Armor Brewery Co.
FOOD
Starters
Milwaukee Pretzels
two pretzels served with (insert beer name) beer cheese & jalapeno mustard. Or try it sweet; dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Nutella
Smoke Fried Wings
Six smoked wings fried crispy to order. Choose your flavor: Garlic Parm, Buffalo, TX dry rub, Soy & Sesame, or mustard bbq. Served with pickled carrots & celery
Falafel & Hummus
Served On White Bean Hummus With Tzatziki, Tahini, Cucumber Relish, And Toasted Pita
Pork Nachos
Piled high with mojo smoked pork, garlic white queso, fresh corn salsa, roasted tomatillo sauce, house crema, queso fresco, pickled jalapeno & onion, and cilantro
Edamame
Pan Seared With Furikake, Japon Chiles, And Hondashi
Chips & Dip
Hummus, Pimento Cheese, and French Onion. Served with chips, toasted naan, toasted sourdough, and pickled carrots & celery
Greens
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens tossed in sorghum vinaigrette with farro, candied pecans, crispy fried black eyed peas, and goat cheese
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula tossed in red wine vinaigrette with spiced Greek yogurt, couscous, marinated cucumber salad, blistered Campari tomatoes, and crumbled feta
Caesar Salad
Tender romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing with spiced breadcrumb, parm, and roasted red onion
Nappa Salad
Napa Cabbage tossed in miso ginger vinaigrette with pickled shiitake, cucumber kimchi, toasted peanuts, mint, cilantro, and grated soy cured yolk
Burgers
Cowboy Burger
Smoked pulled pork, Texas barbeque sauce, crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, and white cheddar on toasted brioche bun
All American Burger
Armor sauce, shaved iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onion, and American cheese on toasted brioche bun
Impossible Burger
Impossible meat patty, garlic aioli, pickled onion, bibb lettuce, and tomato on a whole wheat bun
Handhelds
Reuben Sandwich
House made smoked brisket pastrami sliced thin served on toasted marbled rye with Russian dressing, house made sauerkraut, griddled onions, and melted Swiss cheese.
Korean Fried Chicken
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in a gochujang sauce served on a kings Hawaiian bun with house made kimchi slaw and dill pickles
Cuban Sandwich
House smoked mojo pork and shaved ham with dijonnaise and dill pickles on a smashed and toasted French roll
Italian Beef
Smoked Turkey Club
House smoked turkey breast, house bacon, and sliced ham served on your choice of hippy health loaf or sourdough bread with pesto mayo, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Plates
1/2 Smoked Chicken
Cajun rubbed half chicken that has been smoked and charred on the grill. Served with collard greens, Hoppin’ John, and chicken jus
Pork Chop
Thick cut pork chop dusted in Armor Coffee BBQ rub and cooked on the grill. Served with dirty farro, fennel & apple hash, and red eye gravy
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Cod, House-made Fries, served with Malt Vinegar Tartar sauce.
Sweets
Belgian Liege Waffle & Ice Cream
Fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside with a big scoop of ice cream on top
Cookie Butter Latte Cheesecake
No bake cookie butter cheesecake with a cookie butter crust & drizzled with coffee syrup
Root Beer Float
Craft root beer & vanilla ice cream