Archetype Brewing and Kitchen 39 Banks Ave
Food
Shareables
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$16.00
Spinach, baby artichokes, white wine, parmesan, gruyere and gouda served with house focaccia and organic heirloom rainbow carrots.
- Beer-Battered Vegetables$12.00
Beer-battered seasonal vegetables served with a Korean chili remoulade.
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
- Olives$9.00
- Wings$14.00
- Beer Cheese$14.00
Bavarian pretzels served with Archetype Original Blonde beer cheese!
- Bao Bun$14.00
Japanese Bao Bun - choice of fried chicken, braised Duroc pork belly or fried tofu with kepwie mayo, Hoisin, gem lettuce, cilantro and house pickled vegetables.
Salads
- Burrata Salad$16.00
Imported Burrata, arugula, pea shoots, orange supremes, toasted pistachios, white balsamic and herb marinated cherry tomatoes.
- Kale and Quinoa Salad$14.00
Dino kale, carrots, rainbow beets, pickled red onions, medjool dates, goat cheese, candied pecans, sunflower tahini dressing. Vegan without Cheese.
- Blue Cheese Wedge Salad$15.00
Sandwiches
Pizzas
- Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, burrata, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil.
- Quattro Formaggi$17.00
Parmesan cream sauce, roasted garlic puree, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, gruyere, pecorino romano, calabrian chili oil, fried rosemary.
- Artichoke/Pesto$18.00
Basil pine nut pesto, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, roasted artichokes, kalamata olives, calabrian chili oil.
- Rossa Carne$18.00
Hot soppressata, fennel sausage, red onions, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, san marzano tomato sauce, roasted garlic puree, fresh basil.
- Appalachian$19.00
Parmesan cream sauce, gruyere, capicola ham, local roasted mushrooms, thyme truffle pate, truffle oil.
- Hot Honey Pizza$21.00