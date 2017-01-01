16oz 4pack

Artifexican - 4pk

$14.00

Lager - Mexican. Light, clean, and crispy. GABF Bronze Medal Winner 2017. [ABV: 4.7 | IBU: 9]

Beer Paper Pale - 4pk

$16.00

Pale Ale - West Coast Dry, approachable and delicious. Get it while it lasts! Hops: Strata, Mosaic, Simcoe. [ABV: 5.5 | IBU: 47]

Checked Out Straw, Watermelon, Lemonade

$16.00

Kettle Sour with Strawberry, watermelon and lemon Tart, refreshing, citrus. [ABV: 5 | IBU: N/A]

Chillveza Chilled IPA - 4pk

$16.00

Chilled IPA Collaboration w/ Craft Coast Brewing Hops: Mosaic and Citra [ABV: 7.0 | IBU: 76]

Czech Your Citra - 4pk

$16.00

Hoppy Pilsner Hops: Czech Saaz & Citra. Clean, tropical, west coast. [ABV: 5.1 | IBU: 22]

Forza - Italian Pilsner 4pk

$16.00

Italian Pilsner Bagby Beer Company Collab Classic, clean, noble. Hops: Czech Saaz & Hallertau Mittlefreüh. [ABV: 5.3 | IBU: 9]

Hard Tea black tea w/lemon - 4pk

$14.00

Hard Tea With Black Tea and Lemon. John Daily in a can. [ABV: 5 | IBU: NA]

Infinite Layers Pastry Stout - 4pk

$38.00

Infinite Layers 2022 Pastry Stout “Honey Bunches of Oats” inspired Pastry Stout. Brewed with 3 different types of oats and local Parkin Family honey and honey comb. Thick, decadent, honey, bourbon. [ABV: 13.0% | IBU: 20]

It's Hops Brother - 4pk

$18.00

West Coast DIPA. Bitter, stone fruit, sticky. Hops: Amarillo, Citra, Cashmere. [ABV: 8 | IBU: 100]

No Name IPA - 4pk

$16.00

IPA - West Coast. Piny, bitter, and dank. Dry hopped with Simcoe, Centennial, and Mosaic. [ABV: 7.5 | IBU: 80]

Orange You Different - 4pk

$16.00

IPA - New England. Tropical fruit, cloudy, and citrusy. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe. [ABV: 7 | IBU: 52]

See Ya Later - 4pk

$18.00

IPA - Imperial / Double. Dank, dry, and west coast. Dry hoped with Amarillo. [ABV: 8 | IBU: 76]

Stripper Dust - 4pk

$18.00

Hazy DIPA Hops: Mosaic, Citra, Strata. Clean, tropical, west coast [ABV: 8.5 | IBU: 40]

Trigger Finger IPA - 4pk

$16.00

IPA - West Coast. Citrusy, bitter, and dry. Dry hopped with Mosaic and Cascade. [ABV: 6.7 | IBU: 69]

32oz Crowler

Artifexican - Crowler

$12.00

Bog Trotter - Crowler

$13.00

Red Ale - Irish. Caramel, roasty, and balanced. [ABV: 6.1 | IBU: 18]

No Name IPA - Crowler

$13.00

Orange You Different - Crowler

$13.00

Pico Pale - Crowler

$13.00

West Coast Pale Ale Classic, tree sap, pungent. Hops: Centennial, Amarillo, Simcoe [ABV: 5.0 | IBU: 61]

Recreational Wheat - Crowler

$13.00

Hazy IPA Hops: Cashmere, Vic Secret, Nelson. Soft, lychee, guava. [ABV: 7.6 | IBU: 48]

Seltzer Hard - Crowler

$13.00

Hard Seltzer w/ Pink Guava & Mango. Juicy, fruity, tropical, magic. [ABV: 5.0 | IBU: 0]

Show Me Your Roots - Crowler

$13.00

Blonde Ale. Crisp, refreshing, and biscuity. [ABV: 4.5 | IBU: 20]

The Seagull Has Landed IPA - Crowler

$13.00

Trigger Finger IPA - Crowler

$13.00

Unicorn Juice - Crowler

$13.00

