Artee's Cajun Kitchen Marietta Square
Desserts
Dinner/Lunch Plates
Harvest Spring Salad (POM)
Harvest Spring Salad made with Mix green lettuce and chopped strawberries, blueberries, shredded carrots, mandarin oranges, red onions, and almonds
Kickin' Creamy Cajun Pasta (POM)
Flavoured with onion, tricolour peppers, and cream sauce. Pasta Only
Smothered Pork Chop Dinner (POM)
Gravy Smoother Pork chop deep fried in Artee's unique Cornmeal blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Cornmeal Fried Pork Chop Dinner (POM)
Pork chop fried in Artee's unique Cornmeal blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Beef Short Ribs (POM)
Red Wine Braised Short Rib Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Artee's Cajun Wings (6 Piece) (POM)
Fried or baked in Artee's Cajun spice dry rub served with broccoli slaw
Artee's Cajun Wings (10 Piece) (POM
Fried or baked in Artee's Cajun spice dry rub served with broccoli slaw
Artee's Cajun Wings 15 Pieces (POM)
Fried or baked in Artee's Cajun spice dry rub served with broccoli slaw
Baked Turkey Wings (POM)
Turkey Wing(s) baked in Artee's Signature Cajun Rub blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Smothered Turkey Wings (POM)
Gravy Smoother Turkey Wing(s) baked in Artee's Signature Cajun Rub blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Sides(POM)
Mashed Potatoes
Real potatoes seasoned and whipped into a delicious side dish. Gravy on the side.
Sweet potato Fries
Seasoned With Cajun Spices and cinnamon
Red Beans and Rice
Small Red Beans which have a mild flavor and creamy texture seamlessly combined with rice to form a delicious creole american side dish.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Real potatoes seasoned with Garlic and whipped into a delicious side dish. Gravy on the side.
Braised Collard Greens(Made with Smoked Turkey)
Braised collard greens, seasoned to perfection.! (Made with REAL Smoked Turkey)
Braised Green Beans(Made with Smoked Turkey)
Braised Green beans, seasoned to perfection.! (Made with REAL Smoked Turkey)
Steak Fries
Deep fried, hearty, steak cut fries with your choice of flavor, condiments and toppings.