Appetizers
- Miso Soup$4.95
- Steam Rice$4.95
- Organic Brown Rice$4.95
- Vegetable Egg Roll$7.50
4 pieces
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.95
6 pieces
- Spicy Tuna Over Crispy Rice$12.95
4 pieces
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura$10.95
- Agedashi Tofu$10.95
8 pieces
- Yummy Yummy$18.95
Seared jumbo scallop, asparagus, masago, scallion, with yuzu truffle oil
- Spicy Tuna Bon$13.95
Spicy tuna wrapped avocado, masago, scallion, with mustard truffle oil
- Albacore Jungle$16.95
Sliced seared albacore, crispy onion, masago, jalapeño, with mustard truffle oil
- Jalapeño Bomb$10.95
4 pieces. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño, whole tempura style
Asakuma Flavor Salad
- Organic Green Salad$7.95
- Edamame$6.95
- Wakame Seaweed Salad$7.95
- Hawaiian Poke$16.95
Fresh salmon cube, scallion, masago, white onion, with mustard truffle oil
- Sunomono Salad$6.50
Cucumber and seaweed, sesame seeds, with sunomono dressing
- Seafood Salad$10.95
Cucumber and seaweed, sesame seeds
- Cold Tofu Salad$10.95
Fresh tofu, bonito, scallion, sesame seeds, with mustard dressing
- Sashimi Salad$16.95
Assorted fresh sashimi cube on top of spring mixed green, with special house dressing
- Tuna Tataki Salad$16.95
Sliced seared tuna, topped spring mixed green with mustard truffle oil
- Marinated Albacore$16.95
Seared albacore, white onion, cucumber, masago, scallion, with mustard truffle oil
- Special Tako$10.95
Octopus cube, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, scallion, with yuzu truffle oil
- Special Kani$10.95
Crab stick, cucumber, masago, scallion, sesame seeds, with spicy mayo & mustard dressing
- Salmon Skin Salad$11.95
Masago, bonito and crispy salmon skin on top of spring mixed greens with ginger salad dressing
- Spicy Tuna Salad$16.95
Spicy tuna on top of spring mixed greens with mustard truffle dressing
- Cucumber Special$10.95
4 pieces. Assorted fresh sashimi cube, kani stick, jalapeño, white onion, masago, scallion, mustard truffle. (Mixed together)
Chef Special Roll
- H01. Spicy Girl Roll$18.95
Assorted spicy fresh sashimi & avocado, topped spicy tuna, masago, scallion, with spicy mayo
- H02. Snow White Roll$20.95
Spicy yellowtail, avocado, masago, crunchy, wrapped soy paper
- H03. Naruto Roll$20.95
Assorted fresh sashimi, avocado, masago, kani, wrapped cucumber, mustard truffle oil. (No rice)
- H04. Butterfly Roll$18.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped spicy tuna, mango, masago, spicy mayo
- H05. Venice Roll$16.95
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, kani, whole tempura style, spicy mayo & eel sauce, masago
- H06. Crunch Roll$16.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat, topped spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy
- H07. Via Marina Roll$18.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped fresh salmon, lemon, mustard truffle oil
- H08. Crazy Roll$18.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped spicy kani, jalapeño, spicy mayo, masago
- H09. Rainbow Roll$18.95
In: California roll, tuna, yellowtail, albacore, salmon, avocado on top
- H10. Caterpillar Roll$16.95
Baked fresh water eel, cucumber, topped avocado, masago, eel sauce
- H11. Hawaiian Roll$18.95
In: spicy tuna roll, assorted fresh sashimi & avocado on top
- H12. Asakuma Roll$18.95
In: spicy tuna, crab, topped albacore, crispy onion & miso sauce
