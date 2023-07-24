AZ Pizza Co. Surprise 13953 W. Waddell Rd#103
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Antipasto
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, bell pepper, olives, pepper rings, and onion
Greek
Chicken, feta, black olives, onion tomato, cucumber, and Greek dressing
Chef
Turkey, ham, mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and black olive
Cobb
Chicken, bacon, egg, Cheddar, and tomato
Chicken Caesar
Chicken, parmesan, and croutons
Caesar
Parmesan and croutons
Garden
Bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepper rings, and mozzarella
Subs
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella
Chicken Philly
Chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and pepper rings
Club Sub
Turkey, ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepper rings, and mayo
Turkey Sub
Turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepper rings, and mayo
Ham Sub
Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepper rings, and mayo salads
Wings
Make It Your Way Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers
Classic
Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions black olives, and green peppers
Meathead
Pepperoni,sausage, ham, bacon, and meatball
Chicken Supreme
Chicken, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
White Pizza
Olive oil with Italian seasoning, tomato, parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta
Veggie Delight
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella
BBQ Chicken
Barbecue sauce, chicken, and mozzarella