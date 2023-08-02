Dinner

Salad

Greek Salad

$17.00

mesclun, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta, kalamata olives, dressed with olive oil

Bordeaux Salad

$18.00

roasted beets, grilled bell pepper, apple, rocket, goat cheese, nuts, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce

Frisée aux Lardons Salad

$20.00

frisée, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, poached egg, croutons, goat cheese, dressed with creamy mustard-balsamic dressing

De Bistec Salad

$27.00

grilled skirt steak, zoodles, rocket, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, dressed with honey-balsamic sauce

Grilled Octopus Salad

$25.00

rocket, tomato, red onion, potato, dressed with chef's special sauce

Brie “Ile de France” Salad

$21.00

baked brie, rocket, sun-dried tomatoes, nuts, pomegranate, dressed with cranberry sauce

Burrata Salad

$20.00

over tomatoes, rocket, basil leaves, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce

Poitou-Charentes Salad

$22.00

warm goat cheese tart, poached pear, sliced prosciutto, mesclun, dressed with champagne vinegar

Cold Appetizers

Mezze for Two

$22.00

hummus, tzatziki, mushroom dip

Foie-Gras Pate

$34.00Out of stock

topped with fig marmalade, croutons, dry fruits

Chicken Mousse “Black Currant”

$22.00

chicken liver spread, topped with topped with brandy, softened black currants

Salmon Gravlax

$24.00

thinly sliced salmon, marinated in sugar, served on a bed of pink Himalayan salt

Whipped Ricotta

$16.00

whole milk ricotta, fresh mint, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, honey, flat bread

Charcuterie for Two: Meats

$38.00

assorted cold meats

Charcuterie for Two: Pickled

$18.00

assorted pickled delicacies

Charcuterie for Two: Cheeses

$34.00Out of stock

assorted cheeses

Raw Bar

Oysters: Blue Point

$18.00

1/2 dozen

Oysters: Kumamoto

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen

Oysters: Prince Edward Island

$20.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen

Oyster Shooters

$20.00

three oyster shots with lemon juice, grated jalapeno, quail egg, flying fish roe, chef's signature sauce

Carpaccio: Beef

$26.00

beef: rocket, parmesan, aioli, dressed with yuzu truffle sauce, balsamic reduction

Tartar: Beef

$26.00

beef: shallots, cornichons, capers, egg yolk, mustard, parsley, Tabasco, Worchester sauce

Tartar: Tuna

$20.00

tuna: mango, avocado, microgreens, dressed with soy sauce and mango-chutney sauce

Crudo: Chilean sea bass

$24.00

chilean sea bass: microgreens, jalapeno, dressed with spicy citrus yuzu ponzu

Crudo: Tuna

$22.00

tuna: lemon mascarpone, toasted almonds, apple, parsley, dressed with vinaigrette

Louis XIV

$28.00

caviar served with egg yolk, egg white, onion, chives, creme fraiche, mini crepes

Caviar: Red

$26.00

served with creme fraiche, toast

Caviar: Black

$32.00

served with creme fraiche, toast

Seafood Tower

$110.00Out of stock

Blue Point oysters, Kumamoto oysters, poached shrimps, chilled cold-water lobster, tuna tartar, assorted sashimi, Chilean king crab, caviar

Hot Appetizers

Patatas Bravas

$18.00

homemade aioli, creme fraiche, topped with salmon roe

Roasted Bone Marrow

$28.00

shallot confit, citrus, thyme, parsley, garlic, dressed with cognac

Foie-Gras

$30.00

seared duck liver over caramelized apple, dressed with mulberry sauce

Dates “à Cheval”

$18.00

stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped with sliced bacon, baked in “spiceberry” sauce

Escargot Gratinée

$22.00Out of stock

baked with herbs in garlic butter

Calamari

$20.00

fried, topped with spicy aioli

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$26.00

finger potato, cherry tomato, spicy aioli

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00Out of stock

in seafood bisque cream sauce, dressed with cognac

Brie “Jacques”

