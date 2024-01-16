Kardohely's Family Restaurant
APPETIZERS
- Appetizer Sampler
Fried mushrooms, 2 chicken tenders, onion rings, 2 cheese sticks. Served with Spaghetti sauce and ranch dressing. **NO SUBSTITUTIONS**$11.59
- Cheese Curds$4.99
- Cheese Sticks (4)
Served with Marinara Sauce$5.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken breast strips, cheddar cheese and provolone cheeses in a grilled tortilla$7.89
- Chili - Bowl
*When available$5.59
- Chili - Cup
*When available$4.49
- Dippers$3.29
- Egg Rolls (2)$5.99
- Fried Cauliflower$4.39
- Fried Mushrooms$4.39
- Fried Zucchini Slices$4.39
- Funnel Cake Fries
Dusted with powdered sugar$4.39
- Homemade Pepperoni Balls (4)$6.29
- Hot Pretzel Sticks (2)
With cheese sauce$5.29
- Hush Puppies$4.99
- Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Filled with cheddar cheese$5.59
- Loaded Tator Tots$4.69
- Pizza Logs (3)
Served with Marinara$7.19
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$5.59
- Soup of the Day - Cup$4.49
SIDE ORDERS
- Apple Sauce$3.29
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Cheddar Cheese Sauce$2.49
- Cole Slaw$3.39
- Cottage Cheese$3.39
- Dippers$3.29
- French Fries$2.99
- Fresh Cut Carnival Fries$3.29
- Hash Browns$2.99
- Home Fries$2.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.69
- Mashed Potato$2.99
- Mashed Potato with Gravy$2.99
- Onion Rings$3.89
- Potato Salad
*Seasonal$3.89
- Potato Salad$3.89
- Sauteed Mushrooms$2.69
- Seasoned Fry Wedges$3.79
- Side Salad$3.69
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.89
- Vegetable of the Day$3.39
SALADS & MORE
- Chef Salad - Large
A bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, and hard-boiled egg. Topped with provolone cheese.$11.69
- Chef Sald - Small
A bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, and hard-boiled egg. Topped with provolone cheese.$9.79
- Cottage Cheese and Peaches
*Seasonal - Cottage cheese on a bed of lettuce with peach slices.$6.49
- Grilled Chicken Salad
A large bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce with chicken breast strips, sauteed mushrooms and provolone cheese$12.99
- Grilled Steak Salad
A large bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce with steak, sauteed mushrooms and provolone cheese$12.99
- Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, and black olives, topped with cheddar cheese and nacho chips.$10.79
SANDWICHES
Burgers
- 6 oz. Fresh Steakburger
**All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$10.09
- Big Mike
A Double decker burger with lettuce, cheese and our tasty Big Mike Sauce. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$7.59
- Cheeseburger
**All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$5.49
- Cowboy Burger
**All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$11.49
- Cowgirl
**All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$10.29
- Double Cheeseburger
**All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$6.89
- Hamburger
**All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$4.89
- Jumbo Burger
A 1/2 lb. burger on a kaiser roll with lettuce & tomato. Flame broiled to your liking. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$8.69
Specialty Sandwiches
- Beef Philly Steak Sub
Beef with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$10.29
- Chicken Deluxe
Buttermilk breaded chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on grilled country toast. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$10.29
- Chicken Philly Steak Sub
Chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$10.29
- Crispy Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breasty topped with mozzarella, and spaghetti sauce. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$9.19
- Italian Sausage Link
Italian sausage link smothered in peppers, onions and cheese on a seeded bun. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$7.79
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$7.79
- Meatball Sub
Loaded with meatballs, topped with sauce and provolone cheese. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$8.69
- Mile High Open Faced Sandwich
Roast beef piled on top of mashed potatoes and covered in gravy. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$11.19
- Prime Rib Melt
Tender prime rib with melted provolone and onion tanglers on a sweet sub roll. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$8.69
- Tradtional Sub
Served Hot or Cold, Ham, turkey, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, American and Swiss cheese, & mayo. **All Sandwiches served with potato chips when ordered without side. Lettuce & tomato added upon request.**$8.69
Traditional Favorites
- Reuben$9.19
- Grilled Ham & Swiss$7.39
- Grilled Cheese$4.59
- BLT$6.89
- Hot Dog$3.49
- 1/4 lb Hot Dog$4.89
- BBQ Pulled Pork$7.39
- Homemade Meatloaf$9.69
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.19
- Grilled Chicken Breast$8.69
- Breaded Chicken Breast$8.69
- Beer Battered Cod$8.09
- Perch Sandwich$8.69
- Club Sandwich$8.69
- Tuna Salad$7.79
- Chicken Salad$7.79
- Tuna Melt$8.09
- Grilled Patty Melt$8.69
DINNER FAVORITES
Beef
- "WOW" Steak$13.99
- 10 oz. Delmonico Steak*$23.89
- Beef Liver* & Onions (1)$11.59
- Beef Liver* & Onions (2)$12.59
- Country Fried Steak$13.99
- Ground Beef Steak$13.99
- Homemade Meatloaf$11.59
- NY Strip Steak*$19.49
- Roast Beef Dinner$12.39
- Sauteed Sirloin Tips with Mushrooms$13.99
- Sauteed Sirloin Tips with Onions$12.39
- Swiss Steak$13.99
Chicken
Seafood
- Broiled Northern Atlantic Cod Filet$12.59
- Lake Perch$14.69
- Hand Battered Homestyle Fish Fry$12.59
- Half Pound Shrimp Dinner$12.59
- Butterfly Shrimp Dinner$12.59
- Seafood & Chicken Platter$13.99
- Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$14.69
PANCAKES, WAFFLES, & FRENCH TOAST
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
BREAKFAST SIDES
- 1 Egg$1.99
- 1/2 Ham Slice$3.89
- 2 Eggs$3.29
- Bacon$3.89
- Bagel$3.49
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.58
- Biscuit$2.49
- Blueberry Muffin$3.79
- Cinnamon Roll$3.79
- Corned Beef Hash$4.99
- English Muffin$2.59
- Grits
**No half orders**$3.89
- Hashbrowns$3.19
- Home Fries$3.19
- Oatmeal
**No half orders**$3.89
- Peaches$1.59
- Peanut Butter$0.99
- Sausage$3.89
- Sausage Gravy$3.19
- Toast$2.49
BEVERAGES
- Coffee$2.59
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Ice Tea or Lemonade (Small)$2.09
- Iced Tea or Lemonade (Large)$2.89
- Iced Tea or Lemonade (Med)$2.39
- Juice (Large)$2.79
- Juice (Med)$2.49
- Juice (Small)$2.29
- Milk (Large)$2.69
- Milk (Medium)$2.39
- Milk (Small)$2.19
- Pop (Large)$2.89
- Pop (Med)$2.39
- Pop (Small)$2.09
- Root Beer Float$4.69
- Tea$2.59