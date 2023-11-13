Artesano - Peruvian Fusion
Artesano
Tapas (Small Plates)
- Peruvian Jalea$22.99
Fried red snapper, wild shrimp, and calamari with yucca fries and house-made plantain chips served with salsa criolla and ají amarillo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- House-Marinated Red Snapper Ceviche$19.99
Red Snapper marinated with fresh lime leche de tigre, rocoto chili pure, cilantro, red onion, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper, and roasted yam served with house-made crispy plantain chips.
- House-Marinated Wild Shrimp Ceviche$21.99
Wild Shrimp marinated with fresh lime leche de tigre, rocoto chili pure, cilantro, red onion, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper, and roasted yam served with house-made crispy plantain chips.
- House-Marinated Mixto Ceviche$21.99
Seafood mix marinated with fresh lime leche de tigre, rocoto chili pure, cilantro, red onion, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper, and roasted yam served with house-made crispy plantain chips.
- House-Marinated Ceviche Trio (All 3)$24.99
Includes our Wild Shrimp Ceviche, Red Snapper Ceviche, and our Mixto Ceviche
- Grilled Shrimp Anticuchos$17.99
Wild-caught shrimp skewers with coconut lime glaze served with sweet spicy coleslaw, roasted sweet plantains, and a side of cilantro lime crema. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Grilled Chicken Anticuchos$14.49
All-natural marinated chicken breast skewers served with sweet-spicy coleslaw, roasted sweet plantains, and a side of cilantro lime crema
- Grilled Pork Anticuchos$13.99
Smoked pork belly served with sweet-spicy coleslaw, roasted sweet plantains, and a side of cilantro lime crema
- House-Made Empanadas$12.49
Served with salsa criolla onions and Peruvian ají amarillo sauce
- Truffle Mac and Cheese$11.99
Upgrade to gluten-free pasta for $1.50
- 4 Pieces Pão De Queijo$8.99
House-made toasted cheese popovers, crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside, absolutely delicious and baked fresh in 15 minutes
- 8 Pieces Pão De Queijo$15.99
House-made toasted cheese popovers, crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside, absolutely delicious and baked fresh in 15 minutes
Salads
- Chopped Salad$15.99
Vegan if no dressing. Organic mixed greens and romaine, cherry tomatoes, avocado, corn, black beans, red onion, crispy house-made plantain chips, and ranch dressing
- Quinoa Salad$15.49
Organic red quinoa, organic mixed greens, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, Peruvian corn, citrus vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.49
Gluten-free if no croutons. Chopped organic romaine, house-made croutons, and shaved Parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing
- Artesano Salad$15.49
Vegan if no cheese. Organic mixed greens, sliced fresh pear, goat cheese, red onions, cherry tomato, and caramelized walnuts with citrus vinaigrette
Soups
Sides
- Papas Fritas$5.99
French fries from scratch
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
- Butter Cream Parmesan Mashed Potatoes$6.99
- Yuca Fries Yucca Fritas$7.49
Vegan if no crema. Served with our ají amarillo sauce and cilantro lime crema
- House-Made Crispy Plantain Chips$8.99
Vegan if no crema. Served with our cilantro lime crema and papaya salsa
- Sweet-Spicy Coleslaw$5.99
- Peruvian Tacu Tacu$7.49
Pan-seared rice and beans, ají panca, and garlic
- Roasted Sweet Plantains$5.99
- Grilled Broccoli$5.99
- Mixed Veggies Salteados$6.99
- Side Ensalada Mixta$5.99
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, and citrus vinaigrette
Hot Sandwiches
- Carne Sandwich$17.49
Tender char-fired steak with organic lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, and zesty chimichurri sauce
- Cubano Sandwich$16.49
Slow-roasted pulled pork with sliced ham, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and Dijon mustard sauce pressed on the griddle
- Vegetariano Sandwich$15.99
Caramelized onions, avocado, eggplant, and green zucchini
- Pescado Sandwich$16.99
Sautéed petrale sole fish with organic lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, and zesty chimichurri sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Pollo Sandwich$16.49
Juicy, all natural pulled chicken with sweet-spicy coleslaw and cilantro lime crema
- Peruvian Burrito$16.49
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, avocado, red bell pepper, organic quinoa, red onions, yellow corn, diced roasted potatoes, and our famous ají amarillo sauce in a flour tortilla
Main Dishes
- Peruvian Saltados Vegetariano$21.99
Traditional stir-fry with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Saltado De Pollo$23.99
Traditional stir fry with chicken breast, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Lomo Saltado$25.49
Traditional stir fry with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Saltado De Camaron$27.99
Traditional stir fry with wild shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Saltado Mar Y Tierra$28.99
Traditional stir fry with steak and wild shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, soy sauce and house-made papas fritas; served with a side of Brazilian rice (Make with gluten-free soy sauce for $1.50)
- Veggie Estofado$19.99
Rich Peruvian-style stew of green beans, broccoli, yams, and gold potatoes topped with fresh bell pepper, red onions, and Peruvian corn; served with sofrito black beans and Brazilian rice
- Seco De Costilla$28.99
Slow-braised boneless beef short rib stew with roasted potatoes, English peas, and carrots; served with a side of Brazilian rice
- Chicken Artesano$21.99
All natural boneless skinless chicken thighs marinated in garlic and oregano and slow roasted tender to perfection; served with sofrito black beans, Brazilian rice, and an organic mixed green salad
- Salmon a Lo Macho$29.99
Seafood stew with wild line-caught salmon, calamari, petrale sole, wild shrimp, Brazilian rice, roasted red peppers, peas, and onions; topped with Peruvian salsa criolla. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Churrasco Criollo$27.99
Char-fired steak, finished with ají panca demi-glace, topped with zesty chimichurri sauce; served with roasted potatoes, Peruvian tacu tacu (seared rice and beans), and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk o
- Chancho Braseado$23.99
Tender cuban-style braised pork shoulder, finished on the grill with tangy caramelized onions; served with Peruvian tacu tacu (seared rice and beans), grilled corn on the cob and organic mixed greens
- Albondigas$19.99
Latin meatballs in chipotle tomato sauce served with Brazilian white rice and roasted sweet plantains; topped with Parmesan cheese
- Paella$29.99
Spanish saffron rice with petrale sole, wild shrimp, calamari, and roasted red pepper topped with Peruvian salsa criolla and red bell pepper sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
- Pescado Escabeche$25.49
Sautéed petrale sole fish with sautéed spinach, butter cream Parmesan mashed potatoes, finished with onion escabeche sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked seafood, meat, dairy increases risk of foodborne illness
