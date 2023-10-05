10% OFF
Popular Items

Our signature Ceviche de corvina, leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha. Taste Peru's flavors in one dish.

Mayu rocoto, bluefin tartare, cucumber, avocado, chives, crispy garlic, sesame seeds. (8pcs)

The perfect Peruvian or Cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry prime tenderloin, koji lomo sauce, onions, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro. Accompanied by French fries and white rice.

MAIN MENU

SMALL TO SHARE APPS

MAIZ AL WOK

MAIZ AL WOK

$14.00

Fresh sweet corn cooked in the wok with ginger-garlic and finished with aji amarillo furikake butter, cilantro, and red onion.

YUCA A LA HUANCAINA

$13.00

ENSALADA PACHACUTI

$15.00

WAGYU ANTICUCHERO

$30.00

CHACRA

The perfect Peruvian or Cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry prime tenderloin, koji lomo sauce, onions, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro. Accompanied by French fries and white rice.

RAGU OSSOBUCCO

$37.00

GNOCCHI CHARACOTO

$46.00

BRANZINO

$45.00

PARPADELLE

$36.00

LUNCH MENU

Executive Lunch

Executive Lunch

$35.00

Pick one of each category Choice of Appetizer Main course (Half portion of original):

TAKE-OUT

Ceviches

Vuelve A La Vida

$19.00

Our "Seafood Dip" of 6 ounces of seafood, fish, onions, fresh lime juice, and rocoto cream. Perfect for sharing.

$12.00

Shot of Corvina, onions, and fresh lime juice. (4oz)

$24.00
$23.00

Ceviche de corvina, ají amarillo-leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha.

Our signature Ceviche de corvina, leche de tigre, fresh lime, accompanied with sweet potato, choclo, and cancha. Taste Peru's flavors in one dish.

Maki Roll's

Mayu rocoto, bluefin tartare, cucumber, avocado, chives, crispy garlic, sesame seeds. (8pcs)

$19.00

8 pieces, yuzu kosho acevichado sauce, cucumber, chives, gochugaru, avocado and crispy onion.

HOTATE PARMA

$24.00

Appetizers

$9.00

Our signature huanciana sauce with Andean potatoes.

$10.00

Fresh sweet corn cooked in the wok with ginger-garlic and finished with aji amarillo furikake butter, cilantro, and red onion.

Causa

$10.50+

Mashed Peruvian yellow potato infused with yellow pepper, lime, salt. Formed in a round base and stuffed with mixed vegetables. Topped with a bojita olive.

Pulpo Al Olivo

$18.00

Tender thin sliced octopus in a soft Peruvian botija olive sauce.

Salads

$18.00

Red watercress, quinoa, green apple, aji amarillo ponzu vinaigrette, crunchy quinoa, kiwicha, red onion, and aguaymanto.

Mains

The perfect Peruvian or Cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry prime tenderloin, koji lomo sauce, onions, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro. Accompanied by French fries and white rice.

$33.00

7-ounce wagyu, served with almond ocopa sauce, fragrant jasmine rice, sweet plantains, pickled ginger, and sunny-side-up eggs.

$19.00

Free-range shredded chicken in a yellow paper cream with a touch of milk and Parmesan cheese and almond sauce. Accompanied by white rice.

Seco De Res

$17.00

Papardelle

$20.00
$19.00

Wok cooked fried rice, signature mayu sauce, scallion, eggs, celery, ginger, peppers, and Thai basil (vegan options available)

Supay shrimps

$18.00

dehydrated onions, antichucera sauce, crispy garlic, shallots, native potatoes

Side Orders

Huancaina Sauce

$4.50

4oz of our signature sauce

Almond Ocopa

$4.50

Huacatay based smooth sauce with almonds.

Aji Verde

$4.50

4oz of our home made jalapeno base sauce

Fried Eggs

$5.00

2 units of fried eggs

French Fries

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Maduros

$6.00

Fragrant Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Desserts

$9.00

Dulce de leche, Port Wine merengue with a touch of cinnamon.

$9.00

A cheesecake with a peruvian twist. Lucuma is a dry orange fruit with a lot of flavour. The combination of lucuma and chocolate is always a winner.

$5.00

Picarones are prepared with sweet potato and Zapallo, and the syrup is made with fig, cinnamon, cloves and pineapple. (4pcs)

Beverages

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Peruvian purple corn juice made with cinnmaon, cloves, nutmeg, pineapple and apples.

Coke

$3.50

Evian

$9.00

Natural Mineral Water (750 ML)

Evian Sparkling

$9.00

Inca Diet

$4.50

Inca Kola

$5.00

The soda has a sweet, fruity flavor that somewhat resembles its main ingredient, lemon verbena.

S. Pellegrino

$11.00

Natual Mineral Water

Sprite

$3.50

Kola inglesa

$5.00

Bar Bites

Bites

Charred Octopus

$16.00

Wagyu Anticuchero

$18.00

Seared Scallops

$22.00

Papa a La Huancaina

$12.00

Salmon Roll

$12.00