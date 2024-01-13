Aroma Latin Fusion 15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120
Main Menu Daily
Appetizers.
- Aroma Empanadas.$8.00
(2) Traditional Colombian beef filled Patty, with potatoes and spices. The favorite of the house!!
- Arepas Veggie.$15.00
(3) Colombian Arepas topped with delicious Guacamole, roasted vegetables, mozzarella chesse and Pico de Gallo
- Chicharron con Yuca$15.00
Generous piece of fried pork belly accompanied with crunchy fried yucca, Colombia Style
- Aroma Arepas.$18.00
(3) Crispy arepas with our house guacamole and Aromas pulled pork toppings...One is not enough
- Pulpo al Olivo$22.00
Slice size pieces of octopus bathed with a soft olive Sauce served with crostini and avocado...a Delight!
- Tostones con Cerdo$18.00
(3) Crunchy fried plantain with stir fried steak topping
- Trilogia de Causas$25.00Out of stock
Generous portion of mashed potatoes seasoned with lime juice and peruvian Aji Amarillo paste, crab meat, Octopus and shrimp toppings. a Feast of Flavors!
- Ceviche de Chicharron$18.00
- Patanini$18.00
- Sushi-Charron$15.00Out of stock
- Jalea de Esparragos$15.00
- Morcilla con arepa$5.00
- aroma tacos$15.00
- Causa Calena Fusion$22.00
- Camarones al Ajillo$15.00
- BEEF ANTICUCHO$18.00
- Calamari Frito$15.00
- Conchitas Santa Fe$22.00
- Bam Bam Shrimp$16.00
- Tequenos con Queso$15.00
- Brusquetas de Salmon ahumado$18.00Out of stock
Salads
Soups
- Ajiaco Colombiano$17.00
Colombian traditional chicken soup with three different potatoes, chicken, guasca and corn
- Chupe de Camarones$16.00
Traditional Shrimp Chowder from Peru
- Cazuela de Mariscos$28.00
Lobster bisque with Octopus, Squid, Shrimp, Mussels
- Levanta Muertos de Pescado$22.00
- Caldo de Costilla$20.00
Main Dishes
- Cazuela de Frijoles$15.00Out of stock
- Chaufa$12.00
- Lomo Saltado$25.00
- Picada Montanera$28.00Out of stock
- Tallarin a la Huancaina con lomo saltado$28.00
- Punta de Anca$28.00
Rib eye
- Risotto de la Casa con Camarones$25.00
- Bandeja Paisa Montanera$28.00
- Pulpo Parrillero$32.00
- Jalea de Puerto$28.00
- Pescado a lo Macho$28.00
- Super Picada$60.00
- Chaufa Mixto (Shrimp, chicken & Beef)$27.00
- Sun-Rice Risotto$28.00Out of stock
- Fetuccine Cartagenero,$25.00
- Mr. Makki$15.00Out of stock
- Pasta Pa"Germancho$25.00
- Risotto Currambero$25.00Out of stock
- 1.5 LB Pesca del Dia$50.00
- 2 LB Pesca del Dia$60.00
- Trucha Frita$35.00
- Risotto de Champinones con Ribeye$30.00
- Arroz con Mariscos$30.00
Sides
- Papa Criolla$5.00
- Maduros$4.00
- Tostones$4.00
- Arroz de la Casa$3.00
- Yuca$4.00
- Frijoles (Colombian Style)$4.00
- Papas Fritas$4.00
- Arepa$3.00
- Bacon$3.00
- Bunuelo$5.00
- Chicken$6.00
- Carne / Beef (Tenderloin)$8.00
- Camaron / Shrimps$8.00
- Salsa Criolla$3.00
- Cake Fee$25.00
- WIne Cork Fee$15.00
- Huevos al Gusto (2)$5.00
- Coconut Rice$4.00
- Papa Dulce$3.00
- Maiz Peruano$3.00
- Guacamole$5.00
- Grilled Vegetables$5.00
- Aguacate$3.50
- Ribeye (8 Oz)$15.00
- Pancakes$4.00
- toast$3.00
- Risotto Side$12.00
- Mahi Mahi Side$12.00
- Huancaina sauce$8.00
- Pesto Sauce$8.00
Desserts
Hot Beverages
Specials
