Main Menu

Appetizers

12pc Wings

$16.50

Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub

6pc Wings

$9.00

Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub

Appetizer Loaded Fries

$8.00

Appetizer Onion Straws

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Four fresh tenders hand cut & breaded and served with your choice of sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.75

Crispy bite sized shrimp tossed in spicy Asian sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Hand breaded and served with pimento cheese spread, bacon, green onions and hot honey

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand battered and fried - served with cocktail sauce

Loaded Skins

$8.75

Four skins loaded with cheddar, bacon, scallions & sour cream

Pizza Rolls

$8.75

Not your ordinary... Two large eggrolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni and provolone cheese served with house marinara

Pretzel Party

$12.50

Giant Bavarian soft pretzel with house beer cheese, pickled vegetables, pepperoni, cheese cubes, olives and honey mustard

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.75

Artichokes and spinach in a rich cheese sauce - served with warm chips

1/2 Order Fried Mushrooms

$5.50

Salads

Dinner Caesar Salad

$8.50

Southwest Salmon Salad

$15.00

House greens tossed in cilantro lime ranch, fresh blackened salmon, corn salsa, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, roasted red peppers and egg

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

BBQ Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our house BBQ sauce, house greens, pepper jack cheese, corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips and tossed in our cilantro lime ranch dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$4.50

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Wedge Steak Salad

$16.00

Wedge Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.00

Soups

French Onion

$6.00

Soup of the Day (Seasonal)

$6.00

Burgers

House Burger

$10.25

Served with your choice of cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.75

Crispy bacon and melted cheddar

Smokehouse Burger

$10.75

Swiss, sauteed mushrooms & onion, bacon & BBQ

Archie Burger

$11.00

Pepperjack & American cheese, fried egg, bacon, crispy onion strings & BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Walleye

$10.25

Ohio classic, hand breaded and fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce on brioche bun

Chicken Mushroom Melt

$10.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, provolone cheese, garlic spinach, grilled tomatoes, roasted red pepper, mayonnaise served on brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion and served on brioche bun. Toss in your choice of sauce

Southern Fried Chicken

$10.50

Hand breaded and fried, bacon, house pimento cheese, hot honey glaze and lettuce on brioche bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Thin sliced new York strip, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers and smothered in beer cheese served on a hoagie bun

Sliders

$10.00

2 pieces. House ground steak burgers, bacon, American cheese, thousand island, pickle and red onion

Reuben

$9.75

Marble rye, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 island

Club

$9.75

Deli ham & turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white or wheat toast

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.50

House made chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato served on grilled sourdough bread

Vegetarian

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Mushroom Melt

$9.00

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Mini Burger

$6.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$5.25

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Cottage Cheese Relish

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Vegetables

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Strings

$2.99

Skillet Green Beans

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Extra Chips

$1.50

Garlic Bread(2)

$2.50

Garlic Bread(1)

$1.25

Bacon Strips(2)

$2.00

Side of Pickled Veg

$2.99

Side Sauces

12oz Alfredo

$8.00

2oz A-1

2oz Butter

2oz Mayo

2oz Mustard

2oz Tartar

$0.79

3oz 1000 Island

$0.79

3oz Balsamic

3oz Beer Cheese

$1.50

3oz Blue Cheese

$0.79

3oz Bourbon Glaze

$1.50

3oz Buffalo

$0.79

3oz Cajun Dry Rub

$0.79

3oz Caramel

$1.00

3oz Caramel/Sour Cream

$1.50

3oz Carolina Gold

$0.79

3oz Cilantro Lime Ranch

3oz Firecracker

$1.25

3oz French

$0.79

3oz Honey Mustard

$0.79

3oz Honey Sriracha

$0.79

3oz Hot

$0.79

3oz Hot Honey

$0.79

3oz Italian

3oz Lemon Butter

3oz Pan Sauce

$3.25

3oz Pimento Cheese

$1.50

3oz Raspberry Vinaigrette

3oz Sour Cream

$0.79

8oz Alfredo

$4.50

8oz Beer Cheese

$3.75

8oz Firecracker

$3.25

8oz Marinara

$3.00

8oz Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Ketchup Packets

3oz BBQ

$0.79

Dessert

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

Dinner Specials

Old Bay Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

12oz Prime Rib

$28.99

Calamari

$10.25

N/A Beverages

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Mugg Rootbeer

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Peligrino

$3.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Water

Lunch Specials

Lunch

Southern Fried Burger

$10.75

Lobster BLT

$12.50

Carolina Club

$10.75