$21.00Out of stock

baked in butterscotch, topped with honey, toasted walnuts, dried fruit

Soup

Classic French Onion

$17.00Out of stock

veal broth, caramelized onions, gruyere

Lobster Bisque

$21.00

bergamot, dressed with cognac

Avocado Escargot Cappuccino

$19.00

avocado, champignon mushrooms, escargot, olive oil, whole milk foam

Of the Sea

Cioppino for Two

$44.00Out of stock

spicy tomato, tiger prawns, scallops, lobster, mussels, calamari, whitefish filet, lobster

Lobster

$41.00

baked, stuffed with crab meat, spinach, mozzarella, oregano, topped with garlic-lemon butter

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

cooked in organic cedar plank, served with vegetables, dressed with miso-glaze sauce and soy foam

Branzino

$39.00

grilled, served with aioli, crispy carrot, salad

Arctic Char

$32.00Out of stock

baked, rocket, topped with cranberry marmalade, foam

Mussels “Marinieres”

$28.00Out of stock

poached in white wine with shallots, thyme, tomatoes, basil and butter

Swordfish

$38.00Out of stock

baked, topped with lemon, creamy marble sauce

Diver Scallops

$28.00

dressed with pesto cream sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$36.00

spaghetti with shrimp, calamari, mussels, marinated in olive oil and lemon zest with creamy sauce

Lobster Fettuccine

$32.00

with creamy sauce, saffron

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$28.00

dressed with bisque sauce, bacon crumbs

Garnalen Shrimp

$28.00

shallot, thymine, garlic, vegetable broth, cream, saffron

Pike Tornado

$29.00

Creamy Shrimp Risotto

$28.00Out of stock

Dover Sole Meuniere

$50.00Out of stock

Of the Land

Burger: Beef

$19.00

beef: sirloin patty, caramelized onion, gruyere

Burger: Lamb

$23.00

lamb: rocket, capers, mayonnaise, tomato

Skirt Steak, 10 oz

$36.00

rocket, veg, dressed with chipotle sauce

Pozharsky Cutlets

$26.00

breaded cutlets of ground chicken, dressed with mushroom sauce

Coq Dans Le Vin

$26.00

Cornish hen in puff pastry, champignons, shallot, red wine, cognac, bacon, carrots

Ribeye Steak, 14 oz

$44.00

New York Strip Reserve, 12 oz

$40.00

Beefsteak in Seaweed Butter Sauce, 10 oz

$36.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Pork Medallion

$28.00Out of stock

Leg of Lamb

$32.00

Duck Magre

$28.00

Tamahack, 42 oz

$200.00

Dessert

Marquis

$14.00

delicate dark chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry puree

Strudel

$14.00

stuffed with apples and dried apricots, served hot with scoop of ice cream

Tiramisu

$12.00

layered with whipped cream and mascarpone, flavored with cocoa

Éclairs

$12.00

choux dough, filled with whipped cream, topped with chocolate

Napoleon

$12.00Out of stock

layers of flakey dough with custard cream, topped with chocolate sauce

Poached Pear

$14.00

vanilla sauce, raspberry praline, stuffed with vanilla mascarpone

Pavlova

$14.00Out of stock

topped with raspberry praline, softly whipped cream, and fresh berries

Tarte Tatin

$12.00Out of stock

upside-down cake made of thin pastry, pears in caramel sauce, served hot with a scoop of ice cream

Halva Parfait

$12.00

frozen, with whipped cream, honey caramel, rum, walnut, topped with glazed chocolate

Cheese Fritters (Syrniki)

$16.00

berries, sour cream, honey

Fruit Platter for Two

$26.00Out of stock

watermelon, berries, melon, orange, grapes

Ice Cream

$8.00

vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

Chocolate Lava

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Mousse Raspberry

$14.00

Mousse White Chocolate

$14.00

Mousse Duo Chocolate

$14.00

Caramel Sea Salt

$6.00

Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Pistachio

$6.00

Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Hazelnut

$6.00

Banana Dolce De Leche

$6.00

Sorbet Lemon

$6.00

Sorbet Mango

$6.00

Sorbet Raspberry

$6.00

Sorbet Strawberry

$6.00

Brunch / Lunch

Eggs

Omelette: Spanish

$15.00

bacon, peppers, onion, potatoes, cheddar

Omelette: Italian

$15.00

tomato, basil, spinach, mozzarella, olives

Omelette: French

$15.00

cherry tomato, spinach, crumbled goat cheese, capers

Omelette: Protein

$15.00

egg whites, chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese, zucchini

Benedict: Original

$15.00

Benedict: Salmon Avocado

$17.00

Benedict: Lobster

$22.00

Benedict: Latke

$18.00

Three Eggs: Scrambled

$12.00

Three Eggs: Sunny Side Up

$12.00

Shakshuka

$18.00

Maghreb style in a sauce of tomato, olive oil, feta cheese, peppers, onion, and spices

