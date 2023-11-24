Order here and we'll have your order ready super quick! More
Ashlawn Farm Coffee 455 Boston Post Road
Drinks
Hot Beverage
- Drip Brew$2.35+
- Espresso Double$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Latte$4.50+
- Turmeric Latte$4.95
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Hot Americano$3.00
Two beautifully extracted Espresso shots elongated with hot water in cup size of your choice.
- Steamer$2.75
- Amazing Aztec Mocha$5.50+
- Flat White(only served in 8oz)$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait (10 oz cup)$2.75
- Rip Tide -- Multilayered Delicious experience$4.95
- Chai Latte$4.00+
- Cortado$4.00
- London Fog$2.50
- Hot Tea$1.60
- Sipping Chocolate$2.75
- Hot chocolate$4.50+
- macchiato$3.75
- Box o' Joe--96 oz$20.00+
- Red Eye ( Bomb )$4.00+
- SPECIAL LATTE: Joel's Breakfast (12 oz one size only)$5.00
- SPECIAL CARAMEL CIDER$3.75+
Iced/Frozen Beverage
- Iced coffee (cold brew)$3.25+
- Frappe$5.00+
- Cold Brew Growler JUG only$6.00
- Growler Cold Brew Refill$16.00
- Iced Latte$3.75+
- Iced Espresso (12 oz bio plastic cup)$3.00
- Smoothie$5.00
- Iced Tea$2.00+
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.25+
- Iced Chai$3.25+
- Iced Turmeric latte (12 oz only)$4.95
- Milk 12oz.(farmers cow)$2.00
- Shakerato(served in 12 oz cold bev cup, no ice, strained)$4.00
- Iced Americano$3.00
- SPECIAL: Salty Caramel Captaincino$4.25+
Our classic coffee, mocha frappe awesomeness, with salted housemade salted caramel added. Made with Cold Brew. Caffeine level can be reduced by using decaf cold brew.
- SPECIAL: Joel's Breakfast Iced Latte 16 oz (one size)$5.00+
Cooler Bevs Grab &Go
SPECIALS
HOT DRINK SPECIALS
COLD DRINK SPECIALS
- SPECIAL: Salty Caramel Captaincino$4.25+
Our classic coffee, mocha frappe awesomeness, with salted housemade salted caramel added. Made with Cold Brew. Caffeine level can be reduced by using decaf cold brew.
- SPECIAL: Joel's Breakfast Iced Latte 16 oz (one size)$5.00+
- Charcoal Frappe$5.00+
- SPECIAL: Smores ICED Latte$4.25+
- SPECiAL: Eggnog ICED Latte$4.25+
- SPECIAL: Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.25+
- SPECIAL: Gingerbread Iced Latte$4.25+
Ashlawn Farm Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 339-5663
Open now • Closes at 4PM