Desserts

Finish off your meal with a sweet treat!
Triple Chocolate Brownie

$3.00+

Soft and moist fresh bake brownies

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Decadent, smooth, real dairy vanilla Creme cheesecake!

Dinner/Lunch Plates

Harvest Spring Salad (POM)

$12.00

Harvest Spring Salad made with Mix green lettuce and chopped strawberries, blueberries, shredded carrots, mandarin oranges, red onions, and almonds

Kickin' Creamy Cajun Pasta (POM)

$14.00

Flavoured with onion, tricolour peppers, and cream sauce. Pasta Only

Smothered Pork Chop Dinner (POM)

$15.00

Gravy Smoother Pork chop deep fried in Artee's unique Cornmeal blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Cornmeal Fried Pork Chop Dinner (POM)

$13.00

Pork chop fried in Artee's unique Cornmeal blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Beef Short Ribs (POM)

$20.00

Red Wine Braised Short Rib Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Artee's Cajun Wings (6 Piece) (POM)

$15.00

Fried or baked in Artee's Cajun spice dry rub served with broccoli slaw

Artee's Cajun Wings (10 Piece) (POM

$18.00

Fried or baked in Artee's Cajun spice dry rub served with broccoli slaw

Artee's Cajun Wings 15 Pieces (POM)

$25.00

Fried or baked in Artee's Cajun spice dry rub served with broccoli slaw

Baked Turkey Wings (POM)

$17.00

Turkey Wing(s) baked in Artee's Signature Cajun Rub blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Smothered Turkey Wings (POM)

$19.00

Gravy Smoother Turkey Wing(s) baked in Artee's Signature Cajun Rub blend Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Sides(POM)

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Real potatoes seasoned and whipped into a delicious side dish. Gravy on the side.

Sweet potato Fries

$4.00

Seasoned With Cajun Spices and cinnamon

Red Beans and Rice

$4.00

Small Red Beans which have a mild flavor and creamy texture seamlessly combined with rice to form a delicious creole american side dish.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Real potatoes seasoned with Garlic and whipped into a delicious side dish. Gravy on the side.

Braised Collard Greens(Made with Smoked Turkey)

$4.00

Braised collard greens, seasoned to perfection.! (Made with REAL Smoked Turkey)

Braised Green Beans(Made with Smoked Turkey)

$4.00

Braised Green beans, seasoned to perfection.! (Made with REAL Smoked Turkey)

Steak Fries

$4.00

Deep fried, hearty, steak cut fries with your choice of flavor, condiments and toppings.