Aroi Thai Restaurant 820 Lomax Street
FOOD
Appetizers
5 Points Paradise
A "5-Points" sampler of our grilled shrimp, shrimp rolls, curry puffs, chicken satay, and crab Rangoons. (2 of each). Served with 4 of our special sauces for dipping.
Curry puffs (4)
Crispy puff pastry dough filled with ground chicken, potatoes, onion, and curry. Served with fresh cucumber relish dip.
Crispy Bok Choy
Crispy fried bok choi drizzled with a soy reduction glaze and topped with crunchy fried garlic.
Roti Massaman Curry
Pan fried roti (round flatbread) served with a bowl of our house-made Massaman curry topped with peanut crumbs. *Contains chicken & peanuts.
Chicken Satay (4)
Marinated thin-slice chicken tenderloin on skewers. Served with traditional house-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish dip.
Fried Tofu (9)
Tofu cut into squares and fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce and topped with crushed peanuts.
Chive Pancake (3)
Flour pancakes filled with fresh chive and served with soy reduction sauce.
Quail Egg Wonton (6)
Quail egg wrapped in a wonton and fried to a golden brown. Served on skewers with a sweet dipping sauce to complement the savory egg & wonton. A crispy delicacy you will enjoy!
Crispy Wonton
6 wontons filled with pork and fresh scallions then delicately fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with a sweet and tangy dipping sauce.
Shrimp rolls (5)
5 crispy shrimp rolls wrapped in spring roll wonton. Served with house-made sweet-chili sauce.
Grilled Shrimp (6)
6 Grilled Shrimp on skewer. Served with Thai spicy seafood sauce.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Wonton wrapped with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and a hint of curry. Served with house-made sweet chili sauce.
Spring Rolls (3)
Crispy spring roll wraps stuffed with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and celery. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce.
Soups
Tom Kha
Tom Yum (!)
Hot and sour soup starting with our housemade chicken broth with fresh mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh squeezed lime juice, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro. (!) = Spicy
Tom Yum - Creamy (!)
Hot and sour soup with fresh onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, evaporated milk, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh lime, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro and culantro. (!) = Spicy
Salads
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Thinly julienned papaya and carrots with bean sprouts, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chilies, and roasted peanuts. Served with a house-made brine dressing with flavors from the sea.
Yum Mama
Yum Woonsen
Laab
Aroi House Salad
Our house salad of mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sliced onions, tofu, and topped with crispy fried shallots. Served with a house-made peanut dressing.
Noodle Bowls
Desserts
Curry Dishes
Massaman Curry - Choice of Protein
Marinated chicken, potatoes, and onions slow roasted in a sweet coconut curry sauce* topped with fried shallots. (Substitute fried tofu for chicken under choice of protein). *Contains house-made slow-roasted chicken stock. Not suitable for vegan or vegetarian diets.
Woks
Pad Pak Ruam (Veggie Stir Fry)
Mixed vegetables of carrots, cauliflower, sugar snap peas, Chinese broccoli, cabbage, and garlic stir fried in a soy brine reduction sauce. Topped with crispy fried garlic.
Pad See Eiw (Not Spicy)
Wide rice noodles with egg and Chinese broccoli tossed in a house-made soy reduction sauce.
Pad Thai - Choice of Protein
Traditional authentic Pad Thai, with fresh bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts. Served with a lime wedge.
Pad Kee Mao (!)
Thai Fried Rice - Choice of Protein
Fried rice with chicken, egg, scallion and topped with cilantro, served with cucumber and lime. *May also contain tomato and Chinese broccoli when available.
Chef's Specials
Massaman Curry Chicken
Chef's Special!! 3 Chicken Legs marinated in our special house-made Massaman curry sauce and served with a side of steamed white rice.
Kao Moo Dang!
CHEF'S SPECIAL! Juicy roast pork tenderloin layed over a bed of white rice. Garnished with cucumber slices, soft boiled egg, and pork sausage slices. Served with pork au-jus and soy reduction sauces for dipping.
DRINKS
Water
Filtered Tap Water
Waterdrop®️filtered tap water reduces lead, chlorine, bad taste, & odor.
Spring Water 500ml 16.9 oz
16.9oz 500ml bottle of spring or purified water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.
Fiji Bottled Water 500ml 16.9oz
16.9oz m500ml bottle of Fiji Natural Artesian water. One hundred percent of FIJI Water is from a single source in the pristine, tropical Fiji Islands, an archipelago of over 300 islands nestled in the South Pacific, more than 1600 miles from the nearest industrialized country. It is bottled at the source in the remote Yaqara Valley on the island of Viti Levu (Fiji Islands).
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
16.9oz 500ml sparkling mineral water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola
Coca-Cola 12oz 355ml can. Sorry, no free refills.
Sprite
Sprite 12oz 355ml can. Contains no caffeine. Sorry, no free refills.
Diet Coke
Sorry, no free refills.
Dr. Pepper
Sorry, no free refills.
Diet Dr. Pepper
Sorry, no free refills.
Ginger Ale
Ginger Ale 12oz 355ml can. Caffeine Free. *No free refills. Item pictured may not be actual brand served.
Root Beer
Sorry, no free refills.
Coke Zero Sugar
Sorry, no free refills.
Tea & Lemonade
Boba
Mocktails (Non-Alcoholic)
Orange Passion Fruit Fizzy
Strawberry Lemonade Fizzy
This handcrafted sparkling beverage of fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Sprite and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a sprig of mint leaf when available.
Orange Passion Fruit Mocktail
This handcrafted cocktail with fresh orange and passion-fruit garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed orange, served chilled over ice. Topped with an orange slice.
Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail
This handcrafted mocktail with fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a mint leaf when available.
Cocktails
Orange Passion Fruit Mocktail
This handcrafted cocktail with fresh orange and passion-fruit garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed orange, served chilled over ice. Topped with an orange slice.
Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail
This handcrafted mocktail with fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a mint leaf when available.
Beer
Wine
Merlot - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)
Merlot - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)
Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)
Pinot Noir - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)
Pinot Noir - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)
Pinot Noir - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)
Italy. 12% alcohol by vol.
Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)
Fresh aromas of ripe lemon, lime, and peach with faint floral notes. Light-bodied with a vivid mouthwatering finish. Central California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.
Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)
Fresh aromas of ripe lemon, lime, and peach with faint floral notes. Light-bodied with a vivid mouthwatering finish. Central California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.
Pinot Grigio - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)
Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (BOTTLE 750ml)
California. 12.6% alcohol by vol.
Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (GLASS 6oz)
Sauvignon Blanc - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)
California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.
Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)
California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.
Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)
California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.
Riesling - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)
California. 12.5% alcohol by vol.
Takara Plum - (BOTTLE 750ml)
Premium white wine beverage with plum flavors and caramel. Serve straight or on the rocks. Product of Takara Sake USA. 12% alcohol by vol.
Takara Plum - (GLASS 6oz)
Premium white wine beverage with plum flavors and caramel. Serve straight or on the rocks. Product of Takara Sake USA. 12% alcohol by vol.