Aroi Thai Restaurant 820 Lomax Street

FOOD

Appetizers

5 Points Paradise

$22.00

A "5-Points" sampler of our grilled shrimp, shrimp rolls, curry puffs, chicken satay, and crab Rangoons. (2 of each). Served with 4 of our special sauces for dipping.

Curry puffs (4)

$8.00

Crispy puff pastry dough filled with ground chicken, potatoes, onion, and curry. Served with fresh cucumber relish dip.

Crispy Bok Choy

$8.00

Crispy fried bok choi drizzled with a soy reduction glaze and topped with crunchy fried garlic.

Roti Massaman Curry

$8.00

Pan fried roti (round flatbread) served with a bowl of our house-made Massaman curry topped with peanut crumbs. *Contains chicken & peanuts.

Chicken Satay (4)

$10.00

Marinated thin-slice chicken tenderloin on skewers. Served with traditional house-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish dip.

Fried Tofu (9)

$6.00

Tofu cut into squares and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.

Chive Pancake (3)

$8.00

Flour pancakes filled with fresh chive and served with soy reduction sauce.

Quail Egg Wonton (6)

$8.00

Quail egg wrapped in a wonton and fried to a golden brown. Served on skewers with a sweet dipping sauce to complement the savory egg & wonton. A crispy delicacy you will enjoy!

Crispy Wonton

$7.00

6 wontons filled with pork and fresh scallions then delicately fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a sweet and tangy dipping sauce.

Shrimp rolls (5)

$8.00

5 crispy shrimp rolls wrapped in spring roll wonton. Served with house-made sweet-chili sauce.

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$10.00

6 Grilled Shrimp on skewer. Served with Thai spicy seafood sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$8.00

Wonton wrapped with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and a hint of curry. Served with house-made sweet chili sauce.

Spring Rolls (3)

$7.00

Crispy spring roll wraps stuffed with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and celery. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce.

Soups

Tom Kha

$8.00Out of stock

Tom Yum (!)

$9.00

Hot and sour soup starting with our housemade chicken broth with fresh mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh squeezed lime juice, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro. (!) = Spicy

Tom Yum - Creamy (!)

$9.00Out of stock

Hot and sour soup with fresh onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, evaporated milk, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh lime, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro and culantro. (!) = Spicy

Salads

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$9.00Out of stock

Thinly julienned papaya and carrots with bean sprouts, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chilies, and roasted peanuts. Served with a house-made brine dressing with flavors from the sea.

Yum Mama

$10.00Out of stock

Yum Woonsen

$10.00Out of stock

Laab

$10.00Out of stock

Aroi House Salad

$6.00

Our house salad of mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sliced onions, tofu, and topped with crispy fried shallots. Served with a house-made peanut dressing.

Noodle Bowls

Gui Teaw Kai

$16.00Out of stock

Gui Teaw Nak Tok

$17.00Out of stock

Gui Teaw Ped

$18.00Out of stock
Gui Teaw Tom Yum (!)

$17.00

Rice noodles in a pork broth with pork meatballs, sliced roast pork tenderloin; ground pork, peanuts, spices, fresh cilantro and scallions. Served with a crispy wonton. (!)=Spicy

Desserts

Roti Crape

$12.00

Our popular roti flatbread filled with hazelnut spread and slices of fresh strawberries and bananas. An Aroi Thai house favorite!

Fried Donuts (8)

$8.00Out of stock

8 deep fried donuts drizzled with sweet Pandan sauce.

Curry Dishes

Massaman Curry - Choice of Protein

$18.00

Marinated chicken, potatoes, and onions slow roasted in a sweet coconut curry sauce* topped with fried shallots. (Substitute fried tofu for chicken under choice of protein). *Contains house-made slow-roasted chicken stock. Not suitable for vegan or vegetarian diets.

Woks

Pad Pak Ruam (Veggie Stir Fry)

$14.00

Mixed vegetables of carrots, cauliflower, sugar snap peas, Chinese broccoli, cabbage, and garlic stir fried in a soy brine reduction sauce. Topped with crispy fried garlic.

Pad See Eiw (Not Spicy)

$18.00

Wide rice noodles with egg and Chinese broccoli tossed in a house-made soy reduction sauce.

