FOOD

Starters

Milwaukee Pretzels

$10.00

two pretzels served with (insert beer name) beer cheese & jalapeno mustard. Or try it sweet; dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Nutella

Smoke Fried Wings

$12.00

Six smoked wings fried crispy to order. Choose your flavor: Garlic Parm, Buffalo, TX dry rub, Soy & Sesame, or mustard bbq. Served with pickled carrots & celery

Falafel & Hummus

$12.00

Served On White Bean Hummus With Tzatziki, Tahini, Cucumber Relish, And Toasted Pita

Pork Nachos

$16.00

Piled high with mojo smoked pork, garlic white queso, fresh corn salsa, roasted tomatillo sauce, house crema, queso fresco, pickled jalapeno & onion, and cilantro

Edamame

$8.00

Pan Seared With Furikake, Japon Chiles, And Hondashi

Chips & Dip

$13.00

Hummus, Pimento Cheese, and French Onion. Served with chips, toasted naan, toasted sourdough, and pickled carrots & celery

Greens

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed in sorghum vinaigrette with farro, candied pecans, crispy fried black eyed peas, and goat cheese

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Baby arugula tossed in red wine vinaigrette with spiced Greek yogurt, couscous, marinated cucumber salad, blistered Campari tomatoes, and crumbled feta

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Tender romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing with spiced breadcrumb, parm, and roasted red onion

Nappa Salad

$15.00

Napa Cabbage tossed in miso ginger vinaigrette with pickled shiitake, cucumber kimchi, toasted peanuts, mint, cilantro, and grated soy cured yolk

Burgers

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Smoked pulled pork, Texas barbeque sauce, crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, and white cheddar on toasted brioche bun

All American Burger

$16.00

Armor sauce, shaved iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onion, and American cheese on toasted brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Impossible meat patty, garlic aioli, pickled onion, bibb lettuce, and tomato on a whole wheat bun

Handhelds

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

House made smoked brisket pastrami sliced thin served on toasted marbled rye with Russian dressing, house made sauerkraut, griddled onions, and melted Swiss cheese.

Korean Fried Chicken

$15.00

Crispy chicken thigh tossed in a gochujang sauce served on a kings Hawaiian bun with house made kimchi slaw and dill pickles

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

House smoked mojo pork and shaved ham with dijonnaise and dill pickles on a smashed and toasted French roll

Italian Beef

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Club

$15.00

House smoked turkey breast, house bacon, and sliced ham served on your choice of hippy health loaf or sourdough bread with pesto mayo, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Plates

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$27.00

Cajun rubbed half chicken that has been smoked and charred on the grill. Served with collard greens, Hoppin’ John, and chicken jus

Pork Chop

$34.00

Thick cut pork chop dusted in Armor Coffee BBQ rub and cooked on the grill. Served with dirty farro, fennel & apple hash, and red eye gravy

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Cod, House-made Fries, served with Malt Vinegar Tartar sauce.

Sweets

Belgian Liege Waffle & Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock

Fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside with a big scoop of ice cream on top

Cookie Butter Latte Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

No bake cookie butter cheesecake with a cookie butter crust & drizzled with coffee syrup

Root Beer Float

$6.00Out of stock

Craft root beer & vanilla ice cream

Apple Fritters

$9.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cavatappi & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$8.00

Sides

House Made Fries

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Cavatappi & Cheese

$7.00

Hoppin' John

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.00Out of stock

Double Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

RETAIL

To-Go Beer

To-Go Beer

$13.00

T-shirts

Coffee T Shirts

$25.00

Brewing T Shirts

$30.00

Hats

Trucker Circle Hat

$30.00

Clay Hand Hat

$30.00

Tan Script Hat

$30.00

Black 3D Hat

$30.00

White Rope Hat

$30.00

Camo Legacy Hat

$30.00

Stickers

Circle Coffee Sticker

$2.50

Armor Brewing Sticker

$2.00

Rhino Sticker

$2.00

Glasses

Camelback

$30.00

White Brumate

$34.00

Black Camo Bru

$34.00

Green Bru

$39.00

Can Glass

$12.00

Mug - Black

$12.00

Taster Glass

$5.00

Pint Glass - Hand

$10.00

Stout Glass - Script

$10.00

Coffee

Bag Coffee

$18.00