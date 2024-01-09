Aroma Cafe Springfield
Popular Items
Breakfast
Colombian Breakfast Desayunos Colombianos
- Tamal Tolimense$13.99
Tamal "Tolima style" corn and rice dough with pork, chicken, yellow peas, potatoes, and carrots, served with arepa
- Carne a La Plancha Con Arepa Y Queso$13.99
Grilled steak served with an arepa filled with cheese
- Tamal Valluno$11.99
Tamal "Valle del Cauca style" corn dough, pork, chicken green peas, carrots, potato, served with arepas
- Burrito Paisa$10.99
Kidney beans mixed with rice, pieces of sweet plantain, chorizo, pork belly, and avocado
- Croissant Con Huevos Revueltos$8.99
Croissant served with scrambled eggs and sausage
- Arepa Con Queso Y Huevos Al Gusto$7.99
Arepa filled with cheese with choice of eggs
- Arepa Ranchera$7.99
Arepa topped with fried eggs and creole sauce mixed with chorizo, beans side and cream side
- Calentado Y Huevos Al Gusto$6.99
Rice and beans maxed served with choice of eggs and arepa
- Arepa Grande Blanca Con Queso$3.49
- Arepa Rellena Con Queso$2.10
Breakfast Central America Desayunos De Centro América
Baleadas
- Baleada Completa De Carne$9.99
2 soft flour tortillas with fried beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, grilled steak pieces, with cream served with sweet plantains, shredded cheese, and cream order
- Baleada Completa Regular$8.99
2 soft flour tortillas with cream, fried beans, scrambled eggs, Centro américa sausage, avocado served with sweet plantains, shredded cheese and cream order
- Baleada Regular$4.49
Soft flour tortilla with cream, fried beans, scrambled eggs, Centro América sausage, shredded cheese, and avocado
- Baleada Con Carne$4.49
Soft flour tortilla with cream, fried beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, shredded cheese, and grilled steak pieces
- Baleada Sencilla$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with cream, shredded cheese, and fried beans
Plates Central America Platos De Centro América
Appetizers & Small Plates
Appetizers - Aperitivos
- Camarones Al Ajillo$13.99
Garlic shrimp with tostones
- Arepa Paisa$12.99
Grilled thin "Arepa" topped with pork belly, sweet plantain, beans, and avocado
- Arepa Con Lomo Saltado$12.99
Arepa filled with cheese topped with lomo saltado Peruvian style and French fries
- Quesadilla De Pollo$10.99
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with fries, chicken and salad
- Quesadilla De Carne$11.99
Flour tortilla with melted cheese served with fries, beef, and salad
- Arepa Con Pollo$11.99
Grilled thin "Arepa" topped with shredded chicken, avocado, shredded cheese and house sauce
- Arepa de Huevo Con Carne (2)$9.99
Fried arepa stuffed with egg and ground beef
Salads - Ensaladas
Salad - Ensalada
Entrees & Sides
Beef - Carnes
- Asadito Mixto$24.99
Grilled NY steak, grilled pork, grilled chicken, and shrimp served with rice, beans, and green plantains (tostones)
- Costilla De Res$18.99
Thin sliced short ribs served with salad, rice, and beans
- Bisteck a Caballo$15.99
Colombian traditional dish, grilled steak, topped with tried eggs, creole sauce served with sweet plantains, rice, beans
- Carne Asada$14.99
Thin cut grilled steak served with sweet plantains, rice and beans
- Lomo Saltado$16.99
Tenderloin steak, soy sauce, red onions, tomatoes, and French fries served with white rice
Seafood - Mariscos
- Cazuela De Mariscos$19.99
Creamy seafood soup with calamari, mussels, fish, baby octopus, shrimp, and scallops with a side of tostones
- Camarones Saltados$14.99
Sautéed shrimp soy sauce, red onions, tomatoes, and French fries served with white rice
- Filete a La Plancha$13.99
Grilled red tilapia filet to perfection served with rice and salad
- Pargo Rojo Completo$39.99
Fried red snapper with coconut rice, salad and tostones
- Mojarra Frita$32.99Out of stock
Fried whole mojarra served with salad, tostones and white rice
Rice - Arroz
- Arroz Con Mariscos$20.99
Seafood rice hand crafted with scallops, mussels,shrimp, octopus, calamari, and fish served with salad and tostones
