4 oz Lucano Caffe Liqueur 1/2 oz Luxardo Amaretto 1/2 oz Godiva Dark 1/4 oz SS
- Vegas Bomb$15.00
Draft beer
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
- 1924 Double Black Cabernet$15.00
- Cab J LOHR$12.00
- Caymus$180.00
- Freakshow Cabernet$9.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$12.00
- Ruffino Chianti$9.00
- Sangria$9.00
- Sebastiani Cabernet$12.00
- Sonoroso Sweet Red$9.00
- The Prisoner$90.00
- Unshackled Cabernet$12.00
- BTL 1924 Double Black Cabernet$42.00
- BTL Cab J LOHR$56.00
- BTL Caymus$180.00
- BTL Freakshow Cabernet$32.00
- BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir$39.00
- BTL Ruffino Chianti$29.00
- BTL Sangria$28.00
- BTL Sebastiani Cabernet$39.00
- BTL Sonoroso Sweet Red$27.00
- BTL The Prisoner$90.00
- BTL Unshackled Cabernet$39.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi$180.00
White Wine
- Chablis$15.00
- Chard Freakshow$12.00
- Ferrari Carano Chard$12.00
- Fleurs de Prairie Rose$9.00
- Ruffino Moscato$9.00
- Ruffino Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford$15.00
- Terlato Pinot Grigio$12.00
- BTL Chablis$42.00
- BTL Chard Freakshow$38.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Chard$39.00
- BTL Fleurs de Prairie Rose$34.00
- BTL Ruffino Moscato$33.00
- BTL Ruffino Pinot Grigio$32.00
- BTL Kim Crawford$42.00
- BTL Terlato Pinot Grigio$39.00
- A to Z Oregon$9.00
- BTL A-Z oregon$34.00
NA Beverages
- Orange juice$3.50
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Ginger Al$3.50
- Soda Water$3.50
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Crandberry Juice$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Milk$3.00
- S Pellegrino$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Red Bull$7.00
- S Pellegrino$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- Bottle Water$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$7.00
- Suicide Shirley$4.50
- Milk$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Virgin Bloody$8.00
Door Charge
Holiday Mocktails & Cocktails
Holiday Cocktails
Holiday Mocktails
Merch
- 15 raffle tickets$10.00
- 4 Plastic Arcada 16oz Cup With Plush Toy$15.00
- 5 for$15$5.00
- Arcada Mug$12.00
- Arcada Mug & Ornament$25.00
- Gift Card Bucket Ornament$15.00
- Hoodie Gift Basket$75.00
- Hoodies$40.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt$25.00
- Medium Gift Basket$40.00
- Set of 4 Plastic Cups$12.00
- Small Gift Basket$35.00
- Wrapped Ornament$10.00