Ice cream

Small ice cream cup

$3.75

Medium ice cream cup

$5.75

Large ice cream cup

$7.75

Popsicle

$3.00

Fried ice cream

$8.00

soft serve ice cream baby cone

$3.75

small waffle cone

$4.25

medium waffle cone

$6.25

large waffle cone

$8.25

topping

$0.25