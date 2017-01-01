Artifex On Freeman
16oz 4pack
Artifexican - 4pk
Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]
Beer Paper Pale - 4pk
Pale Ale - West Coast Dry, approachable and delicious. Get it while it lasts! Hops: Strata, Mosaic, Simcoe. [ABV: 5.5 | IBU: 47]
Checked Out Straw, Watermelon, Lemonade
Kettle Sour with Strawberry, watermelon and lemon Tart, refreshing, citrus. [ABV: 5 | IBU: N/A]
Chillveza Chilled IPA - 4pk
Chilled IPA Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing Hops: Mosaic and Citra [ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]
Czech Your Citra - 4pk
Hoppy Pilsner Hops: Czech Saaz & Citra. Clean, tropical, west coast. [ABV: 5.1 | IBU: 22]
Forza - Italian Pilsner 4pk
Italian Pilsner Bagby Beer Company Collab Classic, clean, noble. Hops: Czech Saaz & Hallertau Mittlefreüh. [ABV: 5.3 | IBU: 9]
Hard Tea black tea w/lemon - 4pk
Hard Tea With Black Tea and Lemon. John Daily in a can. [ABV: 5 | IBU: NA]
Infinite Layers Pastry Stout - 4pk
Infinite Layers 2022 Pastry Stout “Honey Bunches of Oats” inspired Pastry Stout. Brewed with 3 different types of oats and local Parkin Family honey and honey comb. Thick, decadent, honey, bourbon. [ABV: 13.0% | IBU: 20]
It's Hops Brother - 4pk
West Coast DIPA. Bitter, stone fruit, sticky. Hops: Amarillo, Citra, Cashmere. [ABV: 8 | IBU: 100]
No Name IPA - 4pk
IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]
Orange You Different - 4pk
IPA - New England. Tropical fruit, cloudy, and citrusy. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe. [ABV: 7 | IBU: 52]
See Ya Later - 4pk
IPA - Imperial / Double. Dank, dry, and west coast. Dry hoped with Amarillo. [ABV: 8 | IBU: 76]
Stripper Dust - 4pk
Hazy DIPA Hops: Mosaic, Citra, Strata. Clean, tropical, west coast [ABV: 8.5 | IBU: 40]
Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk
IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]
32oz Crowler
Artifexican - Crowler
Bog Trotter - Crowler
Red Ale - Irish. Caramel, roasty, and balanced. [ABV: 6.1 | IBU: 18]
No Name IPA - Crowler
Orange You Different - Crowler
Pico Pale - Crowler
West Coast Pale Ale Classic, tree sap, pungent. Hops: Centennial, Amarillo, Simcoe [ABV: 5.0 | IBU: 61]
Recreational Wheat - Crowler
Hazy IPA Hops: Cashmere, Vic Secret, Nelson. Soft, lychee, guava. [ABV: 7.6 | IBU: 48]
Seltzer Hard - Crowler
Hard Seltzer w/ Pink Guava & Mango. Juicy, fruity, tropical, magic. [ABV: 5.0 | IBU: 0]
Show Me Your Roots - Crowler
Blonde Ale. Crisp, refreshing, and biscuity. [ABV: 4.5 | IBU: 20]
The Seagull Has Landed IPA - Crowler
IPA - West Coast. Dry, clean, and dank. Dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic. [ABV: 6.5 | IBU: 62]
Trigger Finger IPA - Crowler
Unicorn Juice - Crowler
Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat. Approchable, tropical, and magical. [ABV: 5 | IBU: 14]