Array Eatery Wynwood 195 nw 36 st
Starters
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
English Cucumbers, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and chili Vinaigrette
- Krab Rangoon$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll$10.00
- Fun Guy Roll$9.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Onion Rings$10.00
- Truffle Fries$12.00
- Philly Egg Rolls$11.00
Handheld
Bowls
Array Eatery Wynwood 195 nw 36 st Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 794-2494
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM