Lunches are Unlimited. Buffets/ Traditional Banana Leaf Thali and Combo Options.
Arusuvai Indian Chettinad Cuisine.
Whole Fish Of The Week
Whole Branzini Fish (Med. Seabass)
Whole Branzini Cooked in Tandoor or Shallow Fried on the Grill.
Meen Polichathu [Whole Silver Pomfret]
Meen Polichadhu ( Shallow Grill Fried Fish in Banana Leaf Wrap)
Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)
Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)
Whole Tandoori Pomfret
Whole Pomfret Fish cooked in Tandoor Brick Oven.
Whole Sardine [ 7 pieces ]
Whole Rabbit Fish ( 3 pieces )
Assorted Fish Frys [4 whole Anchovies / 4 whole Sardines / 3 Pomfret Steak Cut]
Platter of Assorted Fish Frys with Chef Selection of Marinade.
Specials
Weekly Specials
Vegetable Momos
Vegetable Momos (6 pcs) served with Spicy Chutneys
Chicken Momos
Vegetable Momos (6 pcs) served with Spicy Chutneys
Chilly Tofu
Crispy Tofu in Spicy Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Taipei Basil Tofu
Crispy Tofu and Basil in Sweet and Spicy Indo-Chinese Sauce.
Fire PrikKhing Tofu
Maan Varuval (Deer)
Maan Varuval (Deer)
Shredded Ginger Maan (Deer)
Ginger Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Ginger Sauce.
Hot Chilly Garlic Maan (Deer)
Hot Garlic Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Hot Garlic Sauce.
Fire PrikKhing Deer
Fish Cutlet (2 PCS)
Soups
Veg Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves
Koli Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken
Nandu Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab
Aatukal Soup
Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander
Biryanis
Chettinad Dum Biryani [Seeraga Samba Rice]
House Special Chettinad Seeraga Samba Rice Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish
Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo
Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Chettinad Biryani Family Pack [Seeraga Samba Rice]
House Special Chettinad Biryani.
Fried Rice and Noodles
Fried Rice
Noodles
North Eastern Fusion
North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian Dry/Chilly Dry)
Veg Manchuriyan
Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.
Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Dry
Gobi prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.
Baby-Corn Manchurian Dry
Baby-Corn prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.
Paneer Manchurian Dry
Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.
Chicken Manchurian Dry
Chicken with Manchurian Sauce. Region: North Eastern India
Chilly Gobi (Cauliflower) Dry
Gobi prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Chilly Baby-Corn Dry
Baby-Corn prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Chilly Paneer Dry
Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Chilly Chicken Dry
Chicken with Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce. Region: North Eastern India
Chilly Shrimp Dry
Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Shrimp Manchurian Dry
Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.
North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)
Vegetarian Appetizers
Masala Peanuts with Papad
Indian Style Peanut Chaat with Papad
Vegetable Samosa
Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.
Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern
Podi Idly
Mini Idli tossed up with Idli Milgai Podi AKA Gun Powder and a hearty drizzle of Gingelly Oil.
Idly Vada Combo
Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Sambar Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern
Onion Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Vada
Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Kuli Paniyaram
Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad
Baby-Corn Pepper Fry
Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi Pepper Fry
Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Gobi Pakora
Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Paneer 65
Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Chole Bhatura
Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.
Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Srilankan Veg Rolls
Sri Lankan Style Vegetable Spring rolls.
Meat & Seafood Appetizers
Srilankan Mutton Rolls
Sri Lankan Style Mutton Spring rolls.
Chicken Lollipop
Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All
Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Hyderabadi Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana
Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)
Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)
Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)
Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Apollo Fish
Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra
Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad
Chettinad King Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad
Shrimp Pepper Varuval
Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad
Shrimp 65
Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)
Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad
Konkan Crab
Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa
Breads
Plain Naan
Indian Style Bread.
Butter Naan
Naan topped with Butter.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.
Rosemary Naan
Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.