- H13. Las Vegas Roll$18.95
In: shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, topped spicy tuna, spicy mayo, crunchy
- H14. Spider Roll$18.95
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, avocado, masago, crab meat, with eel sauce
- H15. Shrimp Tempura Roll$16.95
Shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber, avocado, with eel sauce
- H16. Dynamite Roll$18.95
Baked baby crawfish, crab meat onion, masago on top of California roll
- H17. Bora Bora Roll$18.95
In: shrimp tempura, topped eel avocado, masago, eel sauce
- H18. House Roll$20.95
In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped; spicy tuna, avocado, sesame seeds
- H19. Pink Lady Roll$20.95
In: spicy tuna, avocado, topped seared tuna, jalapeño, with mustard truffle oil
- H20. 911 Roll$18.95
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped avocado, spicy mayo, ikura
- H21. Omega Roll$20.95
Kani stick, avocado, seaweed salad, masago, asparagus, jumbo scallops wrapped soy paper with yuzu truffle
- H22. Tiger Roll$20.95
Tuna, salmon, halibut, yellowtail, avocado, masago, wrapped soy paper
- H23. Dragon Roll$18.95
California roll, topped eel & avocado, masago, eel sauce
- H24. Yummy Scallops Roll$20.95
Spicy tuna & avocado inside, topped seared scallops, masago, scallions, mustard dressing
- H25. Incredible Roll$18.95
Spicy tuna & avocado inside, topped seared salmon, masago & mustard dressing
- H26. Bake Salmon Roll$18.95
In: California roll, on the top salmon with spicy mayo
- H27. Eskimo Roll$20.95
Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeño, crab meat, wrapped soy paper
- H28. New York Roll$18.95
Jumbo scallops, avocado, asparagus inside, whole tempura style. Topped kani, masago, spicy mayo, crunchy
- H29. Abbot Kinney Roll$28.95
Jumbo scallop, asparagus, avocado shrimp tempura, wrapped soy paper, topped tuna & special sauce truffle oil
- H30. King Lobster Roll$28.95
Lobster tail tempura, asparagus, avocado, kani, wrapped soy paper, special sauce truffle oil
Sashimi & Truffle Sashimi
- Salmon Sashimi$18.95
6 pieces
- Tuna Sashimi$18.95
6 pieces
- Yellowtail Sashimi$18.95
6 pieces
- Albacore Sashimi$18.95
6 pieces
- Ikura Sashimi$28.95
6 pieces
- Uni Sashimi$39.95
- Octopus Sashimi$18.95
6 pieces
- Halibut Sashimi$18.95
6 pieces
- Mixed Sashimi$18.95
Two pieces for each of salmon, tuna, hamachi
- Truffle Salmon Sashimi$22.95
6 pieces. Sliced seared pepper salmon, daikon, with soy mustard truffle
- Hamachi Jalapeño$22.95
6 pieces. Sliced yellowtail, chopped jalapeño, masago, scallion, with ponzu truffle
- Truffle Hirame Sashimi$28.95
6 pieces. Avocado, kani, wrapped slice halibut, daikon, masago, scallion, sesame, with yuzu truffle
- Pepper Tuna Sashimi$22.95
6 pieces. Sliced seared pepper tuna, asparagus, masago, scallion, sesame, with yuzu truffle
- Hotate Sashimi$28.95
6 pieces. Jumbo scallop, lemon, daikon, masago, sesame, with yuzu truffle
- Saba Sashimi$16.95
6 pieces. Sliced seared mackerel lemon, daikon, with ponzu truffle
- Amaebi Sashimi$39.95
6 pieces. Sweet shrimp, daikon, masago, scallion, sesame, with ponzu truffle
Noodle Soup
- F01. Veggie Udon$25.95
Soy and dashi base broth topped with cut wakame, tofu, broccoli, scallion, sesame oil
- F02. Shrimp Tempura Udon$28.95
Soy and dashi base broth topped with 2 pieces shrimp tempura, broccoli, 2 pieces kamaboko, wakame, scallion, sesame oil
- F03. Chicken Udon$28.95
