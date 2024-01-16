Arcade Food Hall Battersea
ARCADE FOOD MENU
Bebek Bebek
- Crispy Smashed Chicken Leg£16.00
A complete taste of Indonesia for one. Our chicken leg is slow cooked with lemongrass, lime leaf and spices before being fried until crisp and smashed. Topped with red chilli sambal and crispy kermesan, served with turmeric rice, homemade vegetable pickle, crackers and fresh herbs. Contains: mustard, and gluten.
- Crispy Smashed Duck Leg£18.50
A complete taste of Indonesia for one. Our signature duck leg is slow-cooked with lemongrass, lime leaf and spices before being fried until crisp and smashed. Topped with freshly-pounded green chilli sambal, served with turmeric rice, homemade vegetable pickle, crackers and fresh herbs. Contains: fish, crustaceans, gluten, and mustard.
- Grilled Aubergine & Crispy Tofu£14.50
A complete vegetarian taste of Indonesia for one. A tender, fried aubergine is grilled over charcoal and lightly crushed. Topped with red chilli sambal and fried tofu, served with turmeric rice, homemade vegetable pickle, crackers, boiled egg and fresh herbs. Contains: eggs, soya/soybeans, mustard, and gluten.
- Mie Gomak Goreng£15.00
Wok fired beef & prawn noodles with batak pepper sauce and crispy omelette. Contains: crustaceans, eggs, gluten, and soya/soybeans.
- Urap salad£7.00Out of stock
Fragrant Herbal Salad with Green Mango, Jicama and Fresh Grated Coconut. Contains: fish, soya/soybeans, peanuts, and gluten.
Hero
- BBQ Chicken Tikka£9.00
Our definition of the original Delhi street food dish: Tikka marinated chicken thighs tossed in Hero Makhani sauce, topped with fresh ginger and coriander. Contains: milk, mustard, and ground nuts.
- BBQ Corn Bhel£5.00
Authentic Indian street food snack, roasted corn, puffed rice, sev and herbs, dressed with a tamarind chutney & mint chutney Contains: peanuts, gluten, lupin, and mustard.
- BBQ PaneerTikka£8.00
BBQ Grilled Paneer tikka shashlik skewered with onion & green peppers and lathered in Hero Original Butter Masala sauce Contains: milk, mustard, and ground nuts.
- Masala Tots£4.00
Crispy potato tots tossed with Hero Chaat Masala. Served with masala ketchup for dipping Contains: mustard, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, and gluten.
- Paratha£2.75
Layered paratha bread sprinkled with ghee and Hero Chaat Masala Contains: milk, and gluten.
- Punjabi Samosas£7.50
Samosas (3pcs) stuffed with potatoes, spices and peas. Served with masala ketchup. Contains: milk, mustard, and gluten.
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka Kathi Roll£9.00
Grilled Tandoori Paneer, onions and peppers wrapped in a flaky paratha Contains: milk, mustard, gluten, and ground nuts.
Lecami
- Single scoop - Dark Chocolate£3.75
A luxurious chocolate gelato made with a 72% Ecuadorian chocolate. Contains: milk.
- Single scoop - Mango£3.75
Mango gelato prepared with sweet, aromatic Brazilian mangoes
- Single scoop - Pistachio£3.75Out of stock
Pistachio gelato, made from the world-renowned Sicilian Pistachio. Contains: milk, and tree nuts.
- Single scoop - Salted Caramel£3.75
A rich caramel ice cream with Himalayan pink salt. Contains: milk.
- Single scoop - Tiramisu£3.75
Tiramisu prepared with 100% Arabica Coffee. Contains: milk.
Mexa
Palm Green
- Kale Caesar£11.00
Kale, baby gem and kohlrabi mixed with Palm Greens caesar dressing. Finished with sordough croutons, butter beans and toasted sunflower seeds. Contains: ground nuts, gluten, mustard, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- Mexican Tostada£11.00
Vibrant salad with a mixture of organic black beans, organic quinoa, shredded red cabbage and mixed leaves. Topped with chipotle crema and a crispy tostada with roasted cauliflower. Drizzled with guajilo oil and toasted seeds. 🌶️ Contains: sesame seeds, mustard, tree nuts, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- Miso Mushroom£11.00
Miso roasted mushroom, toasted hazelnuts, mixed seasonal leaves, grated beetroot, tahini dollop Contains: ground nuts, soya/soybeans, and sesame seeds.
Phed Power
Shatta & Toum
- Barbari flatbread£4.00
Ren’s green za’tar & Glastonbury butter Contains: gluten, milk, and sesame seeds.
- Falafel Wrap£9.00
Chickpea and fava falafel, khobez, tahina, toum, tomatoes, red onions, fried aubergine, salted cucumber, parsley Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- Fattoush Salad£6.00
Tomato, cucumber, mixed herbs, crispy khobez, fig leaf vinegar Contains: mustard, gluten, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, and sesame seeds.
- Fries£5.00
Seasoned Koffmann fries.
- Hummus & Barbari Flatbread£7.00
Blended chickpeas, tahina, lemon, confit garlic, tomato, olive oil, Barbari flatbread Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, and milk.
- Kids Hummus & Bread£5.00
Shatta & Toum smooth and delicious hummus and barbari bread but without garlic, zaatar, salt, butter Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, and milk.
- Kids Shawarma & Fries£9.50
Shatta & Toum's Chicken shawarma rolled in a fresh khobez bread with hummus, toum (our creamy garlic sauce), tomatoes, red onions, salted cucumber and parsley & fries. (Halal). Contains: milk, sesame seeds, gluten, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- Shawarma Fries£10.50
Crispy Koffmann fries. shaved chicken shawarma. Topped with Shatta & Toum, guinilas. (Halal). Contains: milk, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, and eggs.
- Shawarma Plate£14.00
Our signature shaved chicken shawarma, dressed with our fattoush salad on a bed of hummus. (Halal). Contains: sesame seeds, milk, gluten, mustard, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- Shawarma Wrap£10.00
Shaved chicken Shawarma rolled in a fresh khobez bread with hummus, toum (our creamy garlic sauce), tomatoes, red onions, salted cucumber and parsley. Served with a ramekin of Shatta, our spicy homemade chilli sauce. (Halal). Contains: milk, sesame seeds, gluten, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
Siu Siu
- Bowl of rice£3.00
A bowl of steamed jasmine rice.
- Char Siu Pork and sorrowful rice£15.00
A Cantonese classic, oven-roasted char siu Iberico pork, finished on the grill served on steamed white rice slicked with sweet soy, served with a fried egg. Contains: soya/soybeans, eggs, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, crustaceans, sesame seeds, and gluten.
- Char Siu Ribwich£9.00
Cantonese grilled char siu Iberico pork, served in a sesame bun, with mustard, white onion and coriander. Contains: gluten, soya/soybeans, sulphur dioxide and sulphites, sesame seeds, mustard, eggs, milk, and crustaceans.
- Green Beans in Black bean & garlic£5.00
Garlicky dry fried French beans with fermented black beans and dried chilli. Contains: gluten, and soya/soybeans.
- Prawn Toast£8.00
Juicy deep-filled prawn brioche toast. Coated with white and black sesame, served with Lingham's sweet chilli sauce. Contains: crustaceans, eggs, fish, gluten, milk, and sesame seeds.
Solis
- Solis Chicken Sandwich£9.00
Brioche sub roll, green mojo chicken salad, coriander and gordal olives Contains: milk, gluten, eggs, soya/soybeans, and celery.
- Solis Meatball Sandwich£10.00
Brioche sub, tomato salsa, beef meatballs, cheddar cheese Contains: gluten, eggs, milk, and fish.
- Solis Steak Sandwich£10.00
Brioche sub roll, sliced steak fried with onions, herby steak spread and rocket Contains: gluten, milk, fish, mustard, soya/soybeans, celery, and eggs.
- Solis Torta De Queso£7.00
Creamy cheesecake with berry sauce. Limited availability. Contains: milk, and eggs.
Sushi Kamon
- Avocado & Salmon Chirashi Bowl£14.50
Scottish salmon, pickled daikon and kizami nori scattered on a bed of sushi rice. Mixed with sesame seeds, homemade sushi ginger and aonori. A common popular dish served during celebrations and special occasions in Japan. Contains: eggs, milk, fish, mustard, sesame seeds, crustaceans, gluten, soya/soybeans, and sulphur dioxide and sulphites.
- Avocado Roll£10.00
Avocado Maki Roll Avocado maki roll (8pcs), edamame, sundried tomato, shaved parmesan, smoked salt and kizami nori Contains: milk, sesame seeds, gluten, and soya/soybeans.
- Crispy Rice & Salmon£9.00
2 pcs of crispy sushi rice topped with scottish salmon tartare dressed with jalapeno & yuzu. Contains: fish, gluten, soya/soybeans, and eggs.
