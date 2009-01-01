Tastings

Cold Tasting

Maguro Te

$18.00

Scallop Crudo

$16.00

White Usuzukuri

$18.00

Yellowtail Chiru

$17.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.50

Hot Tasting

Crispy Shrimp

$8.00

Yaki Avocado

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Karaage

$8.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Steam rice

$4.00

Special Tasting

Tuna Cigar

$21.00

A5 Hot Rock

$45.00

A5 Tataki

$50.00

Vegimono

Edamame

$5.50

Shishito

$7.00

Ariake Herb Caesar Salad

$13.00

Rice

$4.00

Kitchen

Oysters

East Coast Oyster

$4.50

East Coast Oyster w/ Caviar

$6.50

Robata Yaki

Shiitake Mushroom

$8.00

Bacon Tomato

$8.00

Salmon

$14.00

Negima

$11.00

Mishma Filet Steak

$13.00

Miyazaki Tsukune

$16.00

Lamb

$19.00

From the Coals

Sea Bass

$42.00

Imperial Strip

$43.00

Filet Mignon

$47.00

A5 Miyazaki Steak

$95.00

Sushi

Nigiri/Sashimi

Akami

$6.00+

Sake

$4.00+

Hamachi

$5.00+

Madai

$6.00+

Hirame

$7.00+

Aji

$7.00

Hotate

$9.00

Ebi

$4.00

Amaebi

$7.00

Saba

$5.00

Ikura

$5.00

Uni

$9.00Out of stock

Chutoro

$9.00

Otoro

$11.00

Wagyu

$9.00

Unagi

$4.00

Abokado

$3.00

Tamago

$3.00

Sushi Tastings

Chef Selection Nigiri

$25.00

Premium Chef Selection Nigiri

$55.00

Chef Selection Ariake Sashimi

$55.00

Premium Sashimi

$85.00

Toro Trio

$45.00

Sushi Rolls (Makimono)

