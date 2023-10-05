Whole Fish Of The Week

Whole Branzini Fish (Med. Seabass)

Whole Branzini Fish (Med. Seabass)

$18.00

Whole Branzini Cooked in Tandoor or Shallow Fried on the Grill.

Meen Polichathu [Whole Silver Pomfret]

Meen Polichathu [Whole Silver Pomfret]

$18.00

Meen Polichadhu ( Shallow Grill Fried Fish in Banana Leaf Wrap)

Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)

$18.00

Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)

Whole Tandoori Pomfret

Whole Tandoori Pomfret

$24.00

Whole Pomfret Fish cooked in Tandoor Brick Oven.

Whole Sardine [ 7 pieces ]

$18.00

Whole Rabbit Fish ( 3 pieces )

$18.00

Assorted Fish Frys [4 whole Anchovies / 4 whole Sardines / 3 Pomfret Steak Cut]

$23.00

Platter of Assorted Fish Frys with Chef Selection of Marinade.

Specials

Weekly Specials

Vegetable Momos

Vegetable Momos

$10.00

Vegetable Momos (6 pcs) served with Spicy Chutneys

Chicken Momos

Chicken Momos

$12.00

Vegetable Momos (6 pcs) served with Spicy Chutneys

Chilly Tofu

$14.00

Crispy Tofu in Spicy Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Taipei Basil Tofu

$14.00

Crispy Tofu and Basil in Sweet and Spicy Indo-Chinese Sauce.

Fire PrikKhing Tofu

$14.00
Maan Varuval (Deer)

Maan Varuval (Deer)

$20.00

Maan Varuval (Deer)

Shredded Ginger Maan (Deer)

Shredded Ginger Maan (Deer)

$20.00

Ginger Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Ginger Sauce.

Hot Chilly Garlic Maan (Deer)

Hot Chilly Garlic Maan (Deer)

$20.00

Hot Garlic Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Hot Garlic Sauce.

Fire PrikKhing Deer

$20.00

Fish Cutlet (2 PCS)

$6.00

Soups

Veg Rasam

Veg Rasam

$5.50

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves

Koli Rasam

Koli Rasam

$6.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken

Nandu Rasam

Nandu Rasam

$7.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab

Aatukal Soup

Aatukal Soup

$7.00

Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander

Biryanis

Chettinad Dum Biryani [Seeraga Samba Rice]

Chettinad Dum Biryani [Seeraga Samba Rice]

$15.00

House Special Chettinad Seeraga Samba Rice Biryanis

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$15.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish

Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish

$22.00

Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo

Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack

Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Chettinad Biryani Family Pack [Seeraga Samba Rice]

Chettinad Biryani Family Pack [Seeraga Samba Rice]

$35.00

House Special Chettinad Biryani.

Fried Rice and Noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Chilly Garlic Fried Rice

Chilly Garlic Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Veg Manchurian Fried Rice

Veg Manchurian Fried Rice

$17.00

Noodles

Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

Chilly Garlic Noodles

Chilly Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

North Eastern Fusion

North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian Dry/Chilly Dry)

Veg Manchuriyan

$14.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.

Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Dry

Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Dry

$14.00

Gobi prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.

Baby-Corn Manchurian Dry

Baby-Corn Manchurian Dry

$14.00

Baby-Corn prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.

Paneer Manchurian Dry

Paneer Manchurian Dry

$15.00

Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.

Chicken Manchurian Dry

Chicken Manchurian Dry

$16.00

Chicken with Manchurian Sauce. Region: North Eastern India

Chilly Gobi (Cauliflower) Dry

Chilly Gobi (Cauliflower) Dry

$14.00

Gobi prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Chilly Baby-Corn Dry

Chilly Baby-Corn Dry

$14.00

Baby-Corn prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Chilly Paneer Dry

Chilly Paneer Dry

$15.00

Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Chilly Chicken Dry

Chilly Chicken Dry

$16.00

Chicken with Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce. Region: North Eastern India

Chilly Shrimp Dry

Chilly Shrimp Dry

$20.00

Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Shrimp Manchurian Dry

Shrimp Manchurian Dry

$20.00

Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.

North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)

Gobi (Cauliflower)

$16.00

Gobi (Cauliflower) cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Paneer

$17.00

Paneer cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Chicken

$18.00

Chicken cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Vegetarian Appetizers

Masala Peanuts with Papad

Masala Peanuts with Papad

$7.00

Indian Style Peanut Chaat with Papad

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.

Idly

Idly

$7.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern

Podi Idly

Podi Idly

$7.00

Mini Idli tossed up with Idli Milgai Podi AKA Gun Powder and a hearty drizzle of Gingelly Oil.

Idly Vada Combo

Idly Vada Combo

$9.00

Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Sambar Idly

Sambar Idly

$10.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$10.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Vada

Vada

$10.00

Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Kuli Paniyaram

Kuli Paniyaram

$14.00

Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad

Baby-Corn Pepper Fry

Baby-Corn Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi Pepper Fry

Gobi Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.00

Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Gobi Pakora

Gobi Pakora

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$15.00

Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Chole Bhatura

Chole Bhatura

$17.00

Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.

Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora

Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora

$11.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Srilankan Veg Rolls

Srilankan Veg Rolls

$7.00

Sri Lankan Style Vegetable Spring rolls.

Meat & Seafood Appetizers

Srilankan Mutton Rolls

Srilankan Mutton Rolls

$9.00

Sri Lankan Style Mutton Spring rolls.

Chicken Lollipop

Chicken Lollipop

$18.00

Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Hyderabadi Chicken 65

Hyderabadi Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana

Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)

Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)

$16.00

Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)

Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)

$19.00

Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)

Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)

$18.00

Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Apollo Fish

Apollo Fish

$16.00

Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra

Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry

Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry

$18.00

Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad

Chettinad King Fish Fry

Chettinad King Fish Fry

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad

Shrimp Pepper Varuval

Shrimp Pepper Varuval

$20.00

Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad

Shrimp 65

Shrimp 65

$20.00

Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)

Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)

$20.00

Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad

Konkan Crab

Konkan Crab

$20.00

Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$4.00

Indian Style Bread.

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$5.00

Naan topped with Butter.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.

Rosemary Naan

Rosemary Naan

$6.00Out of stock

Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.

Chilly Bullet Naan

Chilly Bullet Naan

$6.00

Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Aloo Kulcha

Aloo Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Paneer Kulcha

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Peshwari Naan

Peshwari Naan

$7.00

The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.

Malabar Parota

Malabar Parota

$5.00

Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread

Ceylon Parota

Ceylon Parota

$8.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti

Ceylon Egg Parota

Ceylon Egg Parota

$10.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs

Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)

Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor

Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)

Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)

$5.00

Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region

Pulka Roti (Open Flame)

Pulka Roti (Open Flame)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.

Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)

Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)

$6.00

Layered Whole Wheat Bread

Cheese Naan

$7.00

Chettinad Classics

Chettinad Specials

Mutton Kola Urundai (1 PCS)

Mutton Kola Urundai (1 PCS)

$3.50

Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)

Mutton Kola Urundai (4 PCS)

Mutton Kola Urundai (4 PCS)

$14.00

Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)

Vegetable Kothu Parota

Vegetable Kothu Parota

$15.00

Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Egg Kothu Parota

Egg Kothu Parota

$15.00

Eggs tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Chicken Kothu Parota

Chicken Kothu Parota

$16.00

Chicken tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Mutton Kothu Parota

Mutton Kothu Parota

$18.00

Boneless Mutton tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu

Idiyappam Combo

Idiyappam Combo

$16.00

Idiyappam Served with your choice of Curry.

Idiyappam (4 PCS)

$6.00
Appam Combo (2 PCS Appam)

Appam Combo (2 PCS Appam)

$16.00Out of stock

Appam (2 PCS) Served with your choice of Curry.