Soy and dashi base broth topped with cut wakame, broccoli, scallion, sesame oil, 2 pieces kamaboko
- F04. Seafood Udon$28.95
Soy and dashi base broth topped with cut wakame, broccoli, scallion, sesame oil, 2 pieces kamaboko, kani, shrimp
- F05. Shoyu Ramen$28.95
Soy and dashi base broth topped with cut wakame, broccoli, scallion, sesame oil, egg
- F06. Miso Ramen$28.95
Soy and dashi base broth topped with cut wakame, broccoli, scallion, sesame oil, egg
Maki Cut Roll or Hand Roll
- Tuna Roll$7.50
- Salmon Roll$7.50
- Negihama Roll$7.50
Scallion and yellowtail
- California Roll$7.50
Crab meat, masago, avocado
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Scallion, masago, hot oil, fresh salmon
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Fresh tuna, masago, scallion, hot oil
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$7.95
Hamachi, masago, scallion, hot oil
- Albacore Roll$7.50
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.75
Gobo, cucumber, masago, salmon skin
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
- Scallop Roll$9.95
- Snow Crab Hand Roll$9.95
Real crab, masago, cucumber with soy paper
- Philadelphia Roll$12.95
8 pieces. Avocado, fresh salmon, masago, cream cheese
- Ume Shiso Roll$6.50
- Cucumber Roll$6.50
- Avocado Roll$6.50
- Vegetable Roll$6.50
Avocado, gobo, cucumber
- Oshinko Roll$6.50
- Futomaki Roll$16.95
8 pieces. Tamago, pickle, cucumber, avocado, kani
Sushi a La Carte
- Albacore$6.95
- Ebi$6.75
Cooked shrimp
- Hirame$6.95
Halibut
- Ika$6.50
Squid
- Saba$6.00
Mackerel
- Seared Salmon$7.75
- Seared Tuna$7.25
- Smelt Roe$6.75
Masago
- Tako$6.95
Octopus
- Hamachi$7.95
Yellow tail
- Ikura$8.95
Salmon roe
- Salmon$7.50
- Big Eye Tuna$7.95
- Jumbo Scallops$8.95
- Tamago$6.00
- Unagi$7.50
- Spicy Tuna$7.95
- Kani$9.95
Real crab
- Uni$21.95
Sea urchin
- Amaebi$21.95
Sweet shrimp
Premium Combination
- E01. Salmon Lover$38.95
18 pieces. 6 pieces salmon sashimi, 6 pieces salmon nigiri, 6 pieces salmon roll
- E02. Tuna Lover$38.95
18 pieces. 6 pieces tuna sashimi, 6 pieces tuna nigiri, 6 pieces tuna roll
- E03. Sashimi Regular$32.95
11 pieces. 3 pieces big eye tuna, 3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces yellowtails, 2 pieces halibut. Comes with miso soup & rice
- E04. Deluxe Sashimi$38.95
15 pieces. 3 pieces big eye tuna, 3 pieces salmon, 3 pieces yellowtail, 3 pieces albacore, 3 pieces halibut. Comes with miso soup & rice
- E05. Kiku$36.95
12 pieces. Big eye tuna, seared tuna, ikura, salmon, hamachi, kani, halibut, albacore, spicy tuna, ebi, uni
- E06. Take$36.95
12 pieces. Big eye tuna, seared tuna, salmon, halibut, yellowtail, albacore, ika, tako, unagi, tamago, ebi
- E07. Matsu$36.95
14 pieces .California roll, big eye tuna, seared tuna, albacore, shrimp, halibut, yellowtail, salmon
- E08. Sashimi for Two$110.95
30 pieces. 4 pieces big eye tuna, 4 pieces seared tuna, 4 pieces salmon, 4 pieces yellowtail, 4 pieces halibut, 3 pieces ikura, 3 oz uni, 4 pieces albacore. Comes with miso soup & rice
- E09. Sashimi for Three$149.95
45 pieces. 4 pieces big eye tuna, 4 pieces salmon, 4 pieces yellowtail, 4 pieces halibut, 3 oz ikura, 4 pieces seared tuna, 4 pieces albacore, 4 pieces tako, 4 pieces tamago, 3 pieces spicy tuna, 3 oz uni, 4 pieces ebi. Comes with rice & miso soup
Bowls - Dinner
- K01. Unagi Don*$28.95
8 pieces baked fresh water eel over sushi rice
- K02. Spicy Sashimi Salad*$28.95
Assorted fresh sashimi, radish, masago, white onion, scallions, cucumber, with special house sauce. Comes with rice
- K03. Spicy Tuna Don*$28.95
Spicy tuna on bed sushi rice. Served with oshingo, wasabi, ginger
- K04. Tropical Poke*$28.95
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, albacore, mongo, radish, onion, mustard truffle, over sushi rice
- K05. (11 Pics) Premium Chirashi$35.95
Chef's finest sashimi over sushi rice
- K05. (13 Pics) Premium Chirashi$38.95
Chef's finest sashimi over sushi rice
- K06. Tuna Poke*$30.95
Tuna cube, cucumber, white onion, masago, scallion, tometo, sesame seeds, poke dressing. Comes with steam rice & miso soup
Large Sushi Platters
- 401. Botan$149.95
40 pieces for 4 people. 4 pieces for each of tuna, seared tuna, uni, ikura, hamachi, salmon, halibut, albacore, shrimp & spicy tuna
- 402. Suzuran$110.95
30 pieces for 3 people. 3 pieces for each of tuna,seared tuna, uni, ikura, hamachi, salmon, halibut, albacore, shrimp & spicy tuna
- 403. Sayuri$69.95
20 pieces for 2 people. 2 pieces for each of tuna,seared tuna, uni, ikura, hamachi, salmon, halibut, albacore, shrimp & spicy tuna
- 404. Sakura$149.95
40 pieces for 4 people. 4 pieces for each of tuna, seared tuna, hamachi, salmon, halibut, albacore, unagi, tamago, ika, tako
- 405. Fuji$99.95
30 pieces for 3 people. 3 pieces for each of tuna, seared tuna, hamachi, salmon, halibut, albacore, unagi, tamago, ika, tako
- 406. Yuri$65.95
20 pieces for 2 people. 2 pieces for each of tuna,seared tuna, hamachi, salmon, halibut, albacore, unagi, tamago, ika, tako
- 407. Asagao$149.95
48 pieces for people. Two California roll & two spicy tuna roll.4 pieces for each of tuna, salmon, hamachi, halibut, albacore, shrimp
- 408. Suisen$99.95
30 pieces for 3 people. One California roll & one spicy tuna roll. 3 pieces for each of tuna, salmon, hamachi, halibut, albacore, shrimp
- 409. Ginza$110.95
34 pieces for 3 people. One rainbow roll & one Hawaiian roll. 3 pieces for each of tuna, salmon, hamachi, halibut, albacore, shrimp
- 410. Tokyo$149.95
46 pieces for 4 people. One rainbow roll & one Hawaiian roll. 5 pieces for each of tuna, salmon, hamachi, halibut, albacore, shrimp
Tempura Style & Organic Brown Rice
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$13.95
8 pieces
- CA Tempura Roll$12.95
8 pieces
- Veggie Tempura Roll$10.95
8 pieces
- Salmon Tempura Roll$16.95
8 pieces
- Veggie-Organic Brown Rice Roll$10.95
Asparagus, gobo, avocado, takuan, cucumber, wrapped soy paper
- Shrimp-Organic Brown Rice Roll$13.95
Cook shrimp, white onion, masago, jalapeno, avocado, asparagus, gobo, wrapped soy paper
- Snow Crab-Original Brown Rice Roll$14.95
Snow crab, white onion, masago, jalapeno, avocado, asparagus, gobo, wrapped soy paper
Deluxe Entrées - Dinner
- S01. Black Cod*$39.95
Served with miso soup, steam rice, steam veggie, 3 pieces California roll
- S02. Salmon Teriyaki*$28.95
Served with miso soup, steam rice, steam veggie, 3 pieces California roll
- S03. Chicken Teriyaki*$28.95
Served with miso soup, steam rice, steam veggie, 3 pieces California roll
- S04. Steak Teriyaki*$39.95
Served with miso soup, steam rice, steam veggie, 3 pieces California roll
- S05. Hamachi Collar*$30.95
Comes with miso soup & steam rice
- S06. Salmon Collar*$28.95
Comes with miso soup & steam rice
- S07. Tempura Combo*$25.95
4 pieces tempura shrimp and veggie tempura mixed, with miso soup & steam rice