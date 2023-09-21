Arise Bakery and Cafe
Drinks
Cooler Drinks
Dirty Chai
Cappuccino
Americano
Brewed Coffee
Cafe au Lait
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Pastries
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.50
- Churro Cookie$2.50
- Pumpkin Chip Cookie$2.50
- Fudgy Brownie$3.00
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
- Coffee Cake$3.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Flourless Chocolate Chip$3.00
- Peanut Butter$2.50
- Scone$3.00
- Cupcake$3.50
Chocolate with vanilla buttercream
- Almond Croissant$5.00
- Chocolat Croissant$5.00
- Banana Bread$3.00
Breakfast
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Gabby's Sandwich$11.00
Boar's Head Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella, arugula, olive oil & balsamic glaze on sourdough
- Ultimate Turkey$11.00
Turkey, smoked Gouda, avocado, cucumber, tomato & greens with our homemade herbed mayo on multigrain
- Chickpea Salad Sandwich - Vegan$10.00
Chickpea salad (made with hummus, cucumber, capers & fresh herbs) tomato & mixed greens on multigrain
- Classic Veggie - Vegan$10.00
Hummus, avocado, cucumber, tomato, carrots, greens, red onions & balsamic glaze on sourdough
- PB & J$6.00
Challah for a PB&J! Bonne Maman strawberry preserves and creamy peanut butter on fluffy challah bread
- Jambon Buerre$12.00
Boar's Head Serrano ham & gruyere cheese with Calder's butter on a freshly baked baguette. Only the best for this simple French classic!
- Turkey Grab & Go (or Stay)$9.00
Turkey, dill Havarti cheese, cucumber & spinach with our homemade ranch on a baguette
- Dilly Boy - Grilled$13.00
Roast Beef, dill Havarti cheese, tomato & arugula with house lemon dill spread on sourdough
- Hammie Sammie - Grilled$10.00
Ham, mozzarella cheese, heirloom tomato, lots of fresh pesto & balsamic glaze on focaccia
- Tuna Melt - Grilled$10.00
Simple yet delicious tuna salad & cheddar cheese on sourdough
- French Bird - Grilled$12.00
Turkey, Brie, heirloom tomato, avocado, & roasted garlic spread on sourdough
- Basic Bee Grilled Cheese$7.00
Gooey cheddar on sourdough - basically all you need to be yum!
- Extra Bee Grilled Cheese$8.00
When basic just isn't enough - cheddar cheese, avocado mash & tomato slices on multigrain
- Turkey Reuben - Grilled$12.00
Turkey, homemade coleslaw & Swiss cheese with house Russian dressing on rye - an instant classic
Soups and Salads
- Crunchy Salad$10.00
Chopped cabbage, baby kale & Brussel sprouts with caramelized pecans, dried cherries, feta & apple slices with a lemony vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$10.00
Crunchy romaine with turkey, bacon, a hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato & cheddar with our homemade ranch
- Soup of the Week$7.00
Changes weekly