- Arroz Con Pollo$12.99
Fried rice with chicken slices served with fries and salad
- Arroz Chaufa Aroma$19.99
Peruvian style fried rice in our house sauce with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, and sweet plantains
Chicken - Pollo
- Churrasco De Pollo a La Colombiana$14.99
Grilled boneless chicken topped with mushroom sauce and served with rice and tostones
- Pollo Hawaiano$14.99
Grilled boneless chicken thighs topped with cheese, pineapple and ham, served with rice and French fries
- Churrasco De Pollo$12.99
Grilled boneless chicken thighs served with rice, yucca, and salad
- Pollo Empanizado$14.99
Breaded chicken served with rice, beans, and tostones
- Pollo Saltado$12.99
Sautéed chicken, soy sauce, red onions, tomatoes, and French fries served with with rice
Pork - Cerdo
Sandwiches - Sanduches
- Sandwich De Carne$10.99
Shredded steak, melted cheese, and vegetables in a bun and French fries
- Cuban Sandwich$10.99
Cuban sandwich, homemade pork slices, mustard, ham, pickles, sauces and French fries
- Hamburguesa Aroma$9.99
Colombian style cheeseburger with bacon, tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, and sauces served with French fries
- Sandwich De Pollo$8.99
Shredded chicken, melted cheese, and vegetables in a bun with French fries
- Perro Aroma$5.99
Colombian style hot dog topped with potato chips, cheese, and pineapple sauce served with French fries
Side Orders - Adiciones
- Arroz - Rice$2.49
- Aguacate - Avocado$2.99
- Papas Fritas - French Fries$3.49
- Hogado - Colombian House Sauce$3.49
- Tostones - Fried Plantains$3.49
- Maduro - Sweet Plantains$3.49
- Yuca Frita - Fried Yucca$3.99
- Frijol - Beans$3.99
- Arroz Con Coco - Coconut Rice$3.99
- Papa Criolla - Baby Yellow Potatoes$3.99
- Side Tortillas (2 each)$1.99
- Huevos (2 each) Fritos$3.50
- Huevos (2 Each) Revueltos$3.50
- Huevos (2 Each )Pericos$4.50
- Ensalada$4.99
- Side de Pollo$8.00
- Side de Carne$8.00
- Arepa Pequeña x 2$1.50
- Side Queso$1.50
- Arepa Paisa (sola)$2.00
Favorites - Favoritos
- Bandeja Paisa$19.99
Colombian classic entrée, kidney beans, rice, steak, chorizo, pork belly, fried egg, sweet plantain, arepa, and avocado
- Super Bandeja Paisa$26.99
Colombian classic entrée, kidney beans, rice, steak, chorizo, pork belly, fried egg, sweet plantain, arepa, avocado, breaded pork shop, and blood sausage
- Cazuela De Frijol$12.99
Kidney beans topped with chicharron, avocado, fried egg, and fried sweet plantain with arepa or rice
- Volcan de Chicharron$23.99
Soups - Sopas
- Ajiaco Colombiano$13.99
Traditional Colombian soup with chicken breast, yellow baby potatoes, guascas, corn, served with rice and avocado
- Sopa De Mondongo$14.99
Traditional tripe soup with potatoes and vegetables served with rice and sweet plantains
- Sancocho De Costilla$16.99
Traditional short ribs soup served with rice and avocado
- Sancocho De Gallina (solo Domingos)$14.99Out of stock
Traditional gallina (big chicken) soup Colombian with green plantain, casaba and potato, served with rice, salad and avocado
To Share - Para Compartir
- 4 Person Mixto De Fritos$39.99
Cut steak, pork belly, pork boneless ribs, blood sausage, chorizo, fried yuca, steam potatoes, and arepa
- 2 Person Mixto De Fritos$24.99
Cut steak, pork belly, pork boneless ribs, blood sausage, chorizo, fried yuca, steam potatoes, and arepa
- Picada Aroma$20.99
Cut steak, pork belly, chorizo, 3 mini empanadas, baby yellow potatoes, arepa, Colombian house sauce, served with rice and beans
Salsas
Beverages
DRINKS
- AGUA Botella$1.50
- Fanta Lata$1.50Out of stock
- Banana tropical (12oz)$2.75
- Red Bull 250ml$2.55
- Salpicon$6.99Out of stock
- Manzana Postobon 12oz$2.49
- Uva Postobon 12oz$2.49
- Colombiana Lata$2.49
- Piña Postobon 12oz$2.49
- Popular Postobon$2.49
- Pony Malta 12oz$2.99
- Coca-Cola Lata 12oz$1.50
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$1.89
- Monster 16oz$2.55
- Inca Kola 20oz$2.49
- Cola Champagne$1.99Out of stock
- Uva Tropical$2.75
- Naranja postobon 12oz$2.49
- Sprite Botella 20oz$1.89
