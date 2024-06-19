Asha | 28th Ave
Featured Items
- Peacock Salad (GF)
Kale in tahini dressing, topped with soy curls, carrots, bell peppers, and corn.$11.00
- Kale Saag Paneer Bowl (GF)
Local Ota Tofu "paneer" with kale in spinach saag. Served with rice.$9.00
Regular Menu
Small Plates
- Chaat Curry Fries (GF)
Topped with green aioli, tomato chutney, tamarind chutney, and yogurt.$9.00
- Roasted Cauliflower (GF)
Roasted cauliflower tossed in a Indo-Chinese sweet and spicy sauce, topped with green onions and sesame seeds.$12.00
- Potato Samosas Chaat (2)
Two samosas on chickpea dal, topped with soy yogurt, tomato, green, and tamarind chutneys.$12.00
- Soy Chicken Drumsticks (4)
4 drumsticks in Indo-Chinese sweet and spicy sauce, with jalapeno chutney.$10.00
- Simple Kale Salad (GF)
Tossed in Tahini Dressing and Topped with Ginger-Agave Carrot Salad$7.00
- Broccoli Cauliflower Pakora (GF)
Pickled, battered and deep fried broccoli and cauliflower with tamarind chutney and coconut yogurt$12.00
Bowls
- Dal Bowl (GF)
Choice of chickpea or spinach dal, with rice, topped with tomato and green chutneys.$9.00
- Kofta Bowl (GF)
Fried kofta atop cauliflower, onions, and kale in tikka masala, with rice. Small = 3 kofta, Large = 5 kofta.$9.00
- Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)
Soy curls, bell peppers, and onions in tikka masala. Served with rice.$9.00
Plates
- Chick'n Pakora Burger
Crispy pakora battered 'Before The Butcher' chick'n patty, pickled cucumber, pickled Savoy cabbage, green chutney aioli, and tomato chutney, served on a bun.$14.00
Breads
Desserts
Sides
Chutneys
Drinks
N/A
- Mango Lassi
Soy Yogurt, Mango Chutney$8.00
- HOT Chai
House Chai, Oat Milk Served hot or cold$6.00
- ICED Chai$6.00
- I Wish$8.00
- Disco Roar$10.00
- Another Star$11.00
- Alesmith n/a IPA$6.00
- Lionheart Kombucha$6.00
- RC cola$3.00
- Diet RC$3.00
- 7-up$3.00
- Ginger beer$3.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Soda Water$1.00
- Trailhead Coffee$4.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Copa CBD soda$6.00