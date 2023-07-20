Pickup
ASAP
from
2109 W 5th St
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Artisanal Delights Corp 2109 W 5th St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
2109 W 5th St
Ice cream
Ice cream
Small ice cream cup
$3.75
Medium ice cream cup
$5.75
Large ice cream cup
$7.75
Popsicle
$3.00
Fried ice cream
$8.00
soft serve ice cream baby cone
$3.75
small waffle cone
$4.25
medium waffle cone
$6.25
large waffle cone
$8.25
topping
$0.25
Artisanal Delights Corp 2109 W 5th St Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 312-7149
2109 W 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement