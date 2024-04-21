Arceneaux’s on the River 9438 HWY 75
Breakfast
- Breakfast Plate$9.00
2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Grits & Biscuit
- Biscuit & Gravy Plate$9.00
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy, Grits & 2 Eggs
- Shrimp & Grits$12.00
Grilled Shrimp, Tasso Cream Sauce & Creamy Stone Grits with 2 Eggs
- Grits Cups$6.00
Grits topped with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage or Bacon & Cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Your Choice of Bread ~ Sausage, Egg & Cheese ~ Bacon, Egg & Cheese ~ BLT & Egg
- Biscuit Sandwich$6.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese ~ Bacon, Egg & Cheese ~ BLT & Egg
Classics & Poboys
- Hogs for The Cause Smash Cheese Burger$12.00
2 Beef & Pork Smash Patties, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & House Sauce
- Hamburger$10.00
2 Smash Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Mustard & Ketchup
- Stuffuletta$10.00
Stuffed Muffuletta - House Made Olive Salad, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Swiss & Mozzarella Cheese
- BLT$9.00Out of stock
Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread
- Reuben$12.00Out of stock
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing on Rye Bread
- Hamburger Poboy$14.00Out of stock
3 Smash Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Mustard & Ketchup
- Shrimp Poboy$14.00
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mayo
- Meatball Poboy$12.00Out of stock
3 Housemade Meatballs, Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone
- French Dip$12.00Out of stock
Roast Beef, Smothered Onions, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Mustard served on Poboy Bread with Au Jus Side
Deli Sandwich
Arceneaux's BBQ
- Pulled Pork Plate$14.00Out of stock
Potato Salad, Coleslaw & House Pickles
- Mr. Pig Stuff Grilled Cheese$14.00
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw & House Pickles on Your Choice of Bread
- Smoked Wings Plate$14.00Out of stock
Potato Salad, Coleslaw & House Pickles
- Pulled Pork Fries$14.00
Fries topped with Pulled Pork, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream and BBQ Sauce
- Pulled Pork Stuffed Potato$14.00Out of stock
Baked Potato stuffed with Pulled Pork, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream & BBQ Sauce