- Iced Tea Sweet$2.10Out of stock
- Bretaña (12oz)$2.49
- Champus$6.99Out of stock
- Sprite Lata 12oz$1.50
- Jugo De Manzana$1.49
- Mini Ponymalta 200ml$1.89Out of stock
- Gatorade Orange$1.89
- Gatorade Lime$1.89
- Coca-Lata Diet 12oz$1.50
- Cocacola Botella 16.9oz$1.89
- Kola Postobon$2.49Out of stock
- Avena Casera Fria (16oz)$5.99
- TE HATSU 400 ml$2.99
- Hot Chocolate Grande$3.99
- Hot Chocolate Pequeno$2.99
- Avena Casera Caliente (16oz)$5.99
Frituras & Bread
FRITURAS
- Empanada De Carne$1.95
- Arepa de Huevo (unit)$3.49
- Arepa de Choclo$1.89
- Carimañola$1.99
- Papa Rellena$4.25
- Empanada De Pollo$1.95
- Morcilla (Opcion side)$5.00
- Chorizo (Opcion Side)$5.00
- Envuelto De Maíz (tamal de elote)$3.49Out of stock
Sweet corn tamal served with cream on the side
- Chicharron con Arepa$10.99
Fried pork belly with corn arepa
- Catracha$1.50
- Dedos de Queso$1.50
BREAD
- Pandebono$1.59
- Buñuelo$1.59
- Pan Con Queso$2.25
- Roscon de Arequipe$2.99
- Roscon de Guayaba$2.99
- Calentano$1.79
- Orejas$1.25
- Donuts$1.25
- Pan de Leche$1.49
- Croissant$1.79
- Torta Vainilla$1.99
- Quequitos$1.99
- Pan De Yuca$1.25
- Repolla$2.49
- Pan Coco$1.49
- Mogolla$1.49
- Pan Plain Grande$2.99
- Pan con Queso Grande$4.49
- Enyucado$4.49
- Pan Hawiano$2.49
- Cocaditas$1.25
- Torta de Vainilla Grande (Redonda)$18.99
- Suspiro (de café)$1.49
- Torta Vainilla 1/2$5.49
- Biscochuelo$3.00
- Pan Trenza Guayaba y Queso$4.49
- Rollito Con Queso$1.99
- Empanada De Cambray$2.49
- Torta De Pandebono$4.49
- Hojaldre de guayava$2.50
- Hojaldre de guayava y queso$2.99
- Hojaldre de Piña$2.50
- Hojaldre de Arequipe$2.50
- Galleta de Ajedrez$1.75
- Galleta de coco$1.75
- Galleta de colores$1.75
- Galleta de Fresa$1.75
- Galleta de Vainilla$1.75
- Semita Redonda con Piña$1.19
- Semita Larga$1.19
- Semita Concha$1.19
- Semita Estrella$1.19
- Semita Cuerno$1.19
- Alfajores$2.50
- Pudin de pan$3.99
- Choco chips$1.75
- Torta de Vino Slice$4.59
- Torta de Calabaza$2.99Out of stock
- Torta de Vino completa$39.99Out of stock
- Rosca de Reyes$24.99
Mekatero
- Paquete Arepa Con Queso (x4)$7.49
- Paquete Arepas Pequeño X8$6.99
- Paquete Arepa grande X6$7.49
- Bolsa Mini Buñuelos (X9)$11.49
- Bolsa mini dedos de queso (X12)$15.69
- Bolsa Mini Empanadas (X15)$17.99Out of stock
- Bolsa Mini Pandebonos (X9)$11.49
- Arepa De Choclo Paquete$7.99
- Masa Para Buñuelos$12.99
- Masa para Pandebono$12.99
- Masa De Maiz Blanco$12.99Out of stock
- Masa De Maiz Amarillo$12.99Out of stock
- Masa para Wafles de Pan de Yuca$12.99Out of stock
- Paquete Wafles de Pan de Yuca$12.99Out of stock
Merch & Souvenirs
MERCHANDISE
- Avena Alpina Peq Fresa (200ml)$1.99
- Avena Alpina Peq Original (200ml)$1.99
- Avena Alpina Peq Canela (200ml)$1.99
- Avena Caja Grande Canela (1Lt.)$4.99
- Avena Caja Grande Original (1Lt.)$4.99
- Kumis Grande (32oz)$10.99
- Kumis Pequeño (16oz)$4.99
- Milo Caja 200ml$2.49Out of stock
- Papa Criolla Tajacol$7.99
- Paquete Chorizo Congelado (1lb)$7.49Out of stock
- Paquete Morcilla Congelada (1lb)$7.49
- Pulpa Canoa Lulo$20.00Out of stock
- Pulpa Canoa Maracuya$22.00Out of stock
- Pulpa Canoa Mora$20.00Out of stock
- Pulpa Guanabana Galon$22.00Out of stock
- Queso El Viajero$7.99Out of stock
- Salchichas Rancheras$7.99
- Yogurt Colanta Fresa 32.5 OZ$6.99
This is a creamy, delicious yogurt that's mixed with sweet, juicy strawberries. It's a perfect snack for any time of day, loaded with probiotics for digestive health.
- Yogurt Colanta Guanabana$6.99
- Yogurt Colanta Mango 32.5OZ$6.99
- Zenu Cervecero$7.99Out of stock
- Bon Yurt Flakes$2.50
- Pulpa Canoa Mango$20.00Out of stock
- Yogurt Colanta Mora 32.5 OZ$6.99
- Yogurt Colanta Durazno 32.5 OZ$6.99
- Masamorra (570g)$5.99Out of stock
- Cafe Aguila Roja (1Lb)$9.99Out of stock
- Cafe Aroma Dark Beans 12oz$15.99
- Cafe Aroma Molido 12oz$15.99Out of stock
- Cafe Sello Rojo (1lb)$8.99
- Caja de Natilla$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Corona Clavos Y Canela$3.79
- Chocolate Corona Tradicional$3.79
- Chontaduro en Almibar (790gm)$7.49
- Colcafé Clasico (6oz)$5.99Out of stock