- Sancocho de costilla$20.00
- Aroma Paradise$15.00
- Parrillada Mar & Tierra$45.00
- POSEIDON$45.00
- CEVICHE SERRANO$22.00
- vela cumpleanos$2.50
- chocoflan day$8.00
- AROMA WINGS$15.00
- SPECIAL SOPA DE MONDONGO$18.00Out of stock
- CAUSA ACEVICHADA$25.00
- OSSOBUCCO$25.00
- COSTILLA ASADA$25.00Out of stock
- Fettucinis al pesto$28.00
CEVICHES
- Leche de Tigre$3.00+
A Classic! Traditional Ceviche fish Cocktail
- Ceviche Clasico$18.00
Genrous Sliced fish marinated in lime, aji limo, cilantro, garlic and red onions. served with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn
- Cocktail de Camarones$18.00
Cooked shrimp in our unique aroma version of the Thousand Island Sauce, served with Crunchy Tostones
- Ceviche Fusion Aroma$20.00
From Aroma to the world, Raw white fish, shrimp, octopus and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, Peruvian Aji Amarillo paste mixed with cilantro, garlic and Red Onions. accompanied with Sweet Potatoe, avocado and Corn
- Ahi Tuna tataki tiradito$20.00
Thin slices of fresh tuna tataki on Aji marillo, leche de tigre and Vegetables
- Trilogia Cevichera$28.00
(3) most Popular Ceviches, Clasico, camarones and Ceviche Aroma
- Ceviche de Barrio$22.00Out of stock
- Oiga, Mire, Vea$15.00
- Ceviche clasico Mahi Mahi$22.00
- Trilogia Cevichera Mahi Mahi$25.00Out of stock
- ceviche hallibut$23.00
- MONDAY CEVICHE
- CEVICHE MIXTO$22.00
- CHOROS A LA CHALACA$15.00
SPECIAL KID MENU
WINE/TANGO DINNER
COVER WINE / TANGO
Main Bar Menu
Liquor
- Absolut$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Tito's Hand Made$8.00
- DBL Absolut$10.00
- DBL Grey Goose$12.00
- DBL Tito's Hand Made$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vainilla$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$10.00
- DBL Tanqueray$10.00
- Bacardi Superior$8.00
- Bacardi Gold$8.00
- Bacardi Black$8.00
- Bacardi Spiced$8.00
- Zacapa 23 anos$10.00
- Malibu Coconut$8.00
- DBL Bacardi Superior$10.00
- DBL Bacardi Gold$10.00
- DBL Bacardi Black$10.00
- DBL Bacardi Spiced$10.00
- DBL Zacapa 23 anos$12.00
- DBL Malibu Coconut$10.00
- Patron SIlver$10.00
- Patron Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Anejo$10.00
- Don Julio 70$20.00
- Don Julio blanco$12.00
- DBL Patron SIlver$10.00
- DBL Patron Reposado$12.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Bulliet Rye$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jim Beam Old No 7$8.00
- Makers 46$10.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- The Glenlivet$12.00
- Fire ball$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$10.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.00
- DBL Jim Beam Old No 7$10.00
- DBL Makers 46$12.00
- DBL Makers Mark$10.00
- DBL fire ball$12.00
- DBL Jameson$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.00
- DBL Buchanan's 12 Years$12.00Out of stock
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Cointreau$8.00Out of stock
- Godiva Chocolate$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Bailleys Irish Cream$8.00
- Benedictine & Brandy$10.00
- Hennessy VS$10.00
- Triple Sec$4.00
- Grenadine$4.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$8.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- DBL Cointreau$10.00
