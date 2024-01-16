Arepa Express corp 2 west 46th street
COMIDAS
Arepas
- De Queso - Cheese Arepa$5.00
- Ham & Cheese Arepa$7.00
- Huevos Pericos - Colombian Style Eggs Arepa$8.00
- Honolulu - Pineapple, Ham & Cheese Arepa$8.00
- Pollo Mechado - Shredded Chicken & Cheese Arepa$10.00
- Carne Mechada - Shredded Beef & Cheese Arepa$11.00
- Chicharron Y Queso - Pork Belly & Cheese Arepa$11.00
- Chorizo Y Queso - Sausage & Cheese Arepa$10.00
- Veggie Arepa$11.00
Tomato, onion, coleslaw, lettuce, and avocado
- Mixta Arepa$15.00
Jamon & pollo o carne, chicharrón y queso - mixed: ham & chicken or beef, pork belly & cheese
Other Food
- Empanadas$3.00
Corn empanadas freshly made
- Buñuelos - Cheese Fritters$3.00
- Pandebonos - Colombian Cheese Bread$3.00
- Chorizo & Arepa$7.00
- Papa Rellena De Pollo$4.00
- Papa Rellena De Carne$4.00
- Pinchos$10.00
Kebabs - meat skewer. Served with arepa
- Orden De Chicharron$8.00
With arepa & lime
- Calentado$10.00
Traditional Colombian breakfast
- Sopa De Pollo$8.00
- Tamales Tolimenses$15.00
- Almuerzo del Dia$12.00
- 1 pincho
Hamburgers
- Colombian Sencillo Burger$10.00
1/4 Pound Sirloin Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pink Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Potato Chips
- Colombian Especial Burger$12.00
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pink Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Potato Chips
- Colombian Deluxe Burger$14.00
Eggs, 1/4 Pound Sirloin Beef, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Hot Dogs
- Colombian Sencillo Hot Dog$8.00
Jumbo Beef Hotdog Topped With Cheese, Coleslaw, Red Onions, Pink Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Potato Chips
- Colombian Especial Hot Dog$10.00
Jumbo Beef Hotdog Topped With Ham & Eggs, Cheese, Coleslaw, Red Onions, Pink Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Potato Chips
- Colombian Deluxe Hot Dog$12.00
Jumbo Beef Hotdog Topped With Shredded Chicken Or Beef, Cheese, Coleslaw, Red Onions, Pink Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, Potato Chips
Postre - Dessert
Sides
- Extra Chicharron$8.00
- Extra Pollo$5.00
- Extra Pollo ala Plancha$5.00
- Extra Carne$7.00
- Extra Carne Asada$5.00
- Extra Jamon$1.00
- Extra Queso$1.00
- Extra Chorizo$7.00
- Extra Tomate$1.00
- Extra Cebolla$1.00
- Extra Salchicha$3.00
- Extra Hambuger$5.00
- Orden de Arroz$4.00
- Extra Salsa Cilantro$0.50
- Extra Salsa Rosada$0.50
- Extra Salsa Pina$0.50
- Extra Salsa Ajo$0.50
- Extra Salsa Maiz$0.50
- Huevos Pericos$5.00
- Huevos Regulares$5.00
- Huevo Hervido$2.00