Tuna Firecracker

$17.00

Suki Sake

$15.00

Black Pink

$14.00

Negitoro

$16.00

J Roll

$18.00

Crispy Yasaimono

$13.00

Fresh Wasabi Root

Fresh Wasabi Root

$8.00

Omakase

Chief Omakase

$100.00

Ariake Omakase

$150.00

Desserts

Ariake Sorbet

$9.00

Blueberry Charlotte

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$13.00

Matcha Creme' Brulee

$9.00

Sorbet & Ice Cream Duo

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Asahi

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$10.00

Matcha IPA

$12.00

Yuzu Beer

$11.00

Echigo Lager

$9.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Wine

Glass Red

Boen Pinot Noir

$12.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$10.00

Quilt Cab

$12.00

Glass White

Elouan Chardonnay

$11.00

La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc

$12.00

Joe Dobbes

$10.00

Filipetti

$10.00

Glass Sparkling

Freixenet Cava

$10.00

Mulderbosch

$11.00

Bottle Sparkling

BTL Domaine Jean Vesselle

$70.00

BTL Laurent Perriro Cuvee

$90.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

BTL Laurent Perrior Rose

$140.00

BTL Billecat-Salmon

$140.00

BTL Le Chemin Du Roi

$180.00

BTL Freixenet Cava

$40.00

BTL Mulderbosch

$44.00

Bottle White

BTL Hermann J Wiemer

$40.00

BTL Colline Fossiles

$40.00

BTL Ferrari Carano

$40.00

BTL Trefethen

$45.00

BTL Craggy Range

$45.00

BTL AIX

$50.00

BTL Twomey

$50.00

BTL Pighin Collio

$50.00

BTL Rombauer

$60.00

BTL Massican Annia

$65.00

BTL Filipetti

$40.00

BTL Freixenet Cava

$40.00

Bottle Red

BTL Jax

$80.00

BTL Turnbull

$80.00

BTL My Favorite Neighbor

$80.00

BTL Stag's Leap Artemis

$140.00

BTL Nickel & Nickel

$175.00

BTL Mascot

$230.00

BTL Caymus Special Select

$300.00

BTL 8 Years In The Desert

$90.00

BTL Penfolds Bin 389

$115.00

BTL Justin Isosceles

$125.00

BTL Bella Glos

$60.00

BTL Clos Du Mont-Olivet

$75.00

BTL Domaine Drouhin

$60.00

BTL The Hilt

$75.00

BTL Zuccardi

$60.00

BTL Caymus

$130.00

Corking Fee

1 Bottle Corking Fee

$30.00

Cocktails & Martinis

Cocktails

Paper Crane

$13.00

Black Kite

$14.00

Forest of Ariake

$14.00

Tokyo Surprise

$12.00

Jalisco 417

$12.00

Ukon Mule

$12.00

Do You Yuzu

$13.00

Ariake Old Fashion

$14.00

Liquor

Vodka

Wodka

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Haku

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

DBL Wodka

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Haku

$13.50

DBL Belvedere

$15.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$12.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$12.00

Gin

Builders Gin

$8.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Roku

$9.00

Botanist

$10.00

DBL Builders Gin

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$13.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.50

DBL Roku

$13.50

DBL Botanist

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

The Real McCoy

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Myers

$12.00

DBL The Real McCoy

$15.00

Tequila

MiChampo

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Milegro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Flecha Azul Anejo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Casa Dragones

$16.00

Tears Of Llorona

$60.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Don Mateo Pechuga

$14.00

Alipus Mezcal

$12.00

MiCampo

$12.00

Patron

$13.50

Milegro Silver

$13.50

Milagro Reposado

$13.50

Flecha Azul Anejo

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Casa Dragones

$24.00

Tears of Llorona

$120.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.50

Don Mateo Pechuga

$12.00

Alipus Mezcal

$12.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Suntory Tooki

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Redbreast 12yr

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Templeton 6yr

$8.00

Templeton 10yr

$16.00

Old Forester 1870

$12.00

Old Forester 1910

$16.00

Bulliet 10

$10.00

Legent

$16.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$16.00

Barrell Dovetail

$40.00

Barrell Vantage

$40.00

Barrell Seagrass

$30.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$10.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Straight Edge

$14.00

Whipsaw Rye

$14.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Nikka Barrell

$16.00

Nikka Miyakigo

$20.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.50

DBL Elijah Craig Rye

$13.50

DBL Marker's Mark

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Redbreast 12yr

$21.00

DBL Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$24.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$27.00

DBL Bookers

$27.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Old Forester 1870

$18.00

DBL Old Forester 1910

$24.00

DBL Bulliet 10

$15.00

DBL Legent

$24.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$21.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Basil Hayden Rye

$24.00

DBL Barrell Dovetail

$80.00

DBL Barrell Vantage

$80.00

DBL Barrell Seagrass

$60.00

DBL Knob Creek 9yr

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek 12yr

$21.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

DBL Straight Edge

$21.00

DBL Whipsaw Rye

$21.00

Scotch/Cognac

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars Mizunara

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$14.00

Macallan 18yr

$60.00

Balvenie 12yr

$14.00

Balvenie 14yr

$16.00

Balvenie 21yr

$45.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laphroig

$15.00

DBL McCallan 12

DBL Balvenie

DBL Lagavulin

Aperitif / Apertivo

Cynar

$9.00

Ouzo

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Dissaronno

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

DBL Hennessy XO

DBL Taylor Fladgate

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$4.00

Sake

Gekkeikan Hot

$10.00

Kikusui "Perfect Snow"

$6.00+

Izumo Fuji Junmai

$6.00+

Otokoyama Junmai

$8.00+

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo

$6.00+

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo

$7.00+

Dassai 23 Junmai Daiginjo

$9.00+

Izumo Fuji Junmai Daiginjo

$8.00+

Schichi Shizuku Hon Yari

$110.00

Kubota Manjyu

$12.00+

Born "Wing of Japan"

$175.00

