ArMando's Pizzeria
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Small Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.99
Same Size as Small pizza served with marinara sauce.
- Medium Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.99
Same Size as Medium pizza served with marinara sauce
- Large Cheesy Garlic Bread$15.99
Same Size as Large pizza served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Knots$8.50
10 Garlic Knots served with Marinara Sauce.
- small Loaded Cheesy Bread$10.99
Garlic butter spread with shredded mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeno
- Medium Loaded Cheesy Garlic Bread$14.59
Garlic butter spread with shredded mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeno
- Large Loaded Cheesy Garlic Bread$17.99
Garlic butter spread with shredded mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeno
Salads
- Small Italian Salad$4.99
Chopped Romaine, Red Onions, Black Olives Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Pepperoncini Shaved Parmesan, and Croutons, with a side of your favorite dressing.
- Large Caesar Salad$8.99Out of stock
Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons, with a side of your favorite dressing.
- Small Caesar Salad$4.99Out of stock
Chopped Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons with a side of your favorite dressing.
- Large Italian Salad$8.99
Chopped Romaine, Red Onions, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Pepperoncini, Shaved Parmesan, and Croutons, with a side of your favorite dressing
Chicken Wings
- 8 Wings$8.99
8 Wings Bone-In with your choice of 1 wing flavor and 1 dipping sauce
- 16 Wings$18.49
16 Wings Bone-In with your choice of 2 wing flavors and 2 dipping sauces
- 32 Wings$34.99
32 Wings Bone-In with your choice up to 4 wing flavors and 4 dipping sauces
- 48 Wings$49.99
48 Wings Bone-In with your choice up to 3 wing flavors and 6 dipping sauces
Sides
Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza
- 10 BYO Pizza$10.99
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
- 12 BYO Pizza$12.99
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
- 14 BYO Pizza$16.99
You Can Create Your Own Pizza Here. Be An Artist, Create Your Own Master Pie With a Choice Of Our Fresh Cut Toppings! Comes With Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of Sauce.
10" Gourmet Pizza
- 10 Works Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Olive, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno, Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese
- 10 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Shredded Mozzarella
- 10 PepperonI Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 10 Supreme Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 10 Meatlovers Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 10 BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella.
- 10 Hawaiian Pizza$12.99
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Red Pizza Sauce And, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- 10 Spinach Feta Pizza$11.99
Our Spinach Feta Pizza Is Topped With Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- 10 Veggie Pizza$13.99
Our Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Spinach, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, And Banana Peppers
- 10 Mondo's Choice Pizza$13.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Feta, Fresh Basil, Red Pizza Sauce, and Shredded Mozzarella
- 10 Margherita Pizza$13.99
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese Balls, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil.
- 10 Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.99
Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Feta, Ranch drizzle on top after cook
- 10 3 Cheese$12.99
Mozzarella Balls , Shredded Mozzarella , Shaved Parmesan, Red Pizza Sauce
- 10 Cheese$10.99
Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
12" Gourmet Pizza
- 12 Works Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Olive, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno, Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese
- 12 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Shredded Mozzarella
- 12 Pepperoni Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 12 Supreme Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 12 Meatlovers Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 12 BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella.
- 12 Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Red Pizza Sauce And, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- 12 Spinach Feta Pizza$14.99
Our Spinach Feta Pizza Is Topped With Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- 12 Veggie Pizza$15.99
Our Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Spinach, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, And Banana Peppers
- 12 Mondo's Choice Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Feta, Fresh Basil, Red Pizza Sauce, and Shredded Mozzarella
- 12 Margherita Pizza$15.99
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese Balls, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil.
- 12 Spinach Feta Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.99
Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Feta, Ranch drizzle on top after cook
- 12 3 Cheese$14.99
Mozzarella Balls , Shredded Mozzarella , Shaved Parmesan, Red Pizza Sauce
- 12 Cheese$12.99
Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
14" Gourmet Pizza
- 14 Works Pizza$22.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Olive, Banana Pepper, Jalapeno, Red Sauce, Shredded Cheese
- 14 Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.99
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, and Shredded Mozzarella
- 14 Pepperoni Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 14 Supreme Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, And Black Olives, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 14 Meatlovers Pizza$20.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
- 14 BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.99
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella.
- 14 Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Canadian Bacon,Pineapple, Red Pizza Sauce And, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- 14 Spinach Feta Pizza$19.99
Our Spinach Feta Pizza Is Topped With Olive Oil, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese.
- 14 Veggie Pizza$20.99
Our Veggie Pizza Is Topped With Spinach, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, And Banana Peppers
- 14 Mondo's Choice Pizza$23.99
Pepperoni, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Feta, Fresh Basil, Red Pizza Sauce, and Shredded Mozzarella
- 14 Margherita Pizza$19.99
Our Margherita Pizza is topped with Mozzarella Cheese Balls, Pizza Sauce, Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil.
- 14 Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.99
Olive Oil Base, Chicken, Bacon, Spinach, Feta, Ranch drizzle on top after cook
- 14 3 Cheese$19.99
Mozzarella Balls , Shredded Mozzarella , Shaved Parmesan, Red Pizza Sauce
- 14 Cheese$16.99
Red Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
Beverages
Drinks
- 20 oz Fountain drink$1.59
- 20oz Water
- 20oz Sweet Iced Tea$1.59
- 20oz Unsweet Tea$1.59
- 20oz Lemonade$1.59
- 20oz Pink Lemonade$1.59
- 20oz 1/2 and 1/2 Tea$1.59
- 20oz 1/2 Tea 1/2 Lemonade$1.59
- Pepsi Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Pepsi Zero Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Big Red Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Mountain Dew Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Starry Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Dr. Pepper Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Lemon Lime Gatorade Bottle - 20 oz.$2.59
- Pink Lemonade Bottle- 20 oz.$2.59