Appam (1 PCS)

$5.00Out of stock
Egg Dosa

Egg Dosa

$15.00

Thin rice & lentil crepe cooked with beaten Egg. Region: Southern

Kaima Dosa

Kaima Dosa

$20.00

Chettinad spiced Kheema (Minced Mutton Dosa)

Kaima Parota

Kaima Parota

$22.00

Layered bread delicately sandwiching flavored minced goat . Region: Chettinad

Set Parota

$15.00

Chettinad Egg Omelette

$6.00

Chettinad Muttai Poriyal (Egg Burji)

$6.00
Chicken Kizhi Parota

Chicken Kizhi Parota

$20.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of chicken, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Mutton Kizhi Parota

Mutton Kizhi Parota

$24.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Mutton Kizhi Parota with Omelet

Mutton Kizhi Parota with Omelet

$26.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton and Egg Omelet, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Tandoor (Brick Oven)

Tandoor Subzi (Vegetables)

Tandoor Subzi (Vegetables)

$16.00

Special Tandoori sauce used to marinate Fresh Vegetables and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$17.00

Special Tikka sauce used to marinate cubes of cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Tandoori Chicken (3 PCS)

Tandoori Chicken (3 PCS)

$18.00

Tender Chicken Leg pieces with Bone Marinated in House Special Tandoori sauce, herbs and spices grilled in Tandoor oven. Region: Northern

Chicken Tikka Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in tandoor. Region: Northern

Chicken Chops

Chicken Chops

$18.00

Tandoor Cooked.Chicken Dark Meat. Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with Spicy Chettinad Spices. House Specialty.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Tender rack of lamb Flattened with single bone. Seasoned with House Spices, nutmeg, black cumin.

Whole Tandoori Pomfret

Whole Tandoori Pomfret

$24.00

Whole Pomfret Fish cooked in Tandoor Brick Oven.

Entrées

Vegetarian Entrées

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Specialty Dals (Lentil Curry) from Regional India

Madras Dal

Madras Dal

$15.00

Madras Style Dal Tadka. Region: Tamil Nadu

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$15.00

Chick peas curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern

Chana Palak

Chana Palak

$15.00

Chick peas and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

Cauliflower, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern

Aloo Palak

Aloo Palak

$15.00

Potatoes and spinach curry with tomatoes, onions. Region: Northern

Aloo Matter

Aloo Matter

$15.00

Green Peas, potatoes, cumin and spices. Region: Northern

Kadai Vegetables

Kadai Vegetables

$15.00

Spicy Mixed Vegetable Curry. Region: Northern

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Mildly spiced Okra Spice Gravy. Region: All

Bhnidi Fry

Bhnidi Fry

$15.00

Mildly spiced Okra, Onions. Region: All

Vegetable Chettinad

Vegetable Chettinad

$15.00

Special Chettinad Sauce, Tamarind, Fresh Cut Vegetables, Curry Leaves

Vegetable Kuruma

Vegetable Kuruma

$15.00

South Indian style Vegetable Curry with mix vegetables, coconut, onions, curry leaves.

Ully Theeyal

$15.00

Peeled Shallot Pearl Onions cooked in roasted coconut sauce. Region: Kerala

Avial

Avial

$15.00

Kerala Style Mixed Vegetable Curry made with yogurt, coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

Katharikai Kara Kulambu (Chettinad Egg Plant Curry)

Katharikai Kara Kulambu (Chettinad Egg Plant Curry)

$15.00

Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Egg Plants, Tamarind, Curry Leaves

Okra Kara Kulambu

Okra Kara Kulambu

$15.00

Spicy and tangy curry made with, Freshly ground spicy masala paste, Okras, Tamarind, Curry Leaves

Baghara Baigan

Baghara Baigan

$15.00

Popular hyderabadi style Eggplant curry, peanuts, coconut, sesame seeds, curry leaves.

Baigan Bharta

Baigan Bharta

$15.00

Eggplant char-grilled over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs then sautéed with onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro.

Khoya Kaju

Khoya Kaju

$16.00

Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy White gravy.

Kaju Curry

Kaju Curry

$16.00

Roasted cashews are simmered in rich and creamy gravy.

Vegetable Stew

Vegetable Stew

$15.00

Kerala style Vegetable Stew with mix vegetables, coconut, onions, curry leaves.

Paneer Entrées

Paneer Tikka Masala (PTM)

Paneer Tikka Masala (PTM)

$16.00

Tender Chunks of marinated chargrilled paneer, capsicum, in a spicy & creamy gravy.

Panner Butter Masala (PBM)

Panner Butter Masala (PBM)

$16.00

Rich & creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, cashews and butter.

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Croquets of cottage cheese, potatoes and delicious rich sauce.

Paneer Chettinad

Paneer Chettinad

$16.00

Soft Paneer pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$16.00

Flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$16.00

Indian cottage cheese aka paneer and peas cooked in a spicy and flavorful curry.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$16.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and cubes of cottage cheese

Paneer Kali Mirch

Paneer Kali Mirch

$16.00

Paneer cubes tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.

Paneer Chaman (Methi Malai)

Paneer Chaman (Methi Malai)

$16.00

Popular Indian curry, combines fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves with green peas, paneer and rich and creamy curry.

Other Paneer Curries

$16.00

Egg Entrees

Chettinad Egg Masala

Chettinad Egg Masala

$16.00

Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy

Andhra Egg Masala

Andhra Egg Masala

$16.00

Hard Boiled Eggs cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.

Arusuvai Egg Masala

Arusuvai Egg Masala

$16.00

Tamil Nadu Style Egg Masala. Hard boiled eggs, Tamarind, Tomatoes, Onions and Curry Leaves.

Other Egg Curries

Other Egg Curries

$16.00

Chicken Entrées

Chicken Tikka Masala (CTM)

Chicken Tikka Masala (CTM)

$17.00

Boneless pieces of Chicken breast with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices.

Butter Chicken Masala (BCM)

Butter Chicken Masala (BCM)

$17.00

Chicken cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.

Palak Chicken

Palak Chicken

$17.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Chicken. Region: Northern

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Chicken Kurma

Chicken Kurma

$17.00

Tender pieces of Chicken cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Chicken Rogan Josh

Chicken Rogan Josh

$17.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Kadai Chicken

$17.00

Flavorful chicken dish made by cooking chicken, tomatoes and bell peppers with fresh ground spices.

Chicken Kali Mirch

Chicken Kali Mirch

$17.00

Chicken tossed in a creamy sauce flavored with freshly ground black pepper.

Andhra Chicken Masala

Andhra Chicken Masala

$17.00

Pieces of chicken sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$17.00

Tender Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Chicken Sukka Masala

Chicken Sukka Masala

$17.00

Tender pieces of Chicken, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Chicken Kulambu

Aachi Chicken Kulambu

$17.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Chicken Curry.

Gongura Chicken Masala

Gongura Chicken Masala

$17.00

Chicken cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves.

Kori Gassi Chicken

Kori Gassi Chicken

$17.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Chicken

Goat Entrées (Bone-in)

Goat Palak (Bone-In)

Goat Palak (Bone-In)

$18.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Bone-In Goat. Region: Northern

Goat Vindaloo (Bone-In)

Goat Vindaloo (Bone-In)

$18.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Goat Korma (Bone-In)

Goat Korma (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-In Goat cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Goat Rogan Josh (Bone-In)

Goat Rogan Josh (Bone-In)

$18.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Andhra Goat Masala (Bone-In)

Andhra Goat Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Goat Chettinad (Bone-In)

Goat Chettinad (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-In Goat pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Goat Sukka Masala (Bone-In)

Goat Sukka Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Goat Kulambu (Bone-In)

Aachi Goat Kulambu (Bone-In)

$18.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Goat (Bone-In) Curry.

Gongura Goat Masala (Bone-In)

Gongura Goat Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Goat Gassi (Bone-In)

Goat Gassi (Bone-In)

$18.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Bone-in Goat

Lamb Entrées (Boneless)

Lamb Tikka Masala (Bonelss)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Lamb Butter Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.