Pad Thai - Choice of Protein

$18.00

Traditional authentic Pad Thai, with fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served with a lime wedge.

Pad Kee Mao (!)

$18.00
Thai Fried Rice - Choice of Protein

$16.00

Fried rice with chicken, egg, scallion and topped with cilantro, served with cucumber and lime. *May also contain tomato and Chinese broccoli when available.

Chef's Specials

Massaman Curry Chicken

$18.00

Chef's Special!! 3 Chicken Legs marinated in our special house-made Massaman curry sauce and served with a side of steamed white rice.

Kao Moo Dang!

$22.00

CHEF'S SPECIAL! Juicy roast pork tenderloin layed over a bed of white rice. Garnished with cucumber slices, soft boiled egg, and pork sausage slices. Served with pork au-jus and soy reduction sauces for dipping.

DRINKS

Water

Filtered Tap Water

Waterdrop®️filtered tap water reduces lead, chlorine, bad taste, & odor.

Spring Water 500ml 16.9 oz

$2.00

16.9oz 500ml bottle of spring or purified water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.

Fiji Bottled Water 500ml 16.9oz

$3.50

16.9oz m500ml bottle of Fiji Natural Artesian water. One hundred percent of FIJI Water is from a single source in the pristine, tropical Fiji Islands, an archipelago of over 300 islands nestled in the South Pacific, more than 1600 miles from the nearest industrialized country. It is bottled at the source in the remote Yaqara Valley on the island of Viti Levu (Fiji Islands).

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.50

16.9oz 500ml sparkling mineral water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coca-Cola 12oz 355ml can. Sorry, no free refills.

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite 12oz 355ml can. Contains no caffeine. Sorry, no free refills.

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Ale 12oz 355ml can. Caffeine Free. *No free refills. Item pictured may not be actual brand served.

Root Beer

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Tea & Lemonade

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Traditional Thai iced tea (orange color) drizzled with sweet milk and served over ice.

Hot tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lemons, sugar, and purified water, served over ice. A refreshing summertime favorite!

Boba

Thai Iced Tea with Boba

$7.00

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.50

Mango/Pineapple Boba

$6.50

Strawberry Boba

$6.50

Honeydew Boba

$6.50

Mocktails (Non-Alcoholic)

Orange Passion Fruit Fizzy

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade Fizzy

$8.00

This handcrafted sparkling beverage of fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Sprite and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a sprig of mint leaf when available.

Orange Passion Fruit Mocktail

$12.00

This handcrafted cocktail with fresh orange and passion-fruit garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed orange, served chilled over ice. Topped with an orange slice.

Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail

$12.00

This handcrafted mocktail with fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a mint leaf when available.

Cocktails

Orange Passion Fruit Mocktail

$12.00

This handcrafted cocktail with fresh orange and passion-fruit garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed orange, served chilled over ice. Topped with an orange slice.

Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail

$12.00

This handcrafted mocktail with fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a mint leaf when available.

Beer

Asahi

$5.00

Asahi Breweries Limited. Super Dry. 11.2oz 330ml.

Stella Artois

$5.00
Bud Light

$5.50
Corona Extra

$5.75
Sapporo

$5.00

Wine

Merlot - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)

$19.00
Merlot - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Pinot Noir - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)

$20.00
Pinot Noir - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Pinot Noir - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

Italy. 12% alcohol by vol.

Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)

$20.00

Fresh aromas of ripe lemon, lime, and peach with faint floral notes. Light-bodied with a vivid mouthwatering finish. Central California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

Fresh aromas of ripe lemon, lime, and peach with faint floral notes. Light-bodied with a vivid mouthwatering finish. Central California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Pinot Grigio - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (BOTTLE 750ml)

$18.00

California. 12.6% alcohol by vol.

Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)

$18.00

California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Riesling - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

California. 12.5% alcohol by vol.

Takara Plum - (BOTTLE 750ml)

$16.00

Premium white wine beverage with plum flavors and caramel. Serve straight or on the rocks. Product of Takara Sake USA. 12% alcohol by vol.

Takara Plum - (GLASS 6oz)

$5.00

Premium white wine beverage with plum flavors and caramel. Serve straight or on the rocks. Product of Takara Sake USA. 12% alcohol by vol.