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$10.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$12.00
- DBL Jagermeister$10.00
- DBL Kahlua$10.00
- DBL Bailleys Irish Cream$10.00
- DBL Benedictine & Brandy$12.00
- DBL Hennessy VS$12.00
- DBL Triple Sec$5.00
- DBL Grenadine$5.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$10.00
- Caravedo Pisco$10.00
- Aguardiente Antioqueno$8.00
- Aguardiente Cristal$8.00
- Aguadiente Cristal No Sugar$8.00
- DBL Caravedo Pisco$12.00
- DBL Aguardiente Antioqueno$10.00
- DBL Aguardiente Cristal$10.00
- DBL Aguadiente Cristal No Sugar$10.00
Cocktails
- Caribbean Mai Tai$14.00
- Chilcano$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Cramberry Drop Martini$14.00
- Cuba Libre$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dirty Martini$12.00
- Gin and Tonic$14.00
- Gin Martini$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Pisco Sour Mosto Verde$16.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Vodka Martini$12.00
- Caipirina$12.00
- Sangria$14.00
- Rum and Coke$12.00
- Rum and Coke Premium (Zacapa)$16.00
- Eterna Primavera$14.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Cadillac Margarita$18.00
- Margarita 5 de Mayo$14.00Out of stock
- pina colada$14.00
- Coco-Mango$14.00Out of stock
- Green Tea Cocktail$14.00
- Candola$14.00
- Pina Colada Virgen$8.00
- Mojito Virgen$8.00
- mom`s day sangria
- Chonta JACK$16.00
- Pisco Sour Puro Quebranta$14.00
- Grinch Mimosas$12.00
- White Christmas Margarita$16.00
Beer
Wine
- Glass Partridge Cabernet Sauvignon (8 Oz)$7.00
- Glass Las Mulas Res. Cabernet (8 Oz)$9.00
- Glass Auka Malbec (8 Oz)$9.00
- GlassThomas Henry Pinot Noir (8 Oz)$12.00
- Glass Chateau Modesir-gazin Blaye$15.00
- Glass Las Perdices Pinot Noir 8 Oz$12.00
- Glass Las Perdices Cabernet Sauvignon 8 Oz$16.00
- Glass MEADOWCROFT PInot Noir 8 0z$16.00Out of stock
- Glass Churchill's Reserve Porto$14.00
- glass CORDILLERA Carignan$12.00
- Botle Partridge Cabernet Sauvignon$20.00
- Botle Las Mulas Res. Cabernet$28.00
- Botle Auka Malbec$45.00
- Botle Thomas Henry Pinot Noir$36.00
- Bottle Botle Lago Sur Gran Carmenere$28.00
- Bottle Dom. Andre Berthe-Rayne$28.00
- Botle Las Perdices Cabernet$40.00
- Botle Cordillera Carignan$42.00
- Botle Paal 01 Syrah$45.00
- Botle Cuatro Primos Malbec$45.00
- Botle Vega Escal Crianza Priorat$45.00
- Botle Meadowcroft Pinot Noir$45.00Out of stock
- Botle Ch. Mondesir-Gazin Blaye$60.00
- Botle Mauritson Valley Zifandel$65.00
- Botle Finca Montuiri Malbec$70.00
- Botle Chateau La Croix d la Mart.$36.00
- Botle Churchill's Res.Ruby Port$40.00
- Botle Forget me Not Vermut$72.00
- Botle PEMARTIN Pedro Ximenez Jerez$47.00
- Botle Las Perdices Pinot Noir$36.00
- Botle Vina Real Reserva 2015 - Ri0ja$28.00
- Botle Vina Otano Rioja - Reserva 2015$37.00
- Botle Vina Otano Rioja - Crianza 2018$28.00
- Botle Cune Rioja - Crianza 2017$37.00
- Glass Vina las Perdicies Pinot Grigio (8 Oz)$9.00
- Glass Lago sur Reserva Sauvignon Blanc (8 Oz)$10.00
- Glass Weingurt Carl Graff Riesling Kabinett (8 Oz)$13.00
- Glass Partridge Chardonnay (8 Oz)$7.00
- Glass Vina Otano Rose (8 Oz)$9.00
- Glass Chateau La Croix de la Martinique$14.00
- Glass Vina Las Perdices Sauvignon Blanc (8 Oz)$12.00
- Glass Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc (8 Oz)$9.00
- Glass Thomas Henry chardonnay$13.00
- Bottle Belongrade Qta Apolonia$50.00
- Bottle Novelty Hill Viognier$50.00
- Bottle Lauverjat Sancerre$54.00
- Bottle Pemartin Ximenez Jerez$47.00
- Bottle Botle Lago Sur Gran Carmenere$28.00
- Bottle Dom. Andre Berthe-Rayne$28.00
- Bottle Partridge Chardonnay$20.00
- Bottle Vina Las Perdices Pinot Grigio$26.00
- Bottle Lago Sur Reserva sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- Bottle Las Mulas Reserva Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
- Bottle Weingut Carl Graft Riesling Kabinnet$38.00
- Bottle Mar Vinas Albarino$36.00
- Bottle Thomas Henry Chardonnay$32.00
- Bottle Cordillera Chardonnay$42.00
- Bottle Lustau Puerto Fino Solera Jerez$44.00
- Bottle Coeur de Terre Pinot Gris$46.00
- Bottle Meadow Chardonnay$47.00
- Bottle PEMARTIN Pedro Ximenez Jerez$47.00
- Bottle Vina Otano Rose$28.00
- Bottle GRANBAZAN ALBARINO ETIQUETA AMBER$28.00
- Bottle VINA OTANO - RIOJA$28.01
- Bottle Vina las Perdices Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
- Bottle Las Mulas Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- Bottle Chablis -Jean Marc Brocard -$38.00
- Bottle French Kiss$28.00
- Bottle Maria Casanovas Brut$47.00
- Bottle Santa Digna Est. Rose$40.00
- Bottle Charles Orban Brut$84.00
- Bottle Biutiful$30.00
- Glass Biutiful$9.00
- Glass Vina Otano rose$9.00
- Bottle Vina Otano Rose$28.00
NA Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Tonic Water$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Inca Cola$4.50
- Manzana Postobon$4.00
- Colombiana$4.00Out of stock
- Kola Roman$4.00
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Jugo de Maracuya$5.00
- Jugo de Mora$5.00
- Jugo de Guayaba$5.00Out of stock
- Jugo de Guanabana$5.00
- Jugo de Lulo$5.00Out of stock
- Jugo de Pina con Menta$5.00
- Jugo de Mango$5.00
- Coconut Lemonade$7.00
- Jugo de Pina$5.00
- Apple Juice$4.00Out of stock
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Sparkling Water$3.50
- Bottle water$3.00
- Chicha Morada$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Agua de Panela con Limon$4.00
- Virgin Mojito$8.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$8.00
Bottles
- Buchanans 12 years$12.00+
- Buchanans 18 years$14.00+
- Old parr$14.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+Out of stock
- Black Label$10.00+
- Bombay$8.00+
- Titos$12.00+
- Absolut$8.00+
- Grey Goose$8.00+
- Antioqueno$8.00+
- Cristal$8.00+
- Patron$12.00+
- Bacardi$8.00+
- Zacappa$12.00+
- Pisco Caravedo$10.00+
- Hendrick Gin$12.00+
- Chivas Regal 18 Anos
- The Macallan Double Cask$14.00
TUESDAY LADYS DAY
TANGO WINE BOTTLES
- TANGO WINE CAVA BRUT NATURE CLASICO BOTTLE$25.00
- TANGO WINE MOSCATEL BRACO BOSCCA BOTTLE$16.00
- TANGO WINE DON PROSPERO SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE$20.00
- TANGO WINE MERLOT TANNAT PIZZORNO BOTTLE$20.00
- TANGO WINE TANNAT RESERVA PIZZORNO BOTTLE$30.00
- TANGO WINE VIEJO TANNAT STAGNARI BOTTLE$35.00
- TANGO WINE TINAJA PIZZORNO BOTTLE$40.00
- TANGO WINE CHATEAU LA CROIX BOTTLE$36.00