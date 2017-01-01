Infinite Layers Pastry Stout - 4pk

$38.00

Infinite Layers 2022 Pastry Stout “Honey Bunches of Oats” inspired Pastry Stout. Brewed with 3 different types of oats and local Parkin Family honey and honey comb. Thick, decadent, honey, bourbon. [ABV: 13.0% | IBU: 20]