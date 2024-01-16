Artisan Bakery and Pastries Rockville Rd
[Panaderia - Bakery]
Pan Dulce - Pastries
- Almohada
Danesa rellena de dulce de leche. Tiene nuez y chocolate arriba. Danish with dulce de leche filling, topped with chocolate drizzle & pecans.$1.74
- Almond Croissant
Pan de cuerno relleno de crema de almendra con almendra y azucar en polvo encima. Croissant with an almond filling topped with almonds and powdered sugar.$1.94
- Banderilla$1.44
- Barquillo
Pan hojaldrado relleno de crema babarian. Puff pastry horn filled with Bavarian Cream.$1.94
- Biscuit$1.64
- Borrego
Pan tipo concha relleno de crema babarian. Brioche bread with Bavarian cream filling. Topped with a sugar paste.$1.89
- Budin
Budin con coco y pasas. Bread pudding with coconut and raisins.$1.84
- Cacahuate$1.64
- Calzone de Manzana$1.84
- Campechana$1.03
- Carioca
Pan relleno de frutti con crema natural y sprinkles de chocolate encima. Pastry with mixed berry filling and a light natural cream topped with chocolate sprinkles.$1.84
- Chocolatin
Chocolate Croissant$1.84
- Churro Twist
Pan de canela y azucar. Pastry with a cinnamon and sugar mix.$1.79
- Churros$1.99
- Concha
Disponible en vainilla y chocolate. Brioche bread with a vanilla sugar paste on top. Also comes in chocolate flavor.$1.17
- Cortadillo$1.84
- Coyota o Serafin$1.98
- Cubilete Requezon
Riccotta Cheese Cup$1.99
- Cuerno
Croissant$1.74
- Cuerno de Queso Crema
Cream Cheese Croissant$1.94
- Danesa
Danesa con crema babarian, nuez y pasas. Danish with Bavarian Cream, pecans, and raisins.$1.89
- Donas
Tenemos de chocolate, chocolate con sprinkles, azucar, y moka. Donuts. We have chocolate, chocolate with sprinkles, sugar, and mocha flavors.$1.84
- Emapanadas
Tenemos de queso crema, crema babarian, manzana, piña, y blueberry. We have cream cheese, Bavarian cream, apple, pineapple, and blueberry flavors.$1.84
- Feite de Durazno o Piña$3.74
- Garra de Oso
Relleno de fresa con almendra y azucar glass encima. Bear Claw with a strawberry filling topped with almonds and glaze.$1.69
- Mantecada
Butter Muffin$1.84
- Mazorca$1.49
- Mini Croissant$1.04
- Moka Donas$2.84
- Mordida$1.64
- Muffin$1.94
- Niño Envuelto
Con coco alrededor en sabor de piña, fresa, y blueberry. Roll with coconut shavings. We have pineapple, strawberry, and blueberry flavors.$1.79
- Nutella Roll$1.98
- Ojos de Pancha
Muffin like center with puff pastry around it.$1.84
- Oreja$1.29
- Paloma
Pan hojaldrado relleno de queso crema. Puff pastry with a cream cheese filling.$1.84
- Paloma de Queso Crema con Blueberry$2.94
- Pan de Canela
Cinnamon Bread with a sugar paste on top.$1.64
- Pan de Elote$3.94
- Pan de Feria$1.89
- Pan de Higo
Fig filled pastry.$2.64
- Pan de Muerto$1.94
- Pan Fino$1.49
- Panque de Manzana con Avena$1.98
- Panque de Maria$2.34
- Panque de Nuez
Pecan Muffin$1.94
- Pay de Queso
Mexican Style Cheesecake$2.44
- Peine$1.89
- Piedra
Rock' like pastry$1.69
- Polvorone
- Quesadilla$1.79
- Rebanada
Pan con crema. Bread with a cream spread.$1.59
- Riel
Pan hojaldrado relleno de crema babarian y coco. Puff pastry with Bavarian cream and coconut filling.$1.89
- Rol de Blueberry$2.14
- Rol de Canela con Pasas y Ron
Cinnamon Roll with Raisins and Rum.$1.94
- Tacos
Tenemos de queso crema o fresa. Puff pastry with a strawberry or cream cheese filling.$1.84
- Tres Liñeas$1.94
- Yoyo
Tenemos dos sabores, crema babarian o fresa con coco. A sandwich like pastry. We have two flavors; a Bavarian cream with a cream & butter mixture spread around it or strawberry with coconut.$1.74
Pan Rustico - Rustic Bread
- Bolillo
A crunchy bread, bolillo, is a traditional bread from Mexico and Central America. It is similar to a baguette, but shorter in length.$0.99
- Jalapeño y Queso
Our popular soft bread baked with jalapeño and cream cheese center, rolled in sesame seeds.$2.14
- Pan Molido
Tenemos tres sabores, Natural, Italiano, y Chili Ancho. Bread crumbs that can be used for cooking. We have three flavors, Natural, Italian Herbs, and Ancho Chili.
- Telera con Ajonjoli$1.14
- Teleras
A staple bread for sandwhiches all over Mexico. This bread has a softer texture and a crispy crust on the outside.$0.99
Pasteles - Cakes
- Beso de Angel
- ChocoFlan
- Chocolate Tres Leches
- Coconut Tres Leches
Pan de vainilla humectado con mezcla de tres leches con relleno de coco y piña y cubierto con coco. Vanilla cake moistened with traditional tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) with a coconut and pineapple filling and covered in coconut.
- Flan
- Fruit Cocktail Tres Leches
- Frutti Tres Leches
Pan de vainilla humectado con mezcla de tres leches relleno de Frutti de Bosco (mermelada italiana de cereza, fresa, blueberries, y frambuesas) con crema batida. Vanilla cake moistened with traditional tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) and filled with Frutti de Bosco (mixed berry sauce of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and cherries) and frosted with a light whipped cream spread.
- Mango Tres Leches
Pan de vainilla humectado con mezcla de tres leches con relleno de coctel de fruta (papaya amarilla y roja, piña en amibar, y guayaba). Crema batida y un glaseado de mango termina este delicioso pastel. Vanilla cake moistened with traditional tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) with a fruit cocktail filling (yellow and red papaya, pineapple, and guava). Frosted with a light whipped cream spread and a mango gelatin.
- Manjar
Un pastel delicioso de pan marbol con relleno de dulce de leche, crema de chocolate y un toque de Bailey's Irish Cream. A delicious marble cake with cajeta (also know as Dulce de Leche or caramel), chocolate cream, and Bailey's Irish Cream.
- Mil Hojas
Capas de pan hojaldrado relleno de mascarpone con frutas encima y una mezcla de nuez y almendras alrededor. Layers of puff pastry filled with mascarpone, frosted with a rich cream cheese spread and topped with seasonal fruit plus a mixture of pecans and almonds cover the sides.
- Mocha Tres Leches
Pan de chocolate, relleno de crema de cafe humectado don mezcla de tres leches relleno de Frutti de Bosco (relleno italiano quye lleva cereza, fresa, blueberries, y frambuesas) cubierto con crema de cafe. Chocolate cake moistened with a coffee cream, tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) filled with Frutti de Bosco (berry sauce of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cherries) and frosted with a light coffee whipped cream.
- Opera Cake
- Oreo Tres Leches
Un delicioso pastel de pan marbol con un rico relleno de galletas de Oreo con crema. Cubierto con crema batida y encima lleva crema de chocolate con galletas Oreo y fresas. A delicious marble bread cake with a yummy Oreo cookies and cream filling. It is topped with a chocolate cream, Oreos and strawberries.
- Pastel Seco
Cake without Tres Leches mixture
- Piña Colada
- Red Velvet
- Rompope Tres Leches
Nuestra mezcla de tres leches es calentada con rompope y despues derramada sobre el pastel de vainilla. Tiene un relleno de crema babarian y cubierto de crema batida, con canela arriba y chocolate oscuro alrededor. Our tres leches mixture is heated with 'rompope', a Mexican vanilla/rum liqueur and then poured over the hot vanilla cake. The cake is layered with Bavarian cream and fosted with a light whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon powder and garnished with dark chocolate lattice.
- Selva Negra con Whiskey
Black Forest Cake with Whiskey
- Tiramisu
- Peaches with Cream$43.04
- Pastel Crepas$46.04
- Mostachon$42.04
- Cheesecake pequeño$35.04
- Cheesecake grande$45.04
- Pastel de Mousse de Fresa$49.94
- Pastel trufado$50.54
- Gloria cake$48.54
- Marbled Charm Cake$54.04
- Pastel de Elote$39.04
Reposteria - Desserts
- Cannoli
Cherry, Cranberry, and chocolate chip filling.$3.14
- Chocolate Fruit Cup$4.44
- Craquelin$2.44
- Cream Puffs
Un panecito relleno de crema mascarpone con almendras tostadas encima y azucar glass. A light pastry filled with a smooth mascarpone and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.$1.49
- Eclair$2.24
- Fruit Tart - Individual$5.03
- Pastel de Zanahoria
Mini Carrot Cake$4.44
- Popsicle Cake Pops$2.98
- Rosquilla de Praline$3.44
- Trufas
Cherry Tequila or Hazulnut Irish Bailey's$1.79
- Volteado de Piña
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
- Pannacotta$4.34
- Carlotta de Blueberry$3.45
- Donas Gourmet$5.54
Tartas y Pays - Tarts and Pies
Galletas - Cookies
Especiales de Pasteleria
Especiales de Panaderia
- Mini Conchas
Individual size of our concha.$0.99
- Pan de Muerto Grande
A sweet roll with a unique flavor profile made for 'Day of the Dead' celebrations in Mexican tradition, around the end of October and beginning of November.$10.54
- Volovan
Savory Pastry$4.04
- Rosca de Reyes Chica$38.54
- Rosca de Reyes Grande$48.54
- Rosca Rellana Chica$45.54
- Rosca Rellana Grande$58.54
- Rosca Artisan$44.54