Lamb Palak (Boneless)

$20.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Lamb. Region: Northern

Lamb Vindaloo (Boneless)

$20.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Lamb Korma (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Lamb Rogan Josh (Boneless)

$20.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Andhra Lamb Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Lamb Chettinad (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Lamb Sukka Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Bone-in Goat, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Lamb Kulambu (Boneless)

$20.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Lamb (Bone-less) Curry.

Gongura Lamb Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Lamb cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Lamb Gassi (Boneless)

$20.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Lamb

Mutton Entrées (Boneless)

Mutton Tikka Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Mutton Butter Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton cooked in our special makhni (rich butter) sauce.

Mutton Palak (Boneless)

$20.00

A flavorful blend of Spinach and Boneless Mutton. Region: Northern

Mutton Vindaloo (Boneless)

$20.00

Spicy gravy, vinegar and tangy sweet-sour sauce. Region: Goa

Mutton Korma (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton cooked in a sauce thickened with coconut milk, nuts and flavored with fennel seeds.

Mutton Rogan Josh (Boneless)

$20.00

Slow Cooked Stew Curry with Kashmiri Chilly/ Paprika with stage added clarified butter. “Rogan” means clarified butter or oil in Persian, or “red” in Hindi, and “josh” refers to passion – fiery or hot. It is still remains one of the most popular dish in Northern India.

Andhra Mutton Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton sautéed with special homemade spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Andhra

Mutton Chettinad (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton pieces cooked in aromatic fiery hot chettinad spiced gravy.

Mutton Sukka Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton, crushed pepper corns and onions.

Aachi Mutton Kulambu (Boneless)

$20.00

Arusuvai Special Home Style Mutton (Bone-less) Curry.

Gongura Mutton Masala (Boneless)

$20.00

Boneless Mutton cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Mutton Gassi (Boneless)

$20.00

Gassi - Signature curry from Mangalorean cuisine. Made with an exquisite blend of spices, coconut milk. This coastal delicacy curry cooked with Boneless Mutton

SeaFood Entrées

Chettinad Crab Masala

Chettinad Crab Masala

$33.00

Whole Crab cooked in a spicy chettinad curry.

Chettinad KingFish Meenkulambu

Chettinad KingFish Meenkulambu

$18.00

King Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.

Chettinad Pomfret Meenkulambu

Chettinad Pomfret Meenkulambu

$18.00

Pomfret Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.

Chettinad Tilapia Meenkulambu

Chettinad Tilapia Meenkulambu

$18.00

Tilapia Fish Fillet’s cooked in a flavorful Tamil Nadu style curry with a hint of coconut, herbs and spices.

Tilapia Tikka Masala

Tilapia Tikka Masala

$18.00

Tilapia Fish with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Shrimp Tikka Masala

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$22.00

Shrimp with onions, green peppers in a creamy almond/tomato sauce with spices

Shrimp Thokku

Shrimp Thokku

$22.00

Mini Shrimp with Thickened tomato based sauce gravy.

Shrimp Chettinad

Shrimp Chettinad

$22.00

Mini Shrimp cooked in Spicy Chettinad Curry.

Andhra Shrimp Masala

Andhra Shrimp Masala

$22.00

Shrimps cooked in spicy Andhra Curry.

Shrimp Vindaloo

Shrimp Vindaloo

$22.00

Mini Shrimp cooked in Spicy Chettinad Curry.

Allepey King Fish Curry

Allepey King Fish Curry

$22.00

Chef Special Kerala Style Fish Curry with KingFish.

Rice Specials

Variety Rice

Bisibelabath

Bisibelabath

$13.00

Rice, Lentils and Vegetables cooked in a creamy coconut gravy. Region:Karnataka

Curd Rice

Curd Rice

$10.00

Steamed rice mixed with plain curd and tempered with urad dal, mustard seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves and curry leaves.

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$10.00

Steamed rice mixed with plain curd and tempered with urad dal, mustard seeds, green chillies, coriander leaves and curry leaves.

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$10.00

Jeera Rice

Dosa/Uthappams

Dosas

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$14.00

Thin rice & lentil crepe. Region: Southern.