Chilly Bullet Naan
Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Aloo Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Paneer Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Peshwari Naan
The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.
Malabar Parota
Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread
Ceylon Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti
Ceylon Egg Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor
Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)
Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region
Pulka Roti (Open Flame)
Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.
Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)
Layered Whole Wheat Bread
Cheese Naan
Chettinad Classics
Chettinad Specials
Mutton Kola Urundai (1 PCS)
Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)
Mutton Kola Urundai (4 PCS)
Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)
Vegetable Kothu Parota
Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Egg Kothu Parota
Eggs tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Chicken Kothu Parota
Chicken tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Mutton Kothu Parota
Boneless Mutton tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu
Idiyappam Combo
Idiyappam Served with your choice of Curry.
Idiyappam (4 PCS)
Appam Combo (2 PCS Appam)
Appam (2 PCS) Served with your choice of Curry.
Appam (1 PCS)
Egg Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe cooked with beaten Egg. Region: Southern
Kaima Dosa
Chettinad spiced Kheema (Minced Mutton Dosa)
Kaima Parota
Layered bread delicately sandwiching flavored minced goat . Region: Chettinad
Set Parota
Chettinad Egg Omelette
Chettinad Muttai Poriyal (Egg Burji)
Chicken Kizhi Parota
Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of chicken, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.
Mutton Kizhi Parota
Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.
Mutton Kizhi Parota with Omelet
Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton and Egg Omelet, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.
Tandoor (Brick Oven)
Tandoor Subzi (Vegetables)
Special Tandoori sauce used to marinate Fresh Vegetables and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern
Paneer Tikka
Special Tikka sauce used to marinate cubes of cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern
Tandoori Chicken (3 PCS)
Tender Chicken Leg pieces with Bone Marinated in House Special Tandoori sauce, herbs and spices grilled in Tandoor oven. Region: Northern
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern
Chicken Chops
Tandoor Cooked.Chicken Dark Meat. Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with Spicy Chettinad Spices. House Specialty.
Lamb Chops
Tender rack of lamb Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with House Spices, nutmeg, black cumin.
Whole Tandoori Pomfret
Whole Pomfret Fish cooked in Tandoor Brick Oven.
Entrées
Vegetarian Entrées
Dal Tadka
Specialty Dals (Lentil Curry) from Regional India
Madras Dal
Madras Style Dal Tadka. Region: Tamil Nadu
Chana Masala
Chick peas curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern
Chana Palak
Chick peas and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern
Aloo Palak
Potatoes and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern
Aloo Matter
Green Peas, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern
Kadai Vegetables
Spicy Mixed Vegetable Curry. Region: Northern
Bhindi Masala
Mildly spiced Okra Spice Gravy. Region: All
Bhnidi Fry
Mildly spiced Okra, Onions. Region: All
Vegetable Chettinad
Special Chettinad Sauce, Tamarind, Fresh Cut Vegetables, Curry Leaves
Vegetable Kuruma
South Indian style Vegetable Curry with mix vegetables, coconut, onions, curry leaves.
Ully Theeyal
Peeled Shallot Pearl Onions cooked in roasted coconut sauce. Region: Kerala
Avial
Kerala Style Mixed Vegetable Curry made with yogurt, coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.
Katharikai Kara Kulambu (Chettinad Egg Plant Curry)
Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Egg Plants, Tamarind, Curry Leaves
Okra Kara Kulambu
Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Okras, Tamarind, Curry Leaves
Baghara Baigan
Popular hyderabadi style Eggplant curry, peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, curry leaves.
Baigan Bharta
Eggplant char-grilled over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs then sautéed with onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro.
Khoya Kaju
Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy White gravy.
Kaju Curry
Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy gravy.
Vegetable Stew
Kerala style Vegetable Stew with mix vegetables, coconut, onions, curry leaves.
Paneer Entrées
Paneer Tikka Masala (PTM)
Tender Chunks of marinated chargrilled paneer, capsicum, in a spicy & creamy gravy.
Panner Butter Masala (PBM)
Rich & creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews and butter.
Malai Kofta
Croquets of cottage cheese, potatoes and delicious rich sauce.
Paneer Chettinad
Soft Paneer pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Kadai Paneer
Flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.
Mutter Paneer
Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorful curry.
Palak Paneer
A flavorful blend of Spinach and cubes of cottage cheese
Paneer Kali Mirch
Paneer cubes tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.
Paneer Chaman (Methi Malai)
Popular Indian curry, combines fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves with green peas, paneer and rich and creamy curry.
Other Paneer Curries
Egg Entrees
Chettinad Egg Masala
Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy
Andhra Egg Masala
Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.
Arusuvai Egg Masala
Tamil Nadu Style Egg Masala. Hard boiled eggs, Tamarind, Tomatoes, Onions and Curry Leaves.
Other Egg Curries
Chicken Entrées
Chicken Tikka Masala (CTM)
Boneless pieces of Chicken breast with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices.
Butter Chicken Masala (BCM)
Chicken cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.
Palak Chicken
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Chicken. Region: Northern
Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Chicken Kurma
Tender pieces of Chicken cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Chicken Rogan Josh
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Kadai Chicken
Flavorful chicken dish made by cooking chicken, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.
Chicken Kali Mirch
Chicken tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.
Andhra Chicken Masala
Pieces of chicken sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Chicken Chettinad
Tender Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Chicken Sukka Masala
Tender pieces of Chicken, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Chicken Kulambu
Arusuvai Special Home Style Chicken Curry.
Gongura Chicken Masala
Chicken cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.
Kori Gassi Chicken
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Chicken
Goat Entrées (Bone-in)
Goat Palak (Bone-In)
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Bone-In Goat. Region: Northern
Goat Vindaloo (Bone-In)
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Goat Korma (Bone-In)
Bone-In Goat cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Goat Rogan Josh (Bone-In)
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Andhra Goat Masala (Bone-In)
Bone-in Goat sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Goat Chettinad (Bone-In)
Bone-In Goat pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Goat Sukka Masala (Bone-In)
Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Goat Kulambu (Bone-In)
Arusuvai Special Home Style Goat (Bone-In) Curry.
Gongura Goat Masala (Bone-In)
Bone-in Goat cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves
Goat Gassi (Bone-In)
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Bone-in Goat
Lamb Entrées (Boneless)
Lamb Tikka Masala (Bonelss)
Boneless Lamb with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Lamb Butter Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.
Lamb Palak (Boneless)
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Lamb. Region: Northern
Lamb Vindaloo (Boneless)
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Lamb Korma (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Lamb Rogan Josh (Boneless)
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Andhra Lamb Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Lamb Chettinad (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Lamb Sukka Masala (Boneless)
Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Lamb Kulambu (Boneless)
Arusuvai Special Home Style Lamb (Bone-less) Curry.
Gongura Lamb Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Lamb cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves
Lamb Gassi (Boneless)
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Lamb
Mutton Entrées (Boneless)
Mutton Tikka Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Mutton Butter Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.
Mutton Palak (Boneless)
A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Mutton. Region: Northern
Mutton Vindaloo (Boneless)
Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa
Mutton Korma (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.
Mutton Rogan Josh (Boneless)
Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.
Andhra Mutton Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra
Mutton Chettinad (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.
Mutton Sukka Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton, crushed pepper corns and onions.
Aachi Mutton Kulambu (Boneless)
Arusuvai Special Home Style Mutton (Bone-less) Curry.
Gongura Mutton Masala (Boneless)
Boneless Mutton cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves
Mutton Gassi (Boneless)
Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Mutton
SeaFood Entrées
Chettinad Crab Masala
Whole Crab cooked in a spicy chettinad curry.
Chettinad KingFish Meenkulambu
King Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.
Chettinad Pomfret Meenkulambu
Pomfret Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.
Chettinad Tilapia Meenkulambu
Tilapia Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.
Tilapia Tikka Masala
Tilapia Fish with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices
Shrimp Thokku
Mini Shrimp with Thickened tomato based sauce gravy.
Shrimp Chettinad
Mini Shrimp cooked in Spicy Chettinad Curry.
Andhra Shrimp Masala
Shrimps cooked in spicy Andhra Curry.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Mini Shrimp cooked in Spicy Chettinad Curry.
Allepey King Fish Curry
Chef Special Kerala Style Fish Curry with KingFish.
Rice Specials
Variety Rice
Bisibelabath
Rice, Lentils and Vegetables cooked in a creamy coconut gravy. Region:Karnataka
Curd Rice
Steamed rice mixed with plain curd and tempered with urad dal, mustard seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves and curry leaves.
Lemon Rice
Steamed rice mixed with plain curd and tempered with urad dal, mustard seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves and curry leaves.
Jeera Rice
Jeera Rice
Dosa/Uthappams
Dosas
Plain Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe. Region: Southern.
Masala Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onion served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern
Chettinad Podi Dosa
Chettinad Style thin rice & lentil crepe filled with a mixture of grounded dry spices containing dry chillies, lentil & sesame seed. Region: Chettinad
Kal Dosa (2pcs)
Two Pcs of spongy crepe, Served with Sambar and Chutney
Kal Dosa With Vada Curry
Rice and Lentil based spongy crepe, Served with Curry made with Vada.
Mysore Dosa
Rice & Lentil crepe served, Mysore chutney spread. Region: Mysore
Mysore Masala Dosa
Red Chilli chutney spread on thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onion served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern
Paper Ghee Roast Dosa
Thin lengthy rice & lentil crepe served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern .
Paper Masala Roast Dosa
Thin Lengthy rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onion served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern
Spring Veg Dosa
Thin crispy wheat & rice crepe filled with spiced vegetables. Region: Southern
Cheese Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe topped with Cheese served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern
Uthappams
Plain Uthappam
Thick rice & lentil pancake served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern
Uthpappam with Toppings
Thick rice & lentil pancake topped your choice of toppings (onion, green chilly, tomatoes) served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern
Spl Arusuvai Veg Uthappam
Thick rice & lentil topped with Mixed Vegetables. Topped with Ellu Podi. Region: Southern
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
Dairy based dumpling soaked in cardamom sugar syrup. Region: Northern
Carrot Halwa
Grated carrot slow-cooked with butter, raisins and sugar. Region: Northern
Chakkara Pongal
Rice and Lentil cooked with Jaggery (brown sugar) and milk flavored with cardamom. Region: Southern
Payasam
South Indian Delicacy. Region: Southern
Pineapple Rava Kesari
Pineapple and saffron flavored sweetened semolina with a dash of raisins. Region: Southern
Ras Malai
Milk based dumplings served in a sweet creamy sauce topped with pistachios. Region: Northern
Vanilla Ice Cream
Milk based dumplings served in a sweet creamy sauce topped with pistachios. Region: Northern
Paan Ice Cream
Beverages
Madras Filter Coffee
The Famous South Indian Coffee made by frothed milk with the infusion decoction obtained by percolation brewing of dark roasted ground coffee beans with chicory brewed in a traditional Indian filter metal device.
Masala Chai
Masala chai is a tea beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices
Mango Lassi
Mango Yogurt Smoothie a refreshing drink with Mangoes and home made yogurt.
Chikoo Milk Shake
Mango Yogurt Smoothie a refreshing drink with Mangoes and home made yogurt.
Rose Milk
Rose Milk
Sweet Lassi
Sweet Yogurt Smoothie
Salt Lassi
Salted Yogurt Smoothie
Butter Milk
South Indian Style Spiced Yogurt Drink