Savory

Croque Madame

$17.00

ham, gruyere, bechamel sauce, fried egg, served on toasted bread with cornichons, rocket

Croissant with Prosciutto

$13.00

rocket, blue cheese, glazed with thousand island and balsamic

Chicken Mousse “Black Currant”

$22.00

chicken liver spread, topped with topped with brandy, softened black currants

Tartine: Original

$13.00

original: creamy burrata, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, rocket, balsamic glaze, pesto

Tartine: Smoked salmon

$14.00

smoked salmon: creme fraiche, capers, radish, rocket

Tartine: Sorrento

$13.00

sorrento: roasted grape honey, whipped ricotta, prosciutto, cashew

Creamy Oatmeal

$10.00

topped with granola and yogurt, fruit, honey

Sweet

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

two slices of French loaf stuffed with mascarpone, served with fresh whipped cream, fruit

Pancakes: Nutella

$16.00

nutella: with raspberry, toasted almonds

Pancakes: Blueberry

$14.00

blueberry: with maple syrup, whipped cream

Pancakes: Tiramisu and amaretto

$15.00

tiramisu and amaretto: with mascarpone, grated chocolate

Crepes: Nutella

$14.00

nutella, strawberry, mascarpone, walnuts

Crepes: Dulce de leche

$14.00

dulche de leche, mascarpone, berries, pistachio

Crepes: Strawberry

$14.00

strawberry, lemon curd, chantilly cream, flambe

Salad

Greek Salad

$17.00

mesclun, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta, kalamata olives, dressed with olive oil

Bordeaux Salad

$18.00

roasted beets, grilled bell pepper, apple, rocket, goat cheese, nuts, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce

Grilled Octopus Salad

$25.00

rocket, tomato, red onion, potato, dressed with chef's special sauce

Burrata Salad

$20.00

over tomatoes, rocket, basil leaves, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce

Mezze for Two

$22.00

hummus, tzatziki, mushroom dip

Soup

Classic French Onion

$17.00Out of stock

veal broth, caramelized onions, gruyere

Lobster Bisque

$21.00

bergamot, dressed with cognac

Avocado Escargot Cappuccino

$19.00

avocado, champignon mushrooms, escargot, olive oil, whole milk foam

Gazpacho: Original

$13.00

hardened bread, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, garlic, drizzled with olive oil, wine vinegar

Gazpacho: Beet-raspberry

$13.00

cucumber, onion, beet, fresh dill, raspberry, drizzled with olive oil

Wraps & Sandos

Duck Wrap

$15.00

duck breast, mesclun greens, pears, roasted almond, raspberry sauce

Poulette Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, tomato, rocket, parmesan, red onion, pesto, croutons

Salmon Wrap

$15.00

lox, capers, tomato, rocket, red onion, burrata

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

skirt steak, caramelized onions, mozzarella, on a pressed baguette

Parisian Sandwich

$16.00

salami, gruyere, cornichons, dijon mustard, on a pressed baguette

French Onion Fromage Sandwich

$14.00

caramelized onions, gruyere, on a pressed baguette

Raw Bar

Oysters: Blue Point

$18.00

1/2 dozen

Oysters: Kumamoto

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen

Oysters: Prince Edward Island

$20.00Out of stock

1/2 dozen

Oyster Shooters

$20.00

three oyster shots with lemon juice, grated jalapeno, quail egg, flying fish roe, chef's signature sauce

Carpaccio: Beef

$26.00

beef: rocket, parmesan, aioli, dressed with yuzu truffle sauce, balsamic reduction

Tartar: Beef

$26.00

beef: shallots, cornichons, capers, egg yolk, mustard, parsley, Tabasco, Worchester sauce

Tartar: Tuna

$20.00

tuna: mango, avocado, microgreens, dressed with soy sauce and mango-chutney sauce

Crudo: Chilean sea bass

$24.00

chilean sea bass: microgreens, jalapeno, dressed with spicy citrus yuzu ponzu

Crudo: Tuna

$22.00

tuna: lemon mascarpone, toasted almonds, apple, parsley, dressed with vinaigrette

Louis XIV

$28.00

caviar served with egg yolk, egg white, onion, chives, creme fraiche, mini crepes

Caviar: Red

$26.00

served with creme fraiche, toast

Caviar: Black

$32.00

served with creme fraiche, toast

Seafood Tower

$110.00Out of stock

Blue Point oysters, Kumamoto oysters, poached shrimps, chilled cold-water lobster, tuna tartar, assorted sashimi, Chilean king crab, caviar

Entree

Calamari

$20.00

fried, topped with spicy aioli

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$26.00

finger potato, cherry tomato, spicy aioli

Chilean Sea Bass

$40.00

cooked in organic cedar plank, served with vegetables, dressed with miso-glaze sauce and soy foam

Branzino

$39.00

grilled, served with aioli, crispy carrot, salad

Diver Scallops

$28.00

dressed with pesto cream sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$36.00

spaghetti with shrimp, calamari, mussels, marinated in olive oil and lemon zest with creamy sauce

Lobster Fettuccine

$32.00

with creamy sauce, saffron

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$28.00

dressed with bisque sauce, bacon crumbs

Garnalen Shrimp

$26.00

grilled, marinated in chili and mint

Creamy Shrimp Risotto

$28.00

Dover Sole Meuniere

$46.00

pan seared, topped with lemon and capers

Burger: Beef

$19.00

beef: sirloin patty, caramelized onion, gruyere

Burger: Lamb

$23.00

lamb: rocket, capers, mayonnaise, tomato

Ribeye Steak, 14 oz

$44.00

onions, rosemary, grilled vegetables, drizzled with tomato-basil sauce

New York Strip Reserve, 12 oz

$40.00

rosemary, grilled vegetables

Skirt Steak, 10 oz

$36.00

rocket, veg, dressed with chipotle sauce

Beefsteak In Seaweed Butter Sauce, 10 oz

$36.00

garlic, unsalted butter, dressed with chopped coriander, served with foie-gras mousse

Filet Mignon

$42.00

layered with portobello mushrooms in cream sauce, served on bed of spinach and green asparagus shoots

Pork Medallion

$28.00

baked, shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, dressed with cream-mushroom sauce

Leg Of Lamb

$28.00

baked in batter with sweet mustard, rosemary, ginger and Provencal spices, served with vegetables

Duck “Magre”

$28.00

duck breast in honey and spices, served on bed of sautéd spinach with apple and pear, dressed with mulberry sauce

Pozharsky Cutlets

$26.00

breaded cutlets of ground chicken, dressed with mushroom sauce

Coq Dans Le Vin

$26.00

cornish hen, champignons, shallot, red wine, cognac, bacon, carrots

Dessert (Copy)

Marquis

$14.00

delicate dark chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry puree

Strudel

$14.00

stuffed with apples and dried apricots, served hot with scoop of ice cream

Tiramisu

$12.00

layered with whipped cream and mascarpone, flavored with cocoa

Éclairs

$12.00

choux dough, filled with whipped cream, topped with chocolate

Napoleon

$12.00Out of stock

layers of flakey dough with custard cream, topped with chocolate sauce

Poached Pear

$14.00

vanilla sauce, raspberry praline, stuffed with vanilla mascarpone

Pavlova

$14.00Out of stock

topped with raspberry praline, softly whipped cream, and fresh berries

Tarte Tatin

$12.00Out of stock

upside-down cake made of thin pastry, pears in caramel sauce, served hot with a scoop of ice cream

Halva Parfait

$12.00

frozen, with whipped cream, honey caramel, rum, walnut, topped with glazed chocolate

Cheese Fritters (Syrniki)

$16.00

berries, sour cream, honey

Fruit Platter for Two

$26.00Out of stock

watermelon, berries, melon, orange, grapes

Ice Cream

$8.00

vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

Chocolate Lava

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Mousse Raspberry

$14.00

Mousse White Chocolate

$14.00

Mousse Duo Chocolate

$14.00

Caramel Sea Salt

$6.00

Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Pistachio

$6.00

Dark Chocolate

$6.00

Hazelnut

$6.00

Banana Dolce De Leche

$6.00

Sorbet Lemon

$6.00

Sorbet Mango

$6.00

Sorbet Raspberry

$6.00

Sorbet Strawberry

$6.00

Happy Hour

Signature Drinks (Deep Copy)

Passion Fruit Spritz

$16.00

Lychee Hibiscus Mule

$16.00

Menu 3PD

Of the Land (Deep Copy)

Burger: Beef

$22.00

beef: sirloin patty, caramelized onion, gruyere

Burger: Lamb

$26.00

lamb: rocket, capers, mayonnaise, tomato

Skirt Steak, 10 oz

$38.00

rocket, veg, dressed with chipotle sauce

Pozharsky Cutlets

$28.00

breaded cutlets of ground chicken, dressed with mushroom sauce

Coq Dans Le Vin

$29.00

Cornish hen in puff pastry, champignons, shallot, red wine, cognac, bacon, carrots

Salad (Deep Copy)

Greek Salad

$19.00

mesclun, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta, kalamata olives, dressed with olive oil

Bordeaux Salad

$21.00

roasted beets, grilled bell pepper, apple, rocket, goat cheese, nuts, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce

Frisée aux Lardons Salad

$22.00

frisée, mesclun, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, poached egg, croutons, goat cheese, dressed with creamy mustard-balsamic dressing

De Bistec Salad

$26.00

grilled skirt steak, zoodles, rocket, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, dressed with honey-balsamic sauce

Grilled Octopus Salad

$27.00

rocket, tomato, red onion, potato, dressed with chef's special sauce

Brie “Ile de France” Salad

$21.00

baked brie, rocket, sun-dried tomatoes, nuts, pomegranate, dressed with cranberry sauce

Burrata Salad

$22.00

over tomatoes, rocket, basil leaves, dressed with pesto-glaze sauce

Poitou-Charentes Salad

$25.00

warm goat cheese tart, poached pear, sliced prosciutto, mesclun, dressed with champagne vinegar

Cold Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Mezze for Two

$26.00

hummus, tzatziki, mushroom dip

Foie-Gras Pate

$37.00

topped with fig marmalade, croutons, dry fruits

Chicken Mousse “Black Currant”

$24.00

chicken liver spread, topped with topped with brandy, softened black currants

Salmon Gravlax

$24.00

thinly sliced salmon, marinated in sugar, served on a bed of pink Himalayan salt

Whipped Ricotta

$19.00

whole milk ricotta, fresh mint, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, honey, flat bread

Charcuterie for Two: Meats

$40.00

assorted cold meats

Charcuterie for Two: Pickled

$19.00

assorted pickled delicacies

Charcuterie for Two: Cheeses

$37.00

assorted cheeses

Raw Bar (Deep Copy)

Oysters: Blue Point

$21.00

1/2 dozen

Oysters: Kumamoto

$25.00

1/2 dozen

Oysters: Prince Edward Island

$23.00

1/2 dozen

Oyster Shooters

$20.00

three oyster shots with lemon juice, grated jalapeno, quail egg, flying fish roe, chef's signature sauce

Carpaccio: Beef

$25.00

beef: rocket, parmesan, aioli, dressed with yuzu truffle sauce, balsamic reduction

Tartar: Beef

$27.00

beef: shallots, cornichons, capers, egg yolk, mustard, parsley, Tabasco, Worchester sauce

Tartar: Tuna

$21.00

tuna: mango, avocado, microgreens, dressed with soy sauce and mango-chutney sauce

Crudo: Chilean sea bass

$25.00

chilean sea bass: microgreens, jalapeno, dressed with spicy citrus yuzu ponzu

Crudo: Tuna

$24.00

tuna: lemon mascarpone, toasted almonds, apple, parsley, dressed with vinaigrette

Louis XIV

$32.00

caviar served with egg yolk, egg white, onion, chives, creme fraiche, mini crepes