Extras
Desserts
- Tres Leches Cake$10.99
Moist "3 milk" soaked cake served with chocolate sticks, fresh strawberries and chocolate sauce
- Bread Pudding$10.99
Warm bread pudding served with caramel sauce, chocolate sticks and fresh strawberries
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.99
Made with valrhona chocolate served with fresh strawberries, chocolate sticks, and caramel sauce
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Agua Frescas
Kids Meals
Kids Meals - Premium
Drink Box
Indiv. Drinks
Catering
Tapas
- Serves 6 Peruvian Jalea$98.00
- Serves 12 Peruvian Jalea$188.00
- Serves 6 Red Snapper Ceviche$85.00
- Serves 12 Red Snapper Ceviche$163.00
- Serves 6 Wild Shrimp Ceviche$93.00
- Serves 12 Wild Shrimp Ceviche$179.00
- Serves 6 Mixto Ceviche$91.00
- Serves 12 Mixto Ceviche$175.00
- Serves 6 Grilled Shrimp Anticuchos$76.00
- Serves 12 Grilled Shrimp Anticuchos$147.00
- Serves 6 Grilled Chicken Anticuchos$62.00
- Serves 12 Grilled Chicken Anticuchos$118.00
- Serves 6 Grilled Pork Anticuchos$59.00
- Serves 12 Grilled Pork Anticuchos$114.00
- Serves 6 House-Made Empanadas$53.00
- Serves 12 House-Made Empanadas$102.00
- Serves 6 Truffle Mac and Cheese$51.00
- Serves 12 Truffle Mac and Cheese$98.00
Salad
Sandwiches
- Serves 6 Carne Sandwich$79.00
- Serves 12 Carne Sandwich$152.00
- Serves 6 Pescado Sandwich$77.00
- Serves 12 Pescado Sandwich$147.00
- Serves 6 Cubano Sandwich$74.00
- Serves 12 Cubano Sandwich$143.00
- Serves 6 Pollo Sandwich$74.00
- Serves 12 Pollo Sandwich$143.00
- Serves 6 Vegetariano Sandwich$72.00
- Serves 12 Vegetariano Sandwich$139.00
- Serves 6 Peruvian Burrito$74.00
- Serves 12 Peruvian Burrito$143.00
Main Dishes
- Serves 6 Lomo Saltado$108.00
- Serves 12 Lomo Saltado$208.00
- Serves 6 Saltado De Pollo$102.00
- Serves 12 Saltado De Pollo$196.00
- Serves 6 Saltado De Camaron$119.00
- Serves 12 Saltado De Camaron$228.00
- Serves 6 Saltado Mar y Tierra$123.00
- Serves 12 Saltado Mar y Tierra$237.00
- Serves 6 Saltado Vegetariano$95.00
- Serves 12 Saltado Vegetariano$182.00
- Serves 6 Veggie Estofado$85.00
- Serves 12 Veggie Estofado$163.00
- Serves 6 Churrasco Criollo$119.00
- Serves 12 Churrasco Criollo$228.00
- Serves 6 Seco De Costilla$136.00
- Serves 12 Seco De Costilla$262.00
- Serves 6 Chancho Braseado$108.00
- Serves 12 Chancho Braseado$208.00
- Serves 6 Chicken Artesano$92.00
- Serves 12 Chicken Artesano$176.00
- Serves 6 Albondigas$87.00
- Serves 12 Albondigas$167.00
- Serves 6 Salmon a Lo Macho$139.00
- Serves 12 Salmon a Lo Macho$268.00
- Serves 6 Paella$127.00
- Serves 12 Paella$245.00
- Serves 6 Pescado Escabeche$121.00
- Serves 12 Pescado Escabeche$232.00
Sides
- Serves 6 Papas Fritas$25.00
- Serves 12 Papas Fritas$47.00
- Serves 6 Sweet Potato Fries$30.00
- Serves 12 Sweet Potato Fries$55.00
- Serves 6 Mashed Potatoes$30.00
- Serves 12 Mashed Potatoes$55.00
- Serves 6 Yucca Fritas$32.00
- Serves 12 Yucca Fritas$59.00
- Serves 6 Plantain Chips$38.00
- Serves 12 Plantain Chips$71.00
- Serves 6 Coleslaw$25.00
- Serves 12 Coleslaw$47.00
- Serves 6 Tacu Tacu$32.00
- Serves 12 Tacu Tacu$59.00
- Serves 6 Brazilian Rice$25.00
- Serves 12 Brazilian Rice$47.00
- Serves 6 Black Beans$25.00
- Serves 12 Black Beans$47.00
- Serves 6 Sweet Plantains$25.00
- Serves 12 Sweet Plantains$47.00
- Serves 6 Grilled Broccoli$25.00
- Serves 12 Grilled Broccoli$47.00
- Serves 6 Mixed Veggies$30.00
- Serves 12 Mixed Veggies$55.00
- Serves 6 Corn on the Cab$25.00
- Serves 12 Corn on the Cab$47.00
- Serves 6 Red Quinoa$32.00
- Serves 12 Red Quinoa$59.00
- Bottle-Pique Sauce$11.99
- 16 Oz Aji Amarilla$11.99