Arch and Eddies 181 E Main Street
Main Menu
Appetizers
12pc Wings
Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub
6pc Wings
Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub
Appetizer Loaded Fries
Appetizer Onion Straws
Chicken Tenders
Four fresh tenders hand cut & breaded and served with your choice of sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Crispy bite sized shrimp tossed in spicy Asian sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand breaded and served with pimento cheese spread, bacon, green onions and hot honey
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered and fried - served with cocktail sauce
Loaded Skins
Four skins loaded with cheddar, bacon, scallions & sour cream
Pizza Rolls
Not your ordinary... Two large eggrolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni and provolone cheese served with house marinara
Pretzel Party
Giant Bavarian soft pretzel with house beer cheese, pickled vegetables, pepperoni, cheese cubes, olives and honey mustard
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Artichokes and spinach in a rich cheese sauce - served with warm chips
1/2 Order Fried Mushrooms
Salads
Dinner Caesar Salad
Southwest Salmon Salad
House greens tossed in cilantro lime ranch, fresh blackened salmon, corn salsa, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, roasted red peppers and egg
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
BBQ Fried Chicken Salad
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our house BBQ sauce, house greens, pepper jack cheese, corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips and tossed in our cilantro lime ranch dressing
Caesar Side Salad
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
Wedge Steak Salad
Wedge Grilled Chicken Salad
Burgers
Sandwiches
Walleye
Ohio classic, hand breaded and fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce on brioche bun
Chicken Mushroom Melt
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, provolone cheese, garlic spinach, grilled tomatoes, roasted red pepper, mayonnaise served on brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion and served on brioche bun. Toss in your choice of sauce
Southern Fried Chicken
Hand breaded and fried, bacon, house pimento cheese, hot honey glaze and lettuce on brioche bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin sliced new York strip, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers and smothered in beer cheese served on a hoagie bun
Sliders
2 pieces. House ground steak burgers, bacon, American cheese, thousand island, pickle and red onion
Reuben
Marble rye, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 island
Club
Deli ham & turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white or wheat toast
Chicken Salad Melt
House made chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato served on grilled sourdough bread