Caviar: Red

$30.00

served with creme fraiche, toast

Caviar: Black

$30.00

served with creme fraiche, toast

Seafood Tower

$125.00

Blue Point oysters, Kumamoto oysters, poached shrimps, chilled cold-water lobster, tuna tartar, assorted sashimi, Chilean king crab, caviar

Hot Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Patatas Bravas

$21.00

homemade aioli, creme fraiche, topped with salmon roe

Roasted Bone Marrow

$28.00

shallot confit, citrus, thyme, parsley, garlic, dressed with cognac

Foie-Gras

$32.00

seared duck liver over caramelized apple, dressed with mulberry sauce

Dates “à Cheval”

$21.00

stuffed with goat cheese, wrapped with sliced bacon, baked in “spiceberry” sauce

Escargot Gratinée

$21.00

baked with herbs in garlic butter

Calamari

$23.00

fried, topped with spicy aioli

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$30.00

finger potato, cherry tomato, spicy aioli

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

in seafood bisque cream sauce, dressed with cognac

Brie “Jacques”

$21.00

baked in butterscotch, topped with honey, toasted walnuts, dried fruit

Soup (Deep Copy)

Classic French Onion

$17.00

veal broth, caramelized onions, gruyere

Lobster Bisque

$17.00

bergamot, dressed with cognac

Avocado Escargot Cappuccino

$17.00

avocado, champignon mushrooms, escargot, olive oil, whole milk foam

Dessert (Deep Copy)

Marquis

$14.00

delicate dark chocolate mousse, topped with raspberry puree

Strudel

$14.00

stuffed with apples and dried apricots, served hot with scoop of ice cream

Tiramisu

$14.00

layered with whipped cream and mascarpone, flavored with cocoa

Éclairs

$14.00

choux dough, filled with whipped cream, topped with chocolate

Napoleon

$14.00

layers of flakey dough with custard cream, topped with chocolate sauce

Poached Pear

$14.00

vanilla sauce, raspberry praline, stuffed with vanilla mascarpone

Pavlova

$14.00

topped with raspberry praline, softly whipped cream, and fresh berries

Tarte Tatin

$14.00

upside-down cake made of thin pastry, pears in caramel sauce, served hot with a scoop of ice cream

Halva Parfait

$14.00

frozen, with whipped cream, honey caramel, rum, walnut, topped with glazed chocolate

Cheese Fritters (Syrniki)

$14.00

berries, sour cream, honey

Fruit Platter for Two

$30.00

watermelon, berries, melon, orange, grapes

Ice Cream

$8.00

vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

Of the Sea (Deep Copy)

Cioppino for Two

$48.00

spicy tomato, tiger prawns, scallops, lobster, mussels, calamari, whitefish filet, lobster

Lobster

$40.00

baked, stuffed with crab meat, spinach, mozzarella, oregano, topped with garlic-lemon butter

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

cooked in organic cedar plank, served with vegetables, dressed with miso-glaze sauce and soy foam

Branzino

$40.00

grilled, served with aioli, crispy carrot, salad

Arctic Char

$36.00

baked, rocket, topped with cranberry marmalade, foam

Mussels “Marinieres”

$32.00

poached in white wine with shallots, thyme, tomatoes, basil and butter

Swordfish

$38.00

baked, topped with lemon, creamy marble sauce

Diver Scallops

$32.00

dressed with pesto cream sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$40.00

spaghetti with shrimp, calamari, mussels, marinated in olive oil and lemon zest with creamy sauce

Lobster Fettuccine

$36.00

with creamy sauce, saffron

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$31.00

dressed with bisque sauce, bacon crumbs

Garnalen Shrimp

$29.00

shallot, thymine, garlic, vegetable broth, cream, saffron

Bar Menu

Vodka

Well Vodka

$14.00

Absolut

$14.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$14.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Stoli Elite

$20.00

Stolichnaya

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Beluga

$18.00

Well Vodka

$28.00

Absolut

$28.00

Belvedere

$28.00

Chopin

$28.00

Ciroc

$28.00

Titos

$28.00

Grey Goose

$28.00

Stoli Elite

$40.00

Stolichnaya

$28.00

Ketel One

$28.00

Gin

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Gordons

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Well Rum

$24.00

Bacardi

$24.00

Bacardi Limon

$24.00

Captain Morgan

$24.00

Malibu

$24.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$14.00

Milagro

$14.00

Casa Noble

$14.00

Casa Amigo Reposado

$16.00

Casa Amigo Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Café

$16.00

Milagro Reposado

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Xo Café

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Milagro

$28.00

Casa Noble

$28.00

Casa Amigo Reposado

$32.00

Casa Amigo Blanco

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

$36.00

Patron Café

$32.00

Milagro Reposado

$32.00

Patron Reposado

$32.00

Patron Silver

$28.00

Patron Xo Café

$28.00

Don Julio 1942

$84.00

Clase Azul

$90.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$14.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers 46

$16.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Mitcher

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Well Whiskey

$28.00

Angels Envy

$32.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$24.00

Jim Beam

$24.00

Knob Creek

$32.00

Makers 46

$32.00

Makers Mark

$28.00

Mitcher

$28.00

Woodford Reserve

$32.00

Scotch/Burbon

Well Scotch

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$20.00

Dewars

$14.00

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

J & B

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$50.00

Mc Callen 12

$16.00

Mc Callen 15

$35.00

Mc Callen 18

$65.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$12.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Beer

Samuel Adams

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Wine

BTG Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc, Margaret River, Australia

$11.00

BTG Bodini, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$12.00

BTG Le Grand Prebois, Rose', Vin De France, France

$12.00

BTG Broadside, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Califonia

$14.00

BTG Bulletin Place, Moscato, South Eastern Australia

$11.00

BTG Skyside, Chardonnay, California

$13.00

BTG Cavaliere d'Oro Gabbiano, Pinot Grigio, Tre Venezie, Veneto, Italy

$12.00

BTG Santa Marina, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy

$13.00

BTB Champagne Delamotte Brut, Champagne, France

$150.00

BTB Moët & Chandon Imperial, Brut Champagne, France

$140.00

BTB Moët & Chandon Imperial, Rosé Champagne, France

$160.00

BTB Dom Pérignon, Brut, Champagne, France

$600.00

BTB New World Areyna, Torrontes, Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

$45.00

BTB Casa Silva, Carmenere, Los Lingues Vineyard, Valle del Colchagua, Central Valley, Chile

$55.00

BTB Robert Craig, Chardonnay, Gap's Crown Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, California

$140.00

BTB Robert Craig, Cabernet Sauvignon, Affinity, Napa Valley, California

$160.00

BTB Brick Barn, Grenache Rosé, Santa Ynez Valley, California

$60.00

BTB Brick Barn, Syrah, Santa Ynez Valley, California

$75.00

BTB Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, California

$270.00

BTB Cakebread Cellars, Merlot, Napa Valley California

$150.00

BTB Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley California

$210.00

BTB Old World Jermann, Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

$70.00

BTB Isole e Olena, Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy

$90.00

BTB Chateau de la Cree, Chardonnay, Knights Templar Cuvee, Montagny 1er Cru, Cote Chalonnaise, Burgundy, France

$90.00

BTB Chevalier de la Cree, Pinot Noir, Knights Templar Cuvee, Cote de Beaune, Burgundy, France

$110.00

BTB Caparzo, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy

$120.00

BTB Gaja, Barolo Dagromis, Piedmont, Italy

$270.00

BTB Pazo das Bruxas, Rías Baixas Albariño, Galicia, Spain

$60.00

BTB Langlois-Chateau, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France

$80.00

BTB La Fête Du Rosé, Côtes de Provence Rosé, Provence, France

$60.00

BTB Château Chapelle D'Aliénor, Bordeaux Supérieur Rouge, Bordeaux, France

$50.00

BTB Château de Nalys, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône Valley, France

$240.00

BTB Familia Torres, Salmos, Priorat, Catalonia, Spain

$100.00

BTB Termes, Tempranillo, Toro ,Spain

$60.00

Signature Drinks

Passion Fruit Spritz

$16.00

Lychee Hibiscus Mule

$16.00

Spicy Passionfruit Margarita

$16.00

Old Cuban

$16.00

Raspberry Paloma

$16.00

Elderflower Even East-side

$16.00

Marshmallow old fashioned

$16.00

NA Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Double Expresso

$5.00

Cold Latte

$5.00

Cortadito

$5.00

Affogato

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00