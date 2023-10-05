MAYU x Aromas Del Peru
Ceviche Classico
Our signature Ceviche de corvina, leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha. Taste Peru's flavors in one dish.
SPICY BLUEFIN TUNA
Mayu rocoto, bluefin tartare, cucumber, avocado, chives, crispy garlic, sesame seeds. (8pcs)
LOMO SALTADO
The perfect Peruvian or Cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry prime tenderloin, koji lomo sauce, onions, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro. Accompanied by French fries and white rice.
Ceviches
Vuelve A La Vida
Our "Seafood Dip" of 6 ounces of seafood, fish, onions, fresh lime juice, and rocoto cream. Perfect for sharing.
Leche De Tigre (Corvina)
Shot of Corvina, onions, and fresh lime juice. (4oz)
Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche Cholo Power
Ceviche de corvina, ají amarillo-leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha.
Maki Roll's
Appetizers
Papa a La Huancaina
Our signature huanciana sauce with Andean potatoes.
MAIZ AL WOK
Fresh sweet corn cooked in the wok with ginger-garlic and finished with aji amarillo furikake butter, cilantro, and red onion.
Causa
Mashed Peruvian yellow potato infused with yellow pepper, lime, salt. Formed in a round base and stuffed with mixed vegetables. Topped with a bojita olive.
Pulpo Al Olivo
Tender thin sliced octopus in a soft Peruvian botija olive sauce.
Salads
Mains
Wagyu A Lo Pobre
7-ounce wagyu, served with almond ocopa sauce, fragrant jasmine rice, sweet plantains, pickled ginger, and sunny-side-up eggs.
Aji De Gallina
Free-range shredded chicken in a yellow paper cream with a touch of milk and Parmesan cheese and almond sauce. Accompanied by white rice.
Seco De Res
Papardelle
Chaufa Quinoa
Wok cooked fried rice, signature mayu sauce, scallion, eggs, celery, ginger, peppers, and Thai basil (vegan options available)
Supay shrimps
dehydrated onions, antichucera sauce, crispy garlic, shallots, native potatoes
Side Orders
Desserts
Suspiro Limeño
Dulce de leche, Port Wine merengue with a touch of cinnamon.
Lucuma Cheesecake
A cheesecake with a peruvian twist. Lucuma is a dry orange fruit with a lot of flavour. The combination of lucuma and chocolate is always a winner.
Picarones
Picarones are prepared with sweet potato and Zapallo, and the syrup is made with fig, cinnamon, cloves and pineapple. (4pcs)
Beverages
Chicha Morada
Peruvian purple corn juice made with cinnmaon, cloves, nutmeg, pineapple and apples.
Coke
Evian
Natural Mineral Water (750 ML)
Evian Sparkling
Inca Diet
Inca Kola
The soda has a sweet, fruity flavor that somewhat resembles its main ingredient, lemon verbena.
S. Pellegrino
Natual Mineral Water