Aroma de Cafe - South Location - Suite 7 4160 South Zapata Highway
Espresso
- Espresso double
Double shot of espresso served individually.$1.25
- Cortado (4oz)
Double shot of espresso with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.00
- Cappuccino (12 oz)
Double shot of espresso served with extra foamy milk served hot.$3.75
- Americano
Espresso shot served with water. Double shot for 12 oz and triple shot for 16 oz.$3.00+
- Latte
Double shot of espresso served with choice of milk, hot or iced. May add flavor!$3.75+
- Mocha
Your choice of dark or white chocolate served with espresso and milk. Make it hot or iced.$4.00+
- Caramel Latte
Caramel flavor with a double shot of espresso and milk. Served hot or iced!$4.00+
- Dirty Matcha
Regular matcha latte with a shot of espresso for the extra kick. Served with milk hot or over ice.$4.00+
- Dirty Chai
Homemade masala chai served with milk and a shot of espresso. Enjoy hot or iced.$4.25+
Brewed HOT
House Favorites
- Cinnamon Dolce (HOT)
Cinnamon mixed with sugar mixed with espresso and milk. Served in latte form.$4.25+
- Cinnamon Dolce Iced Shakerato
Cinnamon and sugar mixed espresso and milk shaken for a frothier texture.$5.25
- El Azteca (HOT)
Homemade mexican made with Ibarra chocolate, brown sugar and spices served with espresso and milk.$4.25+
- El Azteca Iced Shakerato
Homemade mexican chocolate made with brown sugar and spices served with espresso and milk shaken for a frothier feel.$5.25
- Cajeta Latte (HOT)
Coronado cajeta mixed with espresso and served with milk in latte form!$4.25+
- Cajeta Iced Shakerato
Coronado cajeta mixed with espresso and milk, shaken, and served over ice.$5.25
- Samoa Latte (HOT)
Girl scout cookie inspired, this latte has chocolate, caramel, and coconut added to espresso and milk.$4.15+
- Samoa Iced Shakerato
Girl scout cookie inspired this drink has chocolate, caramel, and coconut mixed with espresso and milk, shaken for a frothier feel.$5.15