- Edamame£4.50
Freshly steamed soyabeans seasoned with yuzu salt. An original Japanese otsumami. Contains: sesame seeds, and soya/soybeans.
- Home-made Pickled Ginger£1.50
Homemade pickled ginger, gari
- Mix sushi set (6pcs + half roll)£16.00
6pcs + half roll Contains: soya/soybeans, sesame seeds, fish, gluten, mustard, milk, eggs, and crustaceans.
- Salmon Maki Roll£12.00
Salmon maki roll (8pcs), topped with Tosazu jelly, fried shallot & Japanese mayo Contains: eggs, milk, fish, mustard, sesame seeds, gluten, and soya/soybeans.
- Salmon sushi set (6pcs + half roll) (Traditional)£14.00
6pcs + half roll Contains: fish, soya/soybeans, gluten, and sesame seeds.
- Salmon sushi set (6pcs + half roll)(with Toppings)£14.00
Salmon Sushi Set With Toppings 6pcs + half roll with toppings Contains: fish, gluten, soya/soybeans, sesame seeds, and eggs.
- Spicy Prawn Roll£14.00
Prawn roll (8pcs) topped with coriander, spring onion, parsley, chili oil, Crispy fried shallots and spicy mayo Contains: fish, gluten, soya/soybeans, sesame seeds, crustaceans, and eggs.
- Spicy Salmon Roll£8.00
Salmon uramaki roll (8pcs) with salmon, takuwan, avocado, sesame and spicy mayo Contains: fish, gluten, soya/soybeans, sesame seeds, and eggs.
- Spicy Tuna Roll£10.00
Tuna uramaki roll (8pcs) with salmon, takuwan, avocado, sesame and spicy mayo Contains: fish, sesame seeds, soya/soybeans, gluten, and eggs.
- Tuna Maki Roll£15.00
Tuna maki roll (8pcs), truffle ponzu jelly, fried shallots, japanese mustard & parmesan cheese Contains: eggs, milk, fish, mustard, sesame seeds, gluten, and soya/soybeans.
- Tuna sushi set (6pcs + half roll) (Traditional)£16.00
6pcs + half roll Contains: fish, gluten, sesame seeds, and soya/soybeans.
- Tuna sushi set (6pcs + half roll) (with Toppings)£16.00
6pcs + half roll with toppings Contains: sesame seeds, soya/soybeans, fish, gluten, milk, eggs, and mustard.
Sushi Kamon Kids Menu
Tipan Tapan
- 3 pcs Chilli Vegetable MOMO£9.50
3pcs. MO:MO are hand made with a blend of Shiitake mushroom and cabbage marinated in ginger, garlic, onions and spices. They are steamed until tender and served with a rich, sweet-hot-tangy sauce, fried peppers and onions. MO:MO is believed to have been brought to Nepal by traders from Tibet with variations found in many Asian countries Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, and celery.
- 3 pcs Vegetable MOMO£8.50
3pcs. MO:MO are hand made with a blend of Shiitake mushroom and cabbage marinated in ginger, garlic, onions and spices.Comes with roasted soyabeans and hog plum achar. MO:MO is believed to have been brought to Nepal by traders from Tibet with variations found in many Asian countries Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, mustard, and soya/soybeans.
- 3pcs Chicken MOMO£8.50
3pcs. MO:MO are made with chicken mince, onion, ginger, garlic and spices, left to marinate before neatly wrapping into flattened dough and steaming. Comes with roasted soyabeans and hog plum achar. MO:MO is believed to have been brought to Nepal by traders from Tibet with variations found in many Asian countries Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, mustard, milk, and soya/soybeans.
- 3pcs Chilli Chicken MOMO£9.50
3pcs. MO:MO are made with chicken mince, onion, ginger, garlic and spices, left to marinate before neatly wrapping into flattened dough and steaming. They are steamed until tender and served with a rich, sweet-hot-tangy sauce, fried peppers and onions. MO:MO is believed to have been brought to Nepal by traders from Tibet with variations found in many Asian countries. Contains: milk, gluten, sesame seeds, and celery.
- Bouddha Crispy Pork Noodle£11.00
Peppery pork mince, leafy greens, noodles, pork crackling, pickled daikon. Contains: soya/soybeans, gluten, peanuts, mustard, and sesame seeds.
- Kid's Chicken MOMO£7.00
Tipan Tapan's chicken MO:MO without the spicy bits Contains: milk, mustard, sesame seeds, gluten, and soya/soybeans.