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$15.00

Thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onion served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern

Chettinad Podi Dosa

Chettinad Podi Dosa

$15.00

Chettinad Style thin rice & lentil crepe filled with a mixture of grounded dry spices containing dry chillies, lentil & sesame seed. Region: Chettinad

Kal Dosa (2pcs)

Kal Dosa (2pcs)

$14.00

Two Pcs of spongy crepe, Served with Sambar and Chutney

Kal Dosa With Vada Curry

Kal Dosa With Vada Curry

$16.00

Rice and Lentil based spongy crepe, Served with Curry made with Vada.

Mysore Dosa

Mysore Dosa

$15.00

Rice & Lentil crepe served, Mysore chutney spread. Region: Mysore

Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$16.00

Red Chilli chutney spread on thin rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onion served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern

Paper Ghee Roast Dosa

Paper Ghee Roast Dosa

$17.00

Thin lengthy rice & lentil crepe served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern .

Paper Masala Roast Dosa

Paper Masala Roast Dosa

$18.00

Thin Lengthy rice & lentil crepe filled with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onion served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern

Spring Veg Dosa

Spring Veg Dosa

$18.00

Thin crispy wheat & rice crepe filled with spiced vegetables. Region: Southern

Cheese Dosa

Cheese Dosa

$18.00

Thin rice & lentil crepe topped with Cheese served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern

Uthappams

Plain Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$15.00

Thick rice & lentil pancake served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern

Uthpappam with Toppings

Uthpappam with Toppings

$16.00

Thick rice & lentil pancake topped your choice of toppings (onion, green chilly, tomatoes) served with coconut chutney and sambar. Region: Southern

Spl Arusuvai Veg Uthappam

Spl Arusuvai Veg Uthappam

$17.00

Thick rice & lentil topped with Mixed Vegetables. Topped with Ellu Podi. Region: Southern

Sides

Sambar - 12 OZ

$7.00

Sambar - 16 OZ

$9.00

Basmati Rice - In Rice Container

$3.00

Plain Papad

$2.00

Masala Papad

$4.00

Extra Coconut Milk

$2.00

Plain Yogurt

$2.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Dairy based dumpling soaked in cardamom sugar syrup. Region: Northern

Carrot Halwa

Carrot Halwa

$6.00

Grated carrot slow-cooked with butter, raisins and sugar. Region: Northern

Chakkara Pongal

Chakkara Pongal

$6.00

Rice and Lentil cooked with Jaggery (brown sugar) and milk flavored with cardamom. Region: Southern

Payasam

Payasam

$6.00

South Indian Delicacy. Region: Southern

Pineapple Rava Kesari

Pineapple Rava Kesari

$6.00

Pineapple and saffron flavored sweetened semolina with a dash of raisins. Region: Southern

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$6.00

Milk based dumplings served in a sweet creamy sauce topped with pistachios. Region: Northern

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Milk based dumplings served in a sweet creamy sauce topped with pistachios. Region: Northern

Paan Ice Cream

$6.00

Beverages

Salted Yogurt Smoothie
Madras Filter Coffee

Madras Filter Coffee

$5.00

The Famous South Indian Coffee made by frothed milk with the infusion decoction obtained by percolation brewing of dark roasted ground coffee beans with chicory brewed in a traditional Indian filter metal device.

Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$5.00

Masala chai is a tea beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Mango Yogurt Smoothie a refreshing drink with Mangoes and home made yogurt.

Chikoo Milk Shake

$4.00

Mango Yogurt Smoothie a refreshing drink with Mangoes and home made yogurt.

Rose Milk

Rose Milk

$4.00

Rose Milk

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Yogurt Smoothie

Salt Lassi

Salt Lassi

$4.00

Salted Yogurt Smoothie

Butter Milk

Butter Milk

$4.00

South Indian Style Spiced Yogurt Drink

Lemon Soda - Salt

Lemon Soda - Salt

$4.00
Lemon Soda - Sweet

Lemon Soda - Sweet

$4.00
Lemon Soda - Sweet & Salt

Lemon Soda - Sweet & Salt

$4.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Seltzer Soda

Seltzer Soda

$2.00