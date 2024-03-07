Armstrong Bayou Cafe ( Union Grove) 8100 Woodway Drive
Pasta
- Seafood Bayou Pasta$20.00
Shrimp, Crawfish Tails, Crab meat and penne pasta tossed in our Bayou Alredo sauce.
- Bayou Pasta$15.00
Penne pasta tossed in our Bayou Alfredo Sauce.
- Shrimp Pasta$18.00
Shrimp and Penne pasta tossed in our Bayou Alfedo Sauce
- Blackened Chicken Pasta$17.00
Blackened Chicken and Penne tossed in our Bayou Alfredo Sauce.
- Jambalaya Pasta$19.00
Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp, and Penne pasta tossed in a spicy Jambalaya Sauce.
Sides
Loaded Potatoes
- Loaded Seafood Bayou Potato$19.00
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, fried fish, crab cake, and topped with our seafood bayou alfredo sauce.
- Loaded Shrimp Bayou Potato$17.00
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, fried fish, Shrimp, and topped with our shrimp bayou alfredo sauce.
- Loaded Crabcake Bayou Potato$18.00
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, two crab cakes, and topped with our lump crab meat alfredo sauce.
- Loaded Blacked Chicken Potato$16.00
Loaded Potato stuffed with cheese, chives, chicken, and topped with our blackened chicken alfredo sauce.
- Loaded Potato$8.00
Loaded with Cheese, Chives, bacon, and butter.
Seafood Boil Bags
- Bayou Bag (feeds 3-4)$100.00
4 Snow Crab clusters, 1 pound of shrimp, 4 smoked sausage, 4 corns, 4 potatoes, and 4 eggs.
- Shrimp Bag$32.00
1 pound of shrimp, 4 potatoes, 4 corn, 2 smoked sausage, and 2 eggs
- Snow Crab Bag$30.00
1 Snow crab cluster, 2 corns, 2 smoked sausage, 4 potatoes, and two eggs
- Snow Crab and Shrimp Bag$52.00
1 Snow crab cluster, 1 pound of shrimp, 2 corns, 2 smoked sausage, 4 potatoes, and two eggs
Cajun Corner
- Etouffee$15.00
Crawfish or Shrimp
- Gumbo$12.00
Shrimp, Crawfish Tails, Beef Sausage, and chicken in a gumbo roux based broth with trinity seasoning.
- Shrimp Basket$15.00
7 Jumbo Southern Fried Shrimp, 4 hush puppies, and cajun fries
- Seafood Basket$19.00
One Southern Fried Fish, 4 jumbo fried shrimp, 8 hush puppies, and Cajun fries.
- Bayou Crab Cake$10.00
Cajun Crab Cake with Bayou dipping Sauce
- Boudin Eggrolls(2)$7.00
- Catfish Atchafalaya$20.00
Fried Catfish smothered in crawfish